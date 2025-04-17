Facing Tariffs, Abbott To Invest $500 Million In US Manufacturing Facilities

The facilities will be in Illinois and Texas. The threat of tariffs is affecting nonprofit hospitals, as well, Fierce Healthcare reports. Also in the news: Medicare data on immigrants; President Donald Trump's trans health care policies; and more.

Bloomberg: Abbott Laboratories To Expand US Manufacturing As Trump Tariffs Loom

Abbott Laboratories will make new investments in US manufacturing, with the impact of tariffs on medical devices and diagnostics looming over the industry. It expects to spend $500 million on two facilities, located in Illinois and Texas, Abbott said in a statement Wednesday. The investments are to expand existing plants and boost US research and development for Abbott’s transfusion business, which is responsible for screening the US blood supply. (Muller, 4/16)

Fierce Healthcare: Finicky Investment Markets Threaten Nonprofit Hospital Liquidity, Financial Security

Nonprofit hospitals' investment returns—a key lifeline for balance sheets during times of hardship—are at risk amid recent weeks’ tariff-fueled market volatility, bringing likely repercussions to organizations’ liquidity, debt leverage and ability to survive the coming months' potential operating challenges. The healthcare industry and other adjacent sectors have kept a close eye on President Donald Trump’s shifting tariff policy and the responses from other nations. The pharmaceutical supply chain has been a particular concern, as the products and their components were initially exempted from the highest rates even as officials signal more targeted tariffs to come. (Muoio, 4/16)

On immigrant health care —

The Washington Post: ICE, DOGE Ask To Use Sensitive Medicare Data To Find Where Immigrants Live

Trump immigration officials and the U.S. DOGE Service are seeking to use a sensitive Medicare database as part of their crackdown on undocumented immigrants, according to a person familiar with the matter and records obtained by The Washington Post. The database, which is managed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and includes reams of health and personal information, contains addresses sought by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials, according to the person and documents reviewed by The Post. (Natanson, Roubein and Diamond, 4/16)

The Boston Globe: Mass. Health Care Workers Urge Hospitals To Protect Immigrant Patients

Following the Trump administration’s decision to end limits on immigration enforcement in “sensitive areas,” such as hospitals, schools, and churches, more than 400 health care workers at Massachusetts hospitals and health centers signed an open letter calling for health care institutions to protect immigrant patients and workers. “A growing number of our patients are canceling or not coming to appointments and delaying medical care that they need,” the letter states. “Fear of seeking care during emergencies can be fatal, while delaying or interrupting treatment for chronic illnesses worsens health and increases cost.” (Halpin, 4/17)

On transgender health care —

Slate: Trump’s Trans Policies Are Making Legal Medical Care Impossible To Access.

Khai Devon’s dreams have been put on hold, indefinitely. His primary care provider approved his referral for top surgery five months ago, but he cannot find a single doctor within reasonable driving distance who will perform the operation. He has been taking time off work to contact surgeons hoping to get an appointment for a consultation, and no one will respond to his phone calls. Finding someone to help would be no issue if he were a cisgender woman, but area medical providers are in “wait-and-see mode,” he says, following an executive order from Trump in the second week of his administration, targeting trans health care. (Lang, 4/16)

On President Trump's aspirin use —

MedPage Today: Is Trump Getting Guideline-Recommended Care For Cardiac Risk?

After findings from President Trump's annual physical exam were released last week, observers were struck by the persistent aspirin use recorded in the doctor's report. Trump, 78, has no apparent history of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and had normal results on ECG and echocardiogram. He had well-controlled hypercholesterolemia, supported by current use of rosuvastatin and ezetimibe (Zetia). One line stood out, however: Trump's ongoing use of aspirin for "cardiac prevention." (Lou, 4/16)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription