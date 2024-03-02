Journalists Examine Medicaid Unwinding, Farmworkers’ Mental Health, and the Big Opioid Payback

KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed how Mobile, Alabama, is weighing whether to use opioid settlement funds to pay treatment costs now or invest in long-term solutions to cut future addiction rates on NPR’s “Morning Edition” on Feb. 27.

KFF Health News correspondent Daniel Chang discussed Medicaid unwinding and the Children’s Health Insurance Program on PBS News’ “PBS NewsHour” on Feb. 25.

KFF Health News ethnic media editor Paula Andalo discussed connecting agricultural workers with mental health resources on Radio Bilingüe’s “Linea Abierta” on Feb. 14.