Journalists Examine Medicaid Unwinding, Farmworkers’ Mental Health, and the Big Opioid Payback

KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed how Mobile, Alabama, is weighing whether to use opioid settlement funds to pay treatment costs now or invest in long-term solutions to cut future addiction rates on NPR’s “Morning Edition” on Feb. 27.
- Click here to hear Pattani on “Morning Edition”
- Read Pattani’s series, “Payback: Tracking the Opioid Settlement Cash”
KFF Health News correspondent Daniel Chang discussed Medicaid unwinding and the Children’s Health Insurance Program on PBS News’ “PBS NewsHour” on Feb. 25.
KFF Health News ethnic media editor Paula Andalo discussed connecting agricultural workers with mental health resources on Radio Bilingüe’s “Linea Abierta” on Feb. 14.
- Click here to hear Andalo on “Linea Abierta” (in Spanish)
- Read Vignesh Ramachandran’s “Colorado Moves to Connect Agricultural Workers With Mental Health Resources”
- Leer Vignesh Ramachandran’s “Colorado avanza con proyectos para conectar a trabajadores agrícolas con servicios de salud mental”