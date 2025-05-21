Our Podcasts
KFF Health News’ ‘What the Health?’
Join Julie Rovner, chief Washington correspondent for KFF Health News, and top health policy reporters from The New York Times, The Washington Post, Politico, and other media outlets as they discuss the latest news and explain what the health is going on in Washington.
‘An Arm and a Leg’
Health care — and how much it costs — is scary. But you’re not alone with this stuff, and knowledge is power.
“An Arm and a Leg” is a podcast about all these issues, hosted by Dan Weissmann and co-produced by KFF Health News.
EPIDEMIC: ‘Eradicating Smallpox’
One of humanity’s greatest triumphs is the eradication of smallpox, the first and only human disease to be wiped out globally. To do so, public health workers battled social stigma and local politics with fresh ideas and determination. Hosted by epidemiologist Céline Gounder, “Eradicating Smallpox” explores this remarkable triumph and uncovers parallels and contrasts to recent history in the shadows of the covid-19 pandemic. Season 2 is a co-production of KFF Health News and Just Human Productions.
American Diagnosis: ‘Rezilience: Surviving Manifest Destiny’
Season 4 of American Diagnosis is a multiepisode conversation with leaders, scholars, health workers, historians, and poets about the resilience of Indigenous peoples in the U.S. taking action to protect their health and well-being. The season charts the impact of decades of adversity and asks hard questions about why Native people have had to confront so many challenges to their health. Season 4 is a co-production of KFF Health News and Just Human Productions.
‘Silence in Sikeston’
Hosted by Cara Anthony, “Silence in Sikeston” explores what it means to live with racism and violence, then charts the toll on health — from hives, high blood pressure, inflammation, and heart disease to struggles with mental health. The deaths of two Black fathers, nearly 80 years apart, tell a story about the public health consequences of racism and systemic bias. Meet residents determined to live healthier lives after generations of community silence.
‘Where It Hurts’
Each season, the “Where It Hurts” podcast takes you to an overlooked part of the country to explore cracks in the American health system that leave people frustrated — and without the care they need.
