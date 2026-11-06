Healthcare Cuts Fuel Democrats’ Election Blowout

This story also ran on WAMU. It can be republished for free.

Healthcare affordability. Abortion access. “Medicare for All.” Healthcare was a major force behind the big wins for Democrats in this week’s midterm elections. But the debate over what the Democratic Party will do next is just getting started.

KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner appeared on WAMU’s Health Hub on Nov. 4 to explore what Democrats might do with their newfound power. However, with President Donald Trump still in office, this blue wave is likely to crash into legislative limits.