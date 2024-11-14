Silence in Sikeston
The 1942 lynching of Cleo Wright. The 2020 police shooting of Denzel Taylor.
Two Black men killed nearly 80 years apart by a public health threat of their time.
A reporting project told through a podcast, documentary film, and stories.
The Podcast
“Silence in Sikeston” explores what it means to live with racism and violence, then charts the toll on our health — from hives, high blood pressure, inflammation and heart disease to struggles with mental health.
In 1942, Cleo Wright was removed from a Sikeston, Missouri, jail and lynched by a mob. Nearly 80 years later, Denzel Taylor was killed by police in the same community. The deaths of these two Black fathers tell a story about the public health consequences of racism and systemic bias. Meet residents determined to live healthier lives after generations of community silence. “Silence in Sikeston” is the podcast about finding the words to say the things that go unsaid. This is an invitation. Perhaps this journalism, these stories, will spark a conversation that you’ve been meaning to have.
Host
Click here for a transcript of the trailer.
• • •
Episode 1 — Racism Can Make You Sick
Sept. 10, 2024
Host Cara Anthony visits with a witness to the 1942 lynching of Cleo Wright and asks about the physical and emotional burden of racial violence. (Click here for the full episode page and transcript.)
• • •
Episode 2 — Hush, Fix Your Face
Sept. 17, 2024
Staying silent in the face of racial violence is a survival tradition many Black families have passed down to keep their children safe. (Click here for the full episode page and transcript.)
• • •
Episode 3 — Trauma Lives in the Body
Oct. 1, 2024
Police body-cam video from the 2020 shooting death of Denzel Taylor launches a conversation about the loss experienced by his three daughters. (Click here for the full episode page and transcript.)
• • •
Episode 4 — Is There a Cure for Racism?
Oct. 8, 2024
A debate between a confident teenager and a candid police chief leads to a discussion about what it will take to stop racism from making Black people sick. (Click here for the full episode page and transcript.)
• • •
Additional Content
Bonus Episode — Meet the Makers
Sept. 24, 2024
The tables have turned as Cara Anthony, podcast host and KFF Health News Midwest correspondent, answers questions from WORLD’s editor-in-chief and executive producer, Chris Hastings.
• • •
Trailer – Short Version
Click here for a transcript of the trailer.
• • •
Credits
KFF Health News credits
Reporter & Producer: Cara Anthony
Editors: Taunya English, Kytja Weir, Simone Popperl
Copy Editors: Terry Byrne, Gabe Brison-Trezise
Audio Producers: Zach Dyer, Taylor Cook
Sound Designer: Lonnie Ro
Web Producers: Lynne Shallcross, Oona Zenda, Lydia Zuraw
Photographer: Michael B. Thomas
Social Media Producers: Tarena Lofton, Hannah Norman
Retro Report credits
Director: Jill Rosenbaum
Writer: Jill Rosenbaum
Editors: Cheree Dillon, Brian Kamerzel
Senior Producer: Karen M. Sughrue
Executive Producer: Kyra Darnton
World credits
Host: Tina M. McDuffie
Producer & Editor: Hannah Paul
Digital Producer: Sharon Wong
Editor: Jill Poisson, Cecilia Préstamo
Assistant Editor: Abhi Indrekar
Digital Associate Producer: Brigitte McIndoe
Post Production Assistant: Jenny Tan
Senior Editorial Advisor: Judith Vecchione
Project Manager, Acquisition and Distribution: Georgiana Lee