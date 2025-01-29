- KFF Health News Original Stories 4
- Led by RFK Jr., Conservatives Embrace Raw Milk. Regulators Say It’s Dangerous.
- Sports Betting Is Coming to Missouri. A Fund To Help Prevent Problem Gambling Will Follow.
- Trump’s Funding ‘Pause’ Throws States, Health Industry Into Chaos
- Listen to the Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'
From KFF Health News - Latest Stories:
KFF Health News Original Stories
Led by RFK Jr., Conservatives Embrace Raw Milk. Regulators Say It’s Dangerous.
Controversy over raw milk reflects the push-pull the Trump administration faces in rolling back regulations and offering consumers more choices. For now, the CDC still recommends against consuming raw milk and the FDA bans its interstate sale. (Stephanie Armour, 1/29)
Sports Betting Is Coming to Missouri. A Fund To Help Prevent Problem Gambling Will Follow.
Can a $5 million compulsive-gambling fund help Missouri avoid the mistakes of other states that have legalized sports betting? (Zach Dyer, 1/29)
Trump’s Funding ‘Pause’ Throws States, Health Industry Into Chaos
A sweeping Trump administration order threw the nation’s health system into disarray Tuesday, as states and the health industry tried to make sense of what looked like a freeze on federal Medicaid funding. (Phil Galewitz, 1/28)
Listen to the Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'
“Health Minute” brings original health care and health policy reporting from the KFF Health News newsroom to the airwaves each week. (1/28)
Here's today's health policy haiku:
WE MUST BE VIGILANT
President's orders
Medical news concerning
Nose to the grindstone
- Anonymous
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
Summaries Of The News:
Medicaid Access Back But May Be Slow; Judge Halts Freeze On Some Grants
Several states lost access Tuesday to the federal Medicaid portal despite assurances from the Trump administration that his recent funding freezes wouldn't affect the insurance program for low-income people. Plus: Secretary of State Marco Rubio announces a waiver for some lifesaving medicines that were part of the freeze.
The Hill:
States’ Medicaid Portal Access Restored After Lapse Under Trump, But It’s ‘Not Functioning Correctly’
After losing access to a Medicaid federal funding portal after an aid freeze by the Trump administration, states say they’re regaining access, but some are reporting that the site isn’t functioning “correctly.” One day after the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) issued a memo stating agencies must halt “all activities related to obligation or disbursement of all federal financial assistance,” state Medicaid offices reported they had lost access to the payment portal through which federal funds are drawn. (Choi, 1/28)
AP:
Head Start And Medicaid Providers Hit Glitches As Trump Freezes Federal Money
The confusion left some Head Start centers weighing whether to close. Early Flowers Learning, which operates 17 Head Start preschools with 600 students in southwestern Michigan, announced it would not open its doors on Wednesday because it could not pay staff — only to learn that website access had been restored. “I worry about them, you know, certainly trying to hold it together right now, thinking about some of the children that we serve who might not have access to breakfast and lunch if they don’t have a place to go,” said Chanda Hillman said, executive director of Early Flowers Learning. (Balingit, 1/28)
NBC News:
D.C. Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump Plan To Pause Federal Aid Spending
A federal district judge on Tuesday granted an administrative stay in a case challenging the Trump administration’s planned freeze of federal aid, pausing the plan for a week and setting a hearing for further arguments Monday morning. The order applies only to the pause of disbursements in open grants, Judge Loren AliKhan said. And it doesn't get into the legality of the freeze; instead, it gives her time to hear more fleshed-out arguments from a coalition of nonprofit groups about why she should issue a temporary restraining order that could block the freeze for an additional two weeks. The hearing will take place at 11 a.m. Monday. (Barnes, 1/28)
KFF Health News:
Trump’s Funding ‘Pause’ Throws States, Health Industry Into Chaos
States and the nation’s health industry were thrown into disarray after the Trump administration ordered Monday that the government freeze nearly all federal grants at 5 p.m. ET Tuesday, a sweeping directive that at least initially appeared to include funding for Medicaid, the state-federal health insurance program that covers more than 70 million Americans. By midmorning Tuesday, state officials around the country reported they had been shut out of a critical online portal that allows states to access federal Medicaid funding. (Galewitz, 1/28)
More on the funding confusion —
The New York Times:
State Department Permits Distribution Of H.I.V. Medications To Resume — For Now
The Trump administration on Tuesday issued a waiver for lifesaving medicines and medical services, offering a reprieve for a worldwide H.I.V. treatment program that was halted last week. The waiver, announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, seemed to allow for the distribution of H.I.V. medications, but whether the waiver extended to preventive drugs or other services offered by the program, the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, was not immediately clear. (Mandavilli, 1/28)
CNN:
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts To Federal Workers
Federal workers who don’t want to return to the office are being offered buyouts, according to a memo posted to the US Office of Personnel Management’s website Tuesday night. (Treene and Blackburn, 1/28)
Also —
MedPage Today:
HHS Has Many Health Equity Offices. What Will Become Of Them?
Of five major HHS agency offices focused on health equity, only one has taken down its website amid President Trump's executive orders to end federal government diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) initiatives. The FDA's Office of Minority Health and Health Equity website has been taken down, though it remained live as recently as last Thursday. ... However, it's not clear if the executive orders pertain only to DEIA initiatives focused on the federal health workforce, or if also to those agencies' initiatives to improve health equity in the general population. (Fiore, 1/28)
The New York Times:
Leaving The W.H.O. Could Hurt Americans On A Range Of Health Matters
The W.H.O.’s work touches American lives in myriad ways. The agency compiles the International Classification of Diseases, the system of diagnostic codes used by doctors and insurance companies. It assigns generic names to medicines that are recognizable worldwide. Its extensive flu surveillance network helps select the seasonal flu vaccine each year. The agency also closely tracks resistance to antibiotics and other drugs, keeps American travelers apprised of health threats, and studies a wide range of issues such as teen mental health, substance use and aging, which may then inform policies in the United States. (Mandavilli, 1/29)
Stat:
Potential Ebola Outbreak Reported In DRC At A Time Of Strained U.S.-WHO Relations
A potential Ebola outbreak has been reported in a western part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in what would be the second viral hemorrhagic fever outbreak in the region at a time when the Trump administration has paused communication with the World Health Organization. (Branswell, 1/28)
Trump Signs Order Restricting Gender-Affirming Care For Those Under 19
The president's order directs the secretary of Health and Human Services to issue regulations to end such care for minors, NBC News reported, and directs all federal agencies to rescind guidance from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health. In related news: Six transgender active-duty service members are suing over Trump's policy on transgender troops.
NBC News:
Trump Signs Sweeping Order To Further Restrict Trans Care For Minors Nationwide
President Donald Trump signed a broad executive order targeting transition-related medical care for minors Tuesday. The order, titled “Protecting Children From Chemical and Surgical Mutilation,” intends to restrict access to gender-affirming medical care — including puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgery — for minors, which it defines as those younger than 19. It prohibits federal funding from covering such care for minors, restricts research and education grants to medical schools and hospitals, and directs the secretary of Health and Human Services to issue regulations to end such care for minors. (Yurcaba, 1/28)
On transgender troops and prison inmates —
AP:
Six Active Duty Service Members File First Lawsuit Challenging Trump's Transgender Troop Ban
Six transgender active duty service members and two former service members who seek re-enlistment on Tuesday filed the first lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s executive order that calls for revising policy on transgender troops and probably sets the stage for banning them in the armed forces. The six plaintiffs include a Sailor of the Year honoree, a Bronze Star recipient and several who were awarded meritorious service medals. (Copp, 1/28)
The New York Times:
Inmate Sues The Trump Administration Over Transgender Executive Order
A federal inmate sued the Trump administration on Sunday, challenging an executive order that requires the Bureau of Prisons to house transgender women in U.S. prisons designated for men and to stop providing prisoners with gender-transition medical treatments. Referred to by the pseudonym Maria Moe in court papers, the prisoner is described as a transgender woman who began transitioning in middle school, started taking feminizing hormones at age 15, and has been housed in a facility designated for women since she was taken into custody. (Harmon, 1/27)
AP:
Trump Is Looking To Boot Transgender Troops From The Military. Here's Why That's Complicated
The Pentagon has said in recent years that it is impossible to count the total number of transgender troops. The military services say there is no way to track them and that much information is limited due to medical privacy laws. Estimates have hovered between 9,000 and 12,000. But it will be very difficult for officials to identify them, even as service members worry about the hunt to root them out. (Baldor, 1/29)
Axios:
Trump's Trans Military Ban Part Of Playbook To Defund Gender-Affirming Care
Anti-abortion forces similarly used federal funding as a wedge in the 1970s to enact the Hyde Amendment, which bars the use of federal funds in Medicaid and other federal health programs for abortions except in cases of rape, incest or in cases where the pregnant person's life is in danger. The amendment was renewed multiple times by Congress, even when Democrats controlled the House. And similar policies were extended to other federal health programs, including coverage for federal employees and their families, military personnel and inmates in federal prisons, per Planned Parenthood. (Reed, 1/28)
Related news from North Dakota, Montana, and Kansas —
North Dakota Monitor:
Transgender Teen Urges Judge To Legalize Gender-Affirming Care For Minors In North Dakota
A North Dakota teenager on Tuesday told a courtroom that gender-affirming care saved her life. The state in 2023 made it a crime for health care professionals to provide the treatments to anyone below age 18. The ban contains an exemption for children who were receiving treatment before it went into effect. “I am very grateful to be able to receive gender-affirming care, and I know there’s a lot of other children my age who are not able to receive it,” said the 16-year old, testifying under the pseudonym Pamela Roe. “I know very well that could have been me.” (Steurer, 1/28)
KTVH:
Montana Bill Would Criminalize Transgender Medical Treatment Under The Age Of 16
On Monday, Montana lawmakers heard public comment on Senate Bill 164. The proposed legislation would criminalize transgender medical treatment for individuals under the age of 16. ... Medical doctors who testified said there are no documented cases of surgical treatment being administered to transgender youth in Montana they are aware of and worry about how the bill would impact medical providers. (Riley, 1/27)
The Beacon:
Kansas Is Trying Again To Ban Gender-Affirming Care For Minors
Kansas lawmakers are debating a bill that would ban hormone therapy, puberty blockers and gender-affirming surgeries. (Mesa, 1/28)
RFK Jr.'s Family Members Warn He Is Ill-Equipped To Lead HHS
Confirmation hearings for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. begin today in the Senate. The Boston Globe explores a key area where Kennedy has largely been silent: entitlement programs such as Medicare and Medicaid.
Stat:
Private Emails From RFK Jr. Revealed On Eve Of Confirmation Hearing
On the eve of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation hearings, his physician niece has shared a trove of private emails in the hopes of derailing his nomination to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. The exchanges show RFK Jr. making false claims about Covid-19 vaccines at the height of the pandemic, citing online articles by fellow vaccine skeptics, linking childhood immunizations to autism, and raising doubts about the flu shot. (Berke and Owermohle, 1/28)
The Independent:
'He Cheats His Way Through Life': The Five Biggest Bombshells From Caroline Kennedy's Open Letter About RFK Jr
Robert F. Kennedy is addicted to “attention and power” according to scathing letter revealing some of his darkest moments, penned by his cousin Caroline Kennedy. Kennedy, 71, who is Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, is a hypocritical “predator” who is “addicted to attention and power”, his cousin warned senators ahead of the confirmation hearing in the senate - which will confirm his control over a $1.7 trillion budget as the top health official. (Croft, 1/29)
The Hill:
Advocacy Group Uses Trump's Criticism Against RFK Jr.
An advocacy group founded by former Vice President Mike Pence is escalating its fight against Robert F. Kennedy Jr., this time with an ad that uses President Trump’s past criticisms of Kennedy to argue against his nomination to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The 60-second ad from Advancing American Freedom, which was obtained first by The Hill, consists almost entirely of footage from a May video in which Trump lambastes Kennedy, then an independent White House candidate, as a “Democrat plant” and “radical liberal.” (Samuels, 1/28)
Also —
The Boston Globe:
RFK Jr.’s Hearings Will Spotlight His Familiarity Of Key Health Programs
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has ventured a staggering number of opinions on public health, from casting doubt on vaccines and fluoride to claiming COVID was engineered to spare some races. There’s one area, however, where the notoriously voluble Kennedy has been relatively quiet. It happens to concern the biggest responsibilities of the federal agency he could soon run. (Brodey, 1/28)
NBC News:
Autism Community Fears RFK Jr. Would Set Back Decades Of Progress
For decades, the scientific community has worked to dispel a thoroughly debunked theory that vaccines cause autism and finally shift its focus to find true potential causes. But now, autism advocates say they are fearful that if Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is confirmed as health and human services secretary, it could undermine years of progress in unlinking autism and vaccines, while potentially diverting precious research dollars to a theory already discredited by hundreds of studies worldwide. They warn he would wield vast influence over who sits on committees and steer policy. (Korecki, 1/29)
KFF Health News:
Led By RFK Jr., Conservatives Embrace Raw Milk. Regulators Say It’s Dangerous
In summertime, cows wait under a canopy to be milked at Mark McAfee’s farm in Fresno, California. From his Cessna 210 Centurion propeller plane, the 63-year-old can view grazing lands of the dairy company he runs that produces products such as unpasteurized milk and cheese for almost 2,000 stores. Federal regulators say it’s risky business. Samples of raw milk can contain bird flu virus and other pathogens linked to kidney disease, miscarriages, and death. (Armour, 1/29)
The nominee for science adviser is not a scientist —
The New York Times:
Why Trump Picked A Science Advisor, Michael Kratsios, Who Isn’t A Scientist
President Trump last week formally nominated Michael Kratsios, a member of the first Trump administration with no degrees in science or engineering, to be his science adviser. Science policy experts say that Mr. Kratsios’ wide experience in private and public technology policy and management is what makes him an attractive candidate. His expertise includes a central role in early federal efforts to speed the rise of artificial intelligence and to compete with China in its development. He will join a cohort of White House advisers on the fraught topic. (Broad, 1/29)
UNC, Duke Team Up To Build State's First Standalone Children's Hospital
The planned 500-bed pediatric hospital will be somewhere in North Carolina's Research Triangle region, but no specific location has been announced. Other health industry news is on hospital-at-home alternatives, buyouts, supply chain costs, “smart locks” at CVS, and more.
AP:
UNC And Duke Health Will Build North Carolina's First Standalone Children's Hospital
Two North Carolina-based university health systems plan to construct the state’s first standalone children’s hospital — an undertaking that its boosters said will change lives physically and economically for decades to come. UNC Health and Duke Health on Tuesday revealed the agreement to build the proposed 500-bed pediatric hospital in the state’s Research Triangle region, which includes Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill. (1/29)
Modern Healthcare:
Philips To Sell Emergency Care Business To Bridgefield Capital
Philips will sell its emergency care business to investment firm Bridgefield Capital for an undisclosed amount. The deal is expected to close later this year, the companies said Tuesday. The emergency care business, part of Philips connected care segment, sells products including automated external defibrillators and emergency care devices for professionals and consumers. Sales in the connected care segment were flat in the third quarter, totaling about $1.36 billion. (Dubinsky, 1/28)
Modern Healthcare:
Ochsner Health, LA General Seek Hospital-At-Home Alternatives
Providers are bypassing Medicare requirements to set up scaled-down hospital-at-home programs they say save money by reducing hospitalizations. ... Providers say the programs free up hospital beds for sicker patients and save money by keeping some patients in risk-based care plans out of the hospital. However, most of the in-home hospital programs don’t have the rigorous guardrails mandated in the Medicare waiver program. (Eastabrook, 1/28)
Modern Healthcare:
Bain Capital Private Equity Proposes Surgery Partners Buyout
Bain Capital Private Equity proposed to buy the remaining shares of Surgery Partners, an ambulatory surgery center provider in which the private equity firm already has a 39% stake. Under the nonbinding proposal, Bain would buy out Surgery Partners for $25.75 a share, according to a Tuesday Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Surgery Partners’ stock price closed at $21.25 Monday and jumped nearly 20% Tuesday morning. (Kacik, 1/28)
Modern Healthcare:
Stryker To Sell US Spinal Implants Business To Viscogliosi Brothers
Medical technology company Stryker plans to sell its U.S. spinal implants business to investment firm Viscogliosi Brothers for an undisclosed amount, the company announced Tuesday. The deal is expected to close in the first half of this year, creating an independent company called VB Spine. Once complete, the new company will have exclusive access to Stryker’s Mako Spine robotic-assisted surgical device and Copilot surgical assistance technology for use with VB Spine’s implants. (Dubinsky, 1/28)
Also —
Becker's Hospital Review:
Healthcare Supply Chain Costs Expected To Rise 2.3%: Report
Healthcare supply chain costs are expected to rise 2.3% from July 2025 to June 2026, according to a Jan. 28 Vizient's "Winter 2025 Spend Management Outlook." The predicted increase would be driven by sustained high prices for raw materials, freight and shipping costs and the effects of tariffs on medical-surgical products manufactured in China, according to a news release from the healthcare performance improvement company. (Murphy, 1/28)
The New York Times:
New CVS App Lets Customers Unlock Cabinets To Pick Up Products
Customers at some CVS stores will no longer have to push a button and wait for a clerk to unlock one of those glass cabinets to get the products they want to buy. A new app will allow them to open the cabinets themselves, the company said on Tuesday. That feature of the new CVS Health app has been available in three stores in New York City as part of a pilot program that began in August, said Tara Burke, a CVS Health spokeswoman. She said there are plans to roll out the “smart locks” at approximately 10 stores on the West Coast early this year. (Hauser, 1/28)
KFF Health News:
Listen To The Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'
This week on the KFF Health News Minute: Stable housing is scarce for a rapidly increasing number of homeless seniors, and insurers sometimes deny coverage for prosthetic limbs by deeming them experimental or not medically necessary. (1/28)
Ozempic Approved To Treat Chronic Kidney Disease With Type 2 Diabetes
The FDA's move may change how doctors treat chronic kidney disease, which, according to Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk, affects around 37 million Americans and is one of the leading causes of death in the United States. Meanwhile, 20,000 advocates have called on CMS to include FDA-approved anti-obesity medications in Medicare and Medicaid.
CNBC:
Novo Nordisk's Ozempic Wins FDA Approval For Chronic Kidney Disease
The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic to treat chronic kidney disease in patients who also have Type 2 diabetes, expanding the use of the wildly popular injection in the U.S. (Constantino, 1/28)
Newsweek:
Medicare Change Backed By 20,000 People In New Letters
A coalition of around 20,000 advocates and twelve major health care groups has called on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to expand Medicare and Medicaid to include FDA-approved anti-obesity medications. The letters are being led by the Health Equity Coalition for Chronic Disease (HECCD) and they say the change would potentially benefit up to 7.5 million Americans enrolled in these federal programs who are living with obesity, per the press release. (Dickey, 1/28)
Chicago Tribune:
University Of Chicago Enters Partnership To Develop New Drugs
The University of Chicago is partnering with a health care investment firm that has pledged up to $130 million to help turn the school’s research and discoveries into medications more quickly. The university and Deerfield Management are partnering on the initiative, called Hyde Park Discovery. Deerfield will spend up to $130 million over the next 10 years, and offer its expertise to help advance the university’s discoveries, in hopes of bringing them to the health care market. (Schencker, 1/28)
Stat:
Super Bowl Ad From Hims And Hers Exploits A Regulatory Gray Area
The Super Bowl ad for weight loss medications from direct-to-consumer telehealth company Hims & Hers released Tuesday is optimized to engage and infuriate. Over the refrain of Childish Gambino’s anti-racist anthem “This Is America,” its narrator makes the case that the weight loss industry, including drugmakers, are extracting profits from overweight and obese Americans without really helping them. (Palmer, 1/28)
Unvaccinated Resident Becomes Georgia's First Measles Case Of 2025
The highly contagious and vaccine-preventable disease is mostly fatal in children under 5, but the childhood MMR vaccine rate has dropped five percentage points over the past 10 years. Meanwhile, the CDC says the Kansas tuberculosis outbreak is not the largest in U.S. history. Other news includes: data leaks, lead exposure, and more.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Georgia Now Has Its First Measles Case Of The Year
A metro Atlanta resident who was not vaccinated has been diagnosed with measles, the highly infectious disease that used to be on the wane. The disease can be fatal, and most of the patients that measles kills are children under 5 years old. The patient’s age was not disclosed in the public announcement. (Hart, 1/28)
AP:
The Tuberculosis Outbreak In Kansas Is Alarming. It's Not The Biggest In US History Though, CDC Says
Kansas health officials called the outbreak “the largest documented outbreak in U.S. history” since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began counting cases in the 1950s. But a spokesperson for the CDC on Tuesday refuted that claim, noting at least two larger TB outbreaks in recent history. In one, the disease spread through Georgia homeless shelters. Public health workers identified more than 170 active TB cases and more than 400 latent cases from 2015 to 2017. And in 2021, a nationwide outbreak linked to contaminated tissue used in bone transplants sickened 113 patients. (Shastri, 1/29)
In other health news from across the U.S. —
Chicago Tribune:
Personal Information May Have Been Exposed In Health Department Incident
Individuals’ names and medical information may have been exposed in a Chicago Department of Public Health incident, the department said in a notice issued Tuesday. (Schencker, 1/28)
New Hampshire Public Radio:
Lead Poisoning Levels Are The Highest They’ve Been Since Routine Testing Started In NH
More than 1,000 children tested positive for lead poisoning in New Hampshire in 2023, according to a recently published report from state officials. That’s the highest number of kids with dangerous levels of lead in their blood the state has seen since routine testing began in 2018. (Hoplamazian, 1/28)
The Texas Tribune:
The Push To Cover Non-Medical Pregnancy Services In Texas
For Darline Turner’s clients, the hardest part of having a healthy pregnancy isn’t getting a doctor or designing a birth plan. It’s finding safe housing, getting enough food on the table or figuring out transportation to and from their appointments. (Klibanoff, 1/29)
CBS News:
Appendix Cancer Patients From Around The World Come To Pittsburgh For Treatment
Pittsburgh has become one of the top places in the world for the treatment of appendix cancer – a rare cancer affecting one in a million people. Many of them were told they had only months to live until they came to Pittsburgh. (Sorensen, 1/28)
KFF Health News:
Sports Betting Is Coming To Missouri. A Fund To Help Prevent Problem Gambling Will Follow
The parking lot at the Super One Stop in Granite City, Illinois, is full. The convenience store just across the Mississippi River from Missouri sells liquor, cigarettes, and some groceries. But not all the cars belong to customers. It’s a Sunday morning in the middle of football season, and the people sitting in their vehicles are mostly looking down at their smartphones. Nick Krumwiede is sure the people parked around him are betting on the day’s NFL games. That’s why he’s there. (Dyer, 1/29)
Viewpoints: RFK Jr.'s Poor Sense Of Ethics Fuels The Fire To Reject HHS Confirmation; US Is Losing Its Edge
Opinion writers tackle these public health topics.
The Washington Post:
More Reason To Oppose RFK Jr.’s HHS Nomination
Kennedy’s recently released ethics agreement, a document that all Cabinet nominees sign, revealed that he intends to retain a financial stake in a lawsuit against Merck, the company that produces the Gardasil vaccine against human papillomavirus, or HPV. (1/28)
East Bay Times:
Trump Leaving WHO Puts U.S. At Back Of Line In Global Health
President Donald Trump’s swift move to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization will compromise global health — and is no way to Make America Healthy Again. (Lisa Jarvis, 1/28)
Stat:
Not Having To Worry About Polio Is A Fragile, Precious Gift
My son was 5 years old when he climbed out of bed and landed on the floor. He was always a teaser. “C’mon, silly,” I said. “Time to get ready for school.” “Mommy,” Aaron said, very puzzled. “I can’t feel my legs.” (Martha Ann Overland, 1/29)
Stat:
My Cancer Research Is In Limbo — And So Is Hope For Many Patients
When I read the recent news that the Trump administration has frozen all federally funded grants and loans to researchers like me, it felt like the ground beneath my feet gave way. My work, which investigates how to support the physical, social, and emotional wellbeing of people affected by cancer, is suddenly in limbo. And I know I’m not alone. Across the country, researchers whose work depends on federal funding are wondering if the projects to which they’ve dedicated their careers will come to an abrupt halt. (David Victorson, 1/28)
The Baltimore Sun:
We Need A Health Care System That Works For Everyone
No one asks questions when illness strikes. Everyone’s preoccupation is with treatment and cure. But shock commonly follows in the form of onerous medical debt — sometimes to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Hospitals and insurance companies have a profit motive on steroids. (Armstrong Williams, 1/28)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
NIH Freeze Threatens St. Louis' Health Research Excellence
Recent restrictions on National Institutes of Health (NIH) operations imposed by the Trump administration threaten not just abstract scientific progress, but the livelihood of thousands in our St. Louis community. As a researcher at Washington University School of Medicine studying stroke prevention, I've experienced firsthand how funding disruptions can derail critical scientific work. (Jaclyn Schwartz, 1/28)