Listen: What To Do When Health Insurance Slips Out of Reach

LISTEN: Can’t afford health insurance this year? Don’t be afraid to talk to your doctor about money and the cost of care. On WAMU’s “Health Hub” on March 4, KFF Health News correspondent Sam Whitehead shared tips for people seeking affordable options without skipping care.

Health insurance could be out of reach for many Americans in 2026.

About a million fewer people signed up for Affordable Care Act marketplace coverage this year. The Congressional Budget Office told lawmakers that more could opt out in coming years after the GOP-led Congress let expire subsidies that helped many afford a plan. Meanwhile, plan premiums jumped, and new, stricter Medicaid eligibility rules kicked in.

If you lost health insurance this year, there may be ways to see the doctor without breaking the bank. On March 4, in conversation with WAMU host Esther Ciammachilli, KFF Health News correspondent Sam Whitehead shared tips on navigating care without coverage.

Renuka Rayasam and Taylor Cook contributed reporting.