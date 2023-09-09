Journalists Recap How Smallpox Was Wiped Out and How Opioid Settlement Cash Is Being Paid Out

Céline Gounder, KFF Health News’ senior fellow and editor-at-large for public health, discussed the podcast “Epidemic: Eradicating Smallpox” podcast on NPR’s “Shortwave” on Aug. 30. Gounder also discussed new covid variants, vaccines, and the new season of the “Epidemic: Eradicating Smallpox” podcast on Lemonada Media’s “In the Bubble With Andy Slavitt” on Aug. 23.
- Click here to hear Gounder on “Shortwave”
- Click here to hear Gounder on “In the Bubble With Andy Slavitt”
- Listen to “Epidemic: Eradicating Smallpox”
KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed the latest developments in opioid settlement funds being distributed across the country on WFAE’s “Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins” on Aug. 30.
- Click here to hear Pattani on “Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins”
- Read Pattani’s “Meet the People Deciding How to Spend $50 Billion in Opioid Settlement Cash”