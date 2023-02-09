Donate
Patients for Profit: How Private Equity Hijacked Health Care

Patients for Profit

How Private Equity Hijacked Health Care

Private equity investors are rapidly scooping up thousands of health care businesses, taking over emergency rooms or entire hospitals, and becoming major players in physician practices and patient care, from cradle to grave. But these acquisitions are often invisible to federal regulators. And their profit motives raise concerns about rising prices and the quality of treatment.

Featured Stories

Sick Profit: Investigating Private Equity’s Stealthy Takeover of Health Care Across Cities and Specialties

November 14, 2022

Private equity firms have shelled out almost $1 trillion to acquire nearly 8,000 health care businesses, in deals almost always hidden from federal regulators. The result: higher prices, lawsuits, and complaints about care.

Baby, That Bill Is High: Private Equity ‘Gambit’ Squeezes Excessive ER Charges From Routine Births

October 13, 2022

Hospitals, boosted by private equity-backed staffing companies, have embraced a new idea: the obstetrics emergency department. Often, it is just a triage room in the labor-and-delivery area, but it bills like the main emergency department.

A mother with dark brown hair and a yellow sweater sits on a couch and watches her young daughter, about one year old, play with a toy.

Death Is Anything but a Dying Business as Private Equity Cashes In

September 22, 2022

Investors are banking on increased demand in death care services as 73 million baby boomers near the end of their lives.

interior of shop selling coffins and funeral wreaths

A quote from a source in the series

I don’t like using hyperbole, but as a provider I have never seen anything like this.

Dr. Jonathan Guerra-Rodríguez, ICU nurse and internist

Video Explainer

A wide shot shows Audrain Community Hospital.

Buy and Bust

When Private Equity Comes for Rural Hospitals

MEXICO, Mo. — When the new corporate owners of two rural hospitals suddenly announced they would stop admitting patients one Friday in March, Kayla Schudel, a nurse, stood resolute in the nearly empty lobby of Audrain Community Hospital: “You’ll be seen; the ER is open.”

The hospital — with 40 beds and five clinics — typically saw 24 to 50 emergency room cases a day, treating patients from the surrounding 1,000-plus acre farms and tiny no-stoplight towns, she said. She wouldn’t abandon them.

A week later Noble Health had the final word: It locked the doors.

Read the first “Buy and Bust” story

Buy and Bust: Collapse of Private Equity-Backed Rural Hospitals Mired Employees in Medical Bills

August 16, 2022

The U.S. Labor Department investigates Noble Health after former employees of its shuttered Missouri hospitals say the private equity-backed owner took money from their paychecks and then failed to fund their insurance coverage.

A woman in a black shirt stands in front of a mantlepiece.

Buy and Bust: After Platinum Health Took Control of Noble Sites, All Hospital Workers Were Fired

September 22, 2022

Two Missouri towns are without operating hospitals after private equity-backed Noble Health left both facilities mired in debt, lawsuits, and federal investigations. The hospitals’ new operator, Platinum Health, agreed to buy them in April for $2 and laid off the last employees in early September.

A photo shows the exterior of Audrain Community Hospital.

KFF Health News Investigation: The System Feds Rely On to Stop Repeat Health Fraud Is Broken

December 12, 2022

A months-long KHN examination of the system meant to bar fraudsters from Medicaid, Medicare, and other federal health programs found gaping holes and expansive gray areas through which banned individuals slip to repeatedly bilk taxpayer-funded programs.

A photo illustration shows images of a business executive in a suit, a stack of money, a vial of blood from a lab test and a column from a spreadsheet with text showing various medical industries.

More Stories in the Series

Where Else is Private Equity Making Inroads?

Some Addiction Treatment Centers Turn Big Profits by Scaling Back Care

January 31, 2023

Private equity groups are cashing in on rising rates of alcohol and drug addiction in the U.S. But they aren’t necessarily investing in centers with the best treatment standards, and they often cut extra services.

More Orthopedic Physicians Sell Out to Private Equity Firms, Raising Alarms About Costs and Quality

January 6, 2023

While some doctors seem eager for a huge payoff, others are warily watching what happens when private equity firms take charge of orthopedic practices.

A photo shows an orthopedist showing an x-ray to a patient.

ER Doctors Call Private Equity Staffing Practices Illegal and Seek to Ban Them

December 22, 2022

Doctors, consumer advocates, and some lawmakers are looking forward to a California lawsuit against private equity-backed Envision Healthcare. The case is part of a multistate effort to enforce rules banning corporate ownership of physician practices.

A photo shows a hospital emergency sign.

The Business of Clinical Trials Is Booming. Private Equity Has Taken Notice.

December 2, 2022

Private equity-backed Headlands Research heralded its covid-19 vaccine trials as a chance to boost participation among diverse populations, then it shuttered multiple sites that conducted them.

A photo shows petri dishes arranged in a row over scans of DNA and RNA.

Britain’s Hard Lessons From Handing Elder Care Over to Private Equity

September 27, 2022

Four Seasons Health Care collapsed after years of private equity investors rolling in one after another to buy its business, sell its real estate, and at times wrest multimillion-dollar profits from it through complex debt schemes. The deal-making failed to account for the true cost of senior care.

A photo shows an elderly woman sitting with her hands resting on top of her cane.

Private Equity Sees the Billions in Eye Care as Firms Target High-Profit Procedures

September 19, 2022

As private equity groups are swarming into aging America’s eye care, the consolidation is costing the U.S. health care system and patients more money.

Christina Green looks down at a book she holds in her hands. She is wearing rectangular glasses with brown frames. Behind her is a bookshelf. She is in her home.

Hospices Have Become Big Business for Private Equity Firms, Raising Concerns About End-of-Life Care

July 29, 2022

Private equity firms are seeing opportunities for profit in hospice care, once the domain of nonprofit organizations. The investment companies are transforming the industry — and might be jeopardizing patient care — in the process.

A digital illustration of someone holding the hand of someone lying in bed.

Misinformation Clouds America’s Most Popular Emergency Contraception

June 7, 2022

At a moment when half of U.S. states stand poised to outlaw or sharply curtail abortion services, the nation’s most popular emergency contraception brand rests in the unlikely stewardship of two private equity firms.

A photo shows an advertisement for Plan B inside of a pharmacy. Text on the sign reads, "Here for you when you need us. Plan B One-Step."

Despite a First-Ever ‘Right-to-Repair’ Law, There’s No Easy Fix for Wheelchair Users

June 2, 2022

Colorado lawmakers approved a measure that will make it easier for people to fix their power wheelchairs when they wear out or break down, but arcane regulations and manufacturers create high hurdles for nationwide reform.

A photograph of Bruce Goguen sitting in his wheelchair outside, smiling at the camera. Beyond him is a sprawling pasture, where cows can be seen grazing.

Betting on ‘Golden Age’ of Colonoscopies, Private Equity Invests in Gastro Docs

May 27, 2022

An aging population in need of regular cancer screenings has driven private equity companies, seeking profits, to invest in many gastroenterology practices and set up aggressive billing practices. Steep prices on routine tests are one consequence for patients.

A gloved hand holds a magnifying glass to a miniature model of the human body focusing on the gastrointestinal system.

Private Equity Ownership of Nursing Homes Triggers Capitol Hill Questions — And a GAO Probe

April 13, 2022

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden decried these financial arrangements, which two members of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee had already asked the Government Accountability Office to investigate.

The United States Capitol

Profit Strategy: Psychiatric Facilities Prioritize Out-of-State Kids

April 11, 2022

Nearly all psychiatric residential treatment centers for children in South Carolina operate as for-profit businesses — some backed by private equity — and many prioritize out-of-state kids because it’s better for the bottom line. The scramble to secure treatment for children and teenagers has become so competitive that South Carolina will spend millions more each year as of April 1 to keep out-of-state patients from flooding the state's treatment facilities.

A digital illustration of a child bent over and covering their face beside the shape of South Carolina.

A quote from a source in the series

Their model is to deliver short-term financial goals and in order to do that you have to cut corners.

Mary Inman, attorney

Explore the Database

KFF Health News analyzed 600 deals by 25 firms PitchBook identified as the top private equity investors in health care. Click below to view the acquisitions and top investors across the country.

Open the spreadsheet

Credits

Reporters

Fred Schulte
Sarah Jane Tribble
Rae Ellen Bichell
Blake Farmer
Markian Hawryluk
Emmarie Huetteman
Victoria Knight
Harris Meyer
Emily Pisacreta
Rachana Pradhan
Renuka Rayasam
Lauren Sausser
Christine Spolar
Sarah Varney
Lauren Weber
Bernard J. Wolfson

Photographers

Matt Kile
Joe Martinez
Albert Riley Jr.

Editors

John Hillkirk
Kelly Johnson
Nathan Payne
Matt Volz
Sabriya Rice
Holly Hacker
Terry Byrne
Kytja Weir

Producers

Lydia Zuraw
Eric Harkleroad
Oona Tempest
Hannah Norman
David Hicks