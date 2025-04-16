Viewpoints: NIOSH Cuts Are Troubling During H5N1 Outbreak; Unfluoridated Water Has Long-Term Consequences
Opinion writers tackle these public health topics.
Stat:
The CDC’s Critical Occupational Safety Institute Has Been Virtually Wiped Out
In a single day, 10,000 federal workers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration were laid off, including 90% or more of those at the CDC’s National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). The office may be little-known outside of public health circles, but it is of critical importance. (Meghan F. Davis, Kirsten Koehler, Judy Bass, Julie Sorenson, and Gurumurthy Ramachandran, 4/16)
The New York Times:
Making America’s Teeth Rot Again
I remember when railing against the supposed evils of fluoride in drinking water was the work of a few voices clustered on the fringes of political discourse. The map shifted after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took office as the secretary of health and human services. (Zeynep Tufekci, 4/16)
The Washington Post:
On Fluoride, RFK Jr. Actually Has A Point
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s announcement last week that he will direct the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to stop recommending fluoridation of drinking water prompted prominent medical and dental groups to denounce the decision as an affront to decades of public health doctrine. But neither they, nor the health secretary, are providing the full picture. (Leana S. Wen, 4/15)
The CT Mirror:
CT’s THC Cap Is A Losing Game For Consumers, Patients, And The Economy
Those who rely on higher-potency cannabis for pain management, PTSD, or other medical conditions will continue to struggle, despite statutory protections. (Lou Rinaldi, 4/15)
Stat:
What Can We Do About H5N1 Bird Flu In Cats?
In 2024, as zoos were hit hard by H5N1 bird flu, big cats were particularly affected: tigers, lions, a cheetah, and a panther all died after being infected with the same virus that has caused egg prices to skyrocket. (Torie Bosch, 4/16)