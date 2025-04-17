- KFF Health News Original Stories 2
Leaders of the "Make America Healthy Again” movement cheered the ascent of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Health and Human Services secretary, but their wish list is far from being realized. (Stephanie Armour, 4/17)
A KFF Health News analysis underscores how the terminations have spared no part of the country, politically or geographically. Of the organizations that had grants cut in the first month, about 40% are in states President Donald Trump won in November. (Rae Ellen Bichell and Rachana Pradhan, 4/17)
KFF Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'Health & Safety?'" by Ellis Nadler.
Here's today's health policy haiku:
THANKS FOR YOUR SERVICE
VA fires thousands.
Crisis line besieged with gloom.
Who will answer phone?
- Barbara Skoglund
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
The Washington Post reports on the release of a preliminary document for the 2026 fiscal year budget, which outlines the plan to reshape federal health agencies. Other news is on NIH staff purges' effect on minorities; accusations of censorship in the NIH; and more.
The Washington Post:
Internal Budget Document Reveals Extent Of Trump Health Program Cuts
The Trump administration is seeking to deeply slash budgets for federal health programs, a roughly one-third cut in discretionary spending by the Department of Health and Human Services, according to a preliminary budget document obtained by The Washington Post. The HHS budget draft, known as a “passback,” offers the first full look at the health and social service priorities of President Donald Trump’s Office of Management and Budget as it prepares to send his 2026 fiscal year budget request to Congress. (Sun, Johnson, Roubein, Achenbach and Weber, 4/16)
After the Senate voted to confirm Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Health and Human Services secretary, supporters of his “Make America Healthy Again” movement cheered at having a champion in the federal government. Now the grumbling has begun. Some of Kennedy’s allies say he’s become almost inaccessible since his confirmation and complain that he’s made glacial progress advancing MAHA goals, such as halting mRNA-based covid shots and removing fluoride from drinking water. (Armour, 4/17)
The Washington Post:
NIH Science Board Purge Hits Women And Minorities Hardest, Review Shows
Thirty-eight of 43 experts cut last month from the boards that review the science and research that happens in laboratories at the National Institutes of Health are female, Black or Hispanic, according to an analysis by the chairs of a dozen of the boards. The scientists, with expertise in fields that include mental health, cancer and infectious disease, typically serve five-year terms and were not given a reason for their dismissal. About a fifth of the roughly 200 board members — who provide an independent, expert layer of review for the vast research enterprise within the NIH — were fired. (Johnson, 4/16)
CBS News:
RFK Jr. Aides Accused Of Censoring NIH's Top Ultra-Processed Food Scientist
The National Institutes of Health's top researcher on ultra-processed foods announced Wednesday he was stepping down from the agency, accusing top aides to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of censorship. "Unfortunately, recent events have made me question whether NIH continues to be a place where I can freely conduct unbiased science," the researcher, Dr. Kevin Hall, wrote in a post on social media Wednesday. (Tin, 4/16)
Bloomberg:
DOGE Places Entire Staff Of Federal Homelessness Agency On Leave
The entire staff of the White House agency tasked with coordinating the federal government’s efforts to combat homelessness was placed on leave on April 15. All 13 employees of the US Interagency Council on Homelessness, or USICH, received notice from the agency’s acting director on Tuesday informing them that they were being put on administrative leave, starting immediately, according to three people familiar with the matter. (Capps, 4/16)
Stat:
After FDA Layoff, Veteran With PTSD Faces Loss Of American Dream
In the months before she lost her job at the Food and Drug Administration, Karen Hollitt’s mom and boyfriend kept telling her not to worry. She’d be fine, they said; she was a veteran. She knew better. (Boodman, 4/17)
The National Institutes of Health’s sweeping cuts of grants that fund scientific research are inflicting pain almost universally across the U.S., including in most states that backed President Donald Trump in the 2024 election. A KFF Health News analysis underscores that the terminations are sparing no part of the country, politically or geographically. About 40% of organizations whose grants the NIH cut in its first month of slashing, which started Feb. 28, are in states Trump won in November. (Bichell and Pradhan, 4/17)
The Hill:
Harvard Medical Professor Says Federal Funding Cuts ‘Will Cost Lives’
David Walt, a Harvard University medial professor, argued the Trump administration’s cut to the university’s funding is going to “cost lives.” Walt, a laureate professor working on early diagnosis of ALS, joined CNN Wednesday as the legal battle between Harvard and the Trump administration continues and more than $2.2 billion in funding was cut from the school. (Irwin, 4/16)
Politico:
Harvard.Edu Gets A Makeover
Amid its battle with the Trump administration over federal funding, Harvard is making a direct case to the public about why its research matters. The school revamped its homepage to read “Research Powers Progress” and now features a video testimonial from scientists working on a gene therapy treatment for sickle cell disease and interviews with researchers developing an artificial intelligence tracking tool for autism and robotic devices for stroke survivors. (Schumaker, 4/16)
The facilities will be in Illinois and Texas. The threat of tariffs is affecting nonprofit hospitals, as well, Fierce Healthcare reports. Also in the news: Medicare data on immigrants; President Donald Trump's trans health care policies; and more.
Bloomberg:
Abbott Laboratories To Expand US Manufacturing As Trump Tariffs Loom
Abbott Laboratories will make new investments in US manufacturing, with the impact of tariffs on medical devices and diagnostics looming over the industry. It expects to spend $500 million on two facilities, located in Illinois and Texas, Abbott said in a statement Wednesday. The investments are to expand existing plants and boost US research and development for Abbott’s transfusion business, which is responsible for screening the US blood supply. (Muller, 4/16)
Fierce Healthcare:
Finicky Investment Markets Threaten Nonprofit Hospital Liquidity, Financial Security
Nonprofit hospitals' investment returns—a key lifeline for balance sheets during times of hardship—are at risk amid recent weeks’ tariff-fueled market volatility, bringing likely repercussions to organizations’ liquidity, debt leverage and ability to survive the coming months' potential operating challenges. The healthcare industry and other adjacent sectors have kept a close eye on President Donald Trump’s shifting tariff policy and the responses from other nations. The pharmaceutical supply chain has been a particular concern, as the products and their components were initially exempted from the highest rates even as officials signal more targeted tariffs to come. (Muoio, 4/16)
The Washington Post:
ICE, DOGE Ask To Use Sensitive Medicare Data To Find Where Immigrants Live
Trump immigration officials and the U.S. DOGE Service are seeking to use a sensitive Medicare database as part of their crackdown on undocumented immigrants, according to a person familiar with the matter and records obtained by The Washington Post. The database, which is managed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and includes reams of health and personal information, contains addresses sought by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials, according to the person and documents reviewed by The Post. (Natanson, Roubein and Diamond, 4/16)
The Boston Globe:
Mass. Health Care Workers Urge Hospitals To Protect Immigrant Patients
Following the Trump administration’s decision to end limits on immigration enforcement in “sensitive areas,” such as hospitals, schools, and churches, more than 400 health care workers at Massachusetts hospitals and health centers signed an open letter calling for health care institutions to protect immigrant patients and workers. “A growing number of our patients are canceling or not coming to appointments and delaying medical care that they need,” the letter states. “Fear of seeking care during emergencies can be fatal, while delaying or interrupting treatment for chronic illnesses worsens health and increases cost.” (Halpin, 4/17)
Slate:
Trump’s Trans Policies Are Making Legal Medical Care Impossible To Access.
Khai Devon’s dreams have been put on hold, indefinitely. His primary care provider approved his referral for top surgery five months ago, but he cannot find a single doctor within reasonable driving distance who will perform the operation. He has been taking time off work to contact surgeons hoping to get an appointment for a consultation, and no one will respond to his phone calls. Finding someone to help would be no issue if he were a cisgender woman, but area medical providers are in “wait-and-see mode,” he says, following an executive order from Trump in the second week of his administration, targeting trans health care. (Lang, 4/16)
MedPage Today:
Is Trump Getting Guideline-Recommended Care For Cardiac Risk?
After findings from President Trump's annual physical exam were released last week, observers were struck by the persistent aspirin use recorded in the doctor's report. Trump, 78, has no apparent history of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and had normal results on ECG and echocardiogram. He had well-controlled hypercholesterolemia, supported by current use of rosuvastatin and ezetimibe (Zetia). One line stood out, however: Trump's ongoing use of aspirin for "cardiac prevention." (Lou, 4/16)
RFK Jr. Leans Into 'Environmental Toxins' As Source Of Increased Autism
The HHS chief, who has long argued that vaccines cause autism, dismissed the notion that "better diagnoses, better recognition, or changing diagnostic criteria" are driving up figures. Also, the CDC's vaccine advisory panel has recommended that the RSV shot be available to adults 50 and older.
Politico:
Kennedy Pledges To Figure Out Which ‘Environmental Toxins’ Are Causing Autism
HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. used newly released autism figures to insist the nation is facing a crisis and promised to ferret out the “environmental toxins” he believes are responsible. The secretary, who in the past has repeated debunked claims that there is a link between vaccines and Autism Spectrum Disorder, said better diagnostics and awareness are responsible for only 25 percent of the increased rate, which is now 1 in 31 children. (Cirruzzo and Gardner, 4/16)
Stat:
Prominent Autism Researchers, Groups In Dark About RFK Jr.'s Study
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says the country will soon know what is causing a rise in autism rates, but there is little sign he has a team in place yet. Nearly two dozen prominent voices from mainstream autism research and in the anti-vaccine world said they have not been approached by Kennedy, and have no details about the proposed studies. (Cueto, 4/16)
Stat:
Robert Kennedy Returns To Vaccine Criticism After Moderating Views
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. downplayed his past criticism of vaccines as he sought to become the nation’s health secretary. Now, just two months after winning confirmation, he’s frequently returning to rhetoric from his time as perhaps the most prominent vaccine critic in the U.S. (Payne, 4/16)
Stat:
Vaccine Advisory Panel To CDC Recommends Expanded RSV Use
A committee of independent vaccine experts voted Wednesday to recommend lowering the age at which adults can get a vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus, potentially opening up access to these vaccines for adults in their 50s who are at high risk of severe illness from RSV. (Branswell, 4/16)
CIDRAP:
Novavax Says Its COVID Vaccine Produces Fewer, Milder Reactions Than Pfizer Version
Yesterday, Novavax presented early data from a real-world study suggesting that its 2024-25 protein-based COVID-19 vaccine targeting the JN.1 SARS-CoV-2 strain causes fewer and less-severe short-term side effects than the Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. The Study of Healthcare Workers and First Responders Investigating Effects of Systemic and Local reactogenicity of COVID-19 Vaccine Doses in Utah (SHIELD-Utah) was conducted from September to December 2024 with University of Utah Health (UUH). (Van Beusekom, 4/16)
The Hill:
CDC ‘Scraping’ To Find Resources To Help States Respond To Growing Measles Outbreaks
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is struggling to keep up with requests for help from states responding to ongoing measles outbreaks, even as a large number of cases are not being reported, a senior agency scientist said Tuesday. More than 700 measles infections have been reported nationwide, making 2025 the second-worst year on record in decades. There are 561 confirmed cases in Texas alone since late January, according to the most recent statistics. (Weixel, 4/16)
The Washington Post:
CDC Scientist Says Funding Cuts Hurt Texas Measles Response
A senior scientist overseeing the measles response by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a recent pullback of pandemic funding from states has hurt Texas’s response to its growing outbreak, now linked to 90 percent of cases in the United States. “There are quite a number of resource requests coming in, in particular from Texas,” David Sugerman, a senior CDC scientist, said during a meeting of the CDC’s vaccine advisory panel. (Sun, 4/16)
ACA Case At Supreme Court Next Week Likely To Profoundly Affect Health Care
Justices on Monday will hear arguments in the case of Kennedy v. Braidwood Management, which questions whether the structure of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force — which makes recommendations for preventive services that nearly all private insurances must cover without cost-sharing — violates the U.S. Constitution’s Appointments Clause.
Stat:
Supreme Court To Hear Challenge To ACA Rule Requiring Free Preventative Care, Cancer Screenings
For a decade and a half, Americans have been guaranteed that no matter their health insurer, certain preventive care like cancer screenings are free of charge. That’s because an Affordable Care Act provision has required insurers to fully cover services given an A or B recommendation by an expert task force. (Chen, 4/17)
Modern Healthcare:
Humana Medicare Advantage Star Ratings Appeal Denied
Humana's plea for a boost to its Medicare Advantage star ratings has been rejected, the company disclosed Tuesday. The health insurer asked the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for an administrative appeal of the agency's calculation of its quality ratings for 2025, which plunged more than other leading carriers since the prior year. The agency declined last week, although the decision is subject to review by CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz until April 28, Humana wrote in a legal filing. (Tepper, 4/16)
Modern Healthcare:
Permanente Medical Group, Northwest Permanente Form Affiliation
The Permanente Medical Group and Northwest Permanente said Wednesday they have formed an affiliation. The medical groups will remain separate, but will collaborate clinically and share innovations as part of the agreement. The groups will work together on telehealth, population health and workforce wellness, in addition to pursuing more subspecialty partnerships and scaling IT initiatives, a spokesperson said. (Hudson, 4/16)
Crain's Detroit Business:
Michigan Medicine Faces Lawsuit Over Gender Pay Gap
Michigan Medicine and some of its top executives face a discrimination lawsuit over an alleged gender wage gap between physician assistants. The class action suit, filed Tuesday in Washtenaw County Court, alleges female physician assistants at the health system are paid an average of $9,000 less each year than their male counterparts. (Walsh, 4/16)
Modern Healthcare:
Chapter Lands $75M In Funding From Stripes, Naraya Capital
A Medicare navigation company with ties to a pair of prominent conservatives reached unicorn status with a funding round announced Wednesday. Chapter announced it raised $75 million in a Series D funding round. The round valued the company at approximately $1.5 billion, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. (Turner, 4/16)
Modern Healthcare:
Remote Patient Monitoring Most Effective Short Term: Peterson
Remote patient monitoring tools can be effective when used in shorter stints, but do not provide a meaningful return on investment for all conditions, according to a new report. The report published Wednesday from the nonprofit Peterson Center on Healthcare found remote patient monitoring programs had mixed results based on the conditions being monitored and the time patients spent in the programs. (Turner, 4/16)
FDA Directs Knockoff Weight Loss Drugmakers To Halt Operations
Patients will lose access to cheaper versions of the blockbuster drugs after the agency shuts down the multibillion-dollar industry now that the drug shortage has ended. Also in the news: Eli Lilly's weight loss pill, a Semler Scientific settlement, breast cancer AI, and more.
The New York Times:
Patients Cut Off From Cheaper Obesity Drugs As FDA Halts Sales Of Copycats
Hundreds of thousands of Americans stand to soon lose their access to cheaper weight-loss drugs, with a federal crackdown on copycat versions threatening to disrupt treatment and raise costs. The Food and Drug Administration has ordered producers and sellers of the less expensive products to wind down operations in the coming weeks now that it has declared there are no longer shortages of the blockbuster drugs Wegovy and Zepbound. (Robbins and Blum, 4/16)
The New York Times:
Daily Pill May Work As Well As Ozempic For Weight Loss And Blood Sugar
A daily pill may be as effective in lowering blood sugar and aiding weight loss in people with Type 2 diabetes as the popular injectable drugs Mounjaro and Ozempic, according to results of a clinical trial announced by Eli Lilly on Thursday morning. (Kolata, 4/17)
Time:
How A New Weight-Loss Pill Could Transform Health
If orforglipron is eventually approved by federal regulators, it would become the first GLP-1 oral drug for weight loss to hit the market. The implications—if Lilly’s drug makes it through the testing and review process—could be transformative, not just for the company, but for patients. (Park, 4/17)
Stat:
Device Maker That Helped UnitedHealth Collect Billions Offers To Settle Fraud Claims With DOJ
Semler Scientific has offered to pay the Department of Justice nearly $30 million to settle federal health care fraud claims related to its peripheral artery disease test, QuantaFlo — a product used by UnitedHealth Group and other large insurers. (Lawrence, 4/16)
Stat:
To Speed Adoption Of Breast Cancer AI, A Radiology Network Plots An Acquisition
RadNet, which runs nearly 400 radiology imaging centers in the United States, wants to put artificial intelligence into breast imaging. Over the last five years, the company has moved aggressively to expand its AI capabilities, deploying the technology for breast cancer screenings at its radiology practices. (Palmer, 4/17)
CIDRAP:
Paring PPE To Just N95s In Pandemic Kept Hospital Staff Safe, Slashed Waste And Costs, Study Finds
Limiting the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) to only N95 respirators late in the COVID-19 pandemic in Singapore healthcare facilities kept staff safe, reduced plastic waste and carbon emissions, and lowered related costs, a JAMA Network Open study concludes. (Van Beusekom, 4/16)
AP:
European Regulators OK Alzheimer's Treatment Leqembi After Initial Doubts
European regulators have finally approved the Alzheimer’s treatment Leqembi after an advisory committee initially rejected the drug last summer and then reconsidered it. The infused treatment from Japanese drugmaker Eisai and Biogen received approval for patients in early stages of the fatal, mind-robbing disease. The decision applies to all 27 members of the European Union plus Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, the drugmakers said late Tuesday. (Murphy, 4/16)
Bloomberg:
Climate Change Threatens World’s Supply Of Blood, Study Warns
Climate change and increasingly extreme weather are taking a toll on global supplies of blood, endangering the lives of people with life-threatening injuries and conditions, a new study has found. Extreme weather events and natural disasters such as bushfires and floods, fueled by rising global temperatures, are disrupting medical professionals in their efforts to collect, testing, transport and store blood, according to a study published in The Lancet Planetary Health this week. (Kan, 4/17)
Arkansas Companies Now Must Choose Between PBMs And Pharmacies
In an attempt to eliminate conflicts of interest and drug price hikes, the first-in-the-nation law will prohibit pharmacy benefit managers from operating pharmacies. More news comes out of California, Missouri, Michigan, and Texas.
Stat:
Arkansas Adopts First-In-The-Nation Law Forcing Companies To Choose Between Running A PBM Or Pharmacies
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders has signed a first-in-the-nation law that prohibits pharmacy benefit managers from operating both retail and mail-order pharmacies, a move designed to eliminate a conflict of interest that has been blamed for boosting the price of medicines and forcing independent pharmacies to close. (Silverman, 4/16)
San Francisco Chronicle:
S.F. Drug Overdose Death Average Is Up For Fourth Straight Month
Accidental drug overdose deaths in San Francisco rose for the fourth straight month after showing a promising decline last year, according to preliminary figures released Wednesday by the Office of the Medical Examiner. Sixty-five people fatally overdosed in March, bringing the monthly average to 64 over the past three months — up from 59 in February, 50 in January, 43 in December and 39 in November. That makes the most recent data roughly on par with the state of overdose deaths of about a year ago, before the decline that officials at the time deemed “remarkable” and “hopeful.” (Ho, 4/16)
CBS News:
Emergency Dispatchers In San Francisco Given Wellness Room To Prioritize Mental Health
The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management launched a new wellness room for its dispatchers, just in time for National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. "Every second counts, so we have to make sure that we're ready to send the information in a split second," Cathy Osorio, a dispatcher with the City and County of San Francisco, told CBS News Bay (Nam, 4/16)
Roll Call:
Hawley’s Change Of Heart Reflects Evolving Politics Of Medicaid
[Republican Missouri Sen. Josh] Hawley has made his stance clear in recent weeks: He will not support any proposal that would lead to cuts in Medicaid benefits for Missourians. (Hellmann, 4/15)
Newsweek:
Maternity Hospitals Fear A Medicaid Squeeze
Improved birth rates are a stated priority for President Donald Trump's administration—but proposed budget cuts could make it harder for many Americans to afford a safe, healthy pregnancy. Last week, House Republicans narrowly passed a budget resolution that calls for an $880 billion reduction to the Department of Health and Human Services (HSS) budget over 10 years. The proposed plan doesn't explicitly call for Medicaid cuts, but it would be impossible to achieve that level of savings without slimming down the program; Trump has promised not to touch Medicare but hasn't extended the same protections to Medicaid, which provided health care coverage to more than 72 million people as of October 2024. (Kayser, 4/16)
Newsweek:
Inside The Texas Hospital Where Maternity Care Runs Like A Ballet
If you squint your eyes, you might be able to see how Guadalupe Regional Medical Center (GRMC) could look something like the Bolshoi Theatre. Ethereal light shining as the curtains open, a fluttering of bodies weaving in every which way—all of them wearing the same clothes, all of them knowing where to go. "It's just like watching a ballet," Chantel Ewald, who serves as the clinical director of GRMC's Birthing Center, told Newsweek. "Everybody orchestrating what they need to do to take care of the patient, to take care of the baby and to have a good outcome. (Fung, 4/16)
Research Roundup: The Latest Science, Discoveries, And Breakthroughs
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of the latest health research and news.
Newsweek:
Skin-To-Skin Contact After Birth Does Not Boost Long-Term Development
The first moment between a mother and newborn has long been believed to offer lasting benefits, but a new study is challenging assumptions about how far those benefits go. A randomized clinical trial published in the journal JAMA Network Open found that skin-to-skin contact (SSC) between mothers and their newborns in the delivery room did not improve neurodevelopmental outcomes at two to three years of age. (Gray, 4/16)
CIDRAP:
Phase 3 Trial Suggests Gepotidacin Could Be A New Treatment Option For Gonorrhea
A novel antibiotic recently approved for treatment of urinary tract infections also shows efficacy against gonorrhea, according to the results of a phase 3 randomized trial published yesterday in The Lancet. The multicenter trial, which involved more than 600 people in 5 countries with Neisseria gonorrhoeae infections, found that oral gepotidacin was noninferior to the standard regimen of intramuscular ceftriaxone plus azithromycin, with a treatment success rate of 93% and no new safety concerns. (Dall, 4/15)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Assessment Of A Polygenic Risk Score In Screening For Prostate Cancer
In a prostate cancer screening program involving participants in the top decile of risk as determined by a polygenic risk score, the percentage found to have clinically significant disease was higher than the percentage that would have been identified with the use of PSA or MRI. (McHugh et al, 4/9)
ScienceDaily:
New Human 'Multi-Zonal' Liver Organoids Improve Injury Survival In Rodents
One reason why our livers excel at clearing waste from our blood system is that the organ functions according to three key "zones" that perform specific major tasks. So, if scientists hope to create self-growing patches of liver organoid tissue that could help repair damaged organs, it's important that the lab-grown tissue faithfully reproduce such zones. In a groundbreaking paper published April 16 in the journal Nature, a team of organoid medicine experts at Cincinnati Children's reports achieving just such a milestone -- made from human stem cells. When these humanized organoids were transplanted into rodents whose own liver-bile duct system had been disconnected, the improved organoids nearly doubled the rodents' survival rate. (4/16)
Viewpoints: What Autism Families Actually Need; Encouraging Results With Stem Cells And Parkinson's
Editorial writers examine these public health issues.
Houston Chronicle:
We Need A New Kind Of Autism Research - Work That'll Actually Help Autistic People
For decades, the lion’s share of autism research has focused on one elusive goal: identifying its cause. The idea is tempting—if we could just pinpoint why autism happens, perhaps we could prevent it altogether. But that pursuit has dominated the national research agenda at the expense of something far more urgent: improving the lives of autistic people and their families, here and now. (Alice Kuo and Emily Hotez, 4/17)
Stat:
A Step Forward For Stem Cells And Parkinson’s Disease
I’m upbeat about cell therapy development for Parkinson’s disease, but it has been a marathon. Now two new clinical trial papers published Wednesday in Nature on stem cell-based therapies for Parkinson’s are another step forward. (Paul Knoepfler, 4/16)
The Boston Globe:
RFJ Jr., America's Lysenko
I’m not referring to the destructive pseudomedical pronouncements of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. I’m talking about Trofim Denisovich Lysenko (1898-1976), a Soviet agronomist who is today remembered, along with Joseph Stalin and his forced collectivization of farms, as being largely responsible for a famine that killed millions in the early 1930s in the Soviet Union. (Jon Garelick, 4/17)
Newsweek:
HHS Cuts Pose Threat To Older Americans' Health And Safety
On March 27, 2025, the federal government announced major cuts to the department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Average Americans could be impacted by these changes through reduced access to early education, family planning and health care, natural disaster response, and more. But the reality of these cuts, which deserves far more attention than it has received, is the disproportionate impact they could have on older adults. (Kristin Lees Haggerty and Scott Bane, 4/17)