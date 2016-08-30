Contact Our Columnists

In the column “Navigating Aging,” KFF Health News contributing columnist Judith Graham focuses on medical issues and advice associated with aging and end-of-life care, helping America’s more than 50 million seniors and their families navigate the health care system.
Senior correspondent Bernard J. Wolfson’s column, “Asking Never Hurts,” addresses the challenges consumers face in California’s health care landscape.
KFF Health News’s chief Washington correspondent, Julie Rovner, who has covered health care for more than 30 years, offers insight and analysis of policies and politics in her regular “HealthBent” columns.