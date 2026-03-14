Journalists Talk Medicaid Work Mandate in Georgia and Wage Garnishment Bill in Colorado

KFF Health News southern correspondent Sam Whitehead discussed Medicaid work requirements on WUGA’s The Georgia Health Report on March 6.
- Click here to hear Whitehead on The Georgia Health Report.
- Read Whitehead’s “New Medicaid Work Rules Likely To Hit Middle-Aged Adults Hard,” co-reported with Samantha Liss.
KFF Health News Colorado correspondent Rae Ellen Bichell discussed wage garnishment legislation on KUNC’s In the NoCo on March 5.
- Click here to hear Bichell on In the NoCo.
- Read Bichell’s “State Lawmakers Seek Restraints on Wage Garnishment for Medical Debt.”