Chicago-Based IMX Becomes First Health Care Futures Exchange
Trading is expected to begin in the first half of 2024, Crain's Chicago Business reports. Meanwhile, Penn Medicine abandoned plans to purchase Tower Health's Brandywine Hospital; the White House AI Council meets today; an AI-designed drug for inflammatory bowel disease enters trials; more.
Crain's Chicago Business:
Chicago's IMX Becomes First Healthcare Futures Exchange
The Chicago-based Intelligent Medicine Exchange (IMX) has been designated a contract market by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), making it the first healthcare futures and options exchange. Trading is expected to begin in the first half of 2024, with IMX launching its first healthcare indexes. IMX has partnered with Minneapolis Grain Exchange for clearing services. (Asplund, 1/26)
Modern Healthcare:
Penn Medicine-Tower Health Deal Falls Through
Penn Medicine has abandoned its plan to purchase Tower Health's Brandywine Hospital. Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine signed a non-binding letter of intent to aquire the facility in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, in June. The hospital closed in early 2022. "The Brandywine property has previously received significant interest from a variety of organizations," a spokesperson for Tower Health said in a statement. "We will reengage in discussions with these companies, along with others, to secure a new owner for the property." (DeSilva, 1/26)
KFF Health News:
Readers Weigh Downsides Of Medicare Advantage And Stick Up For Mary Lou Retton
KFF Health News gives readers a chance to comment on a recent batch of stories. (1/29)
On the use of artificial intelligence —
Reuters:
White House AI Council Meets Monday As Legislative Action Stalls
The White House artificial intelligence council is meeting Monday, three months after President Joe Biden signed an executive order that aims to reduce the risks AI poses. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Bruce Reed, who will convene the council meeting Monday, said in a statement the federal government had made significant progress in the prior 90 days on AI, saying Biden's "directive to us is move fast and fix things." (Shepardson, 1/29)
CBS News:
Delaware Dentist Uses Artificial Intelligence To Accurately Assess Patients' Pain
A growing number of dentists are using artificial intelligence to enhance their treatments. A dentist in Delaware is even calling it a game changer. Dr. Kye Williams explained to his patient, Patrick Kipp, how artificial intelligence helped figure out what was causing his pain. ... "It's just an amazing diagnostic tool as a second opinion," Dr. Williams said. Artificial intelligence is a computer system that's a collection of millions of dental images that show different conditions. The AI software can in seconds compare and analyze new images. (Stahl and Fox, 1/27)
Fox News:
AI-Designed Drug For Inflammatory Bowel Disease Enters Human Clinical Trials: 'A Significant Need'
Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) impacts 1.6 million people in the U.S. — and a new artificial intelligence-generated drug could help alleviate symptoms.Insilico Medicine, an AI-driven biotech company based in Hong Kong and in New York City, recently announced that its new AI-designed IBD drug — ISM5411 — has entered Phase I clinical trials. This is Insilico’s fifth AI-designed drug to enter the pipeline. (Rudy, 1/28)