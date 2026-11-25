As an Oregon panel finalized its proposal for statewide universal healthcare this month, opposition had already coalesced around a familiar theme: The costs and the new taxes needed to support it will be staggeringly large. The panel’s estimates place the cost of the plan at $69.7 billion a year starting in 2032.

The same arguments are being made on the national level about “Medicare for All,” which gained renewed life after Democrats’ victorious blue wave in the midterms. One recent White House cost estimate pegged the annual price tag at $4.7 trillion.

But single-payer proponents, researchers, and academics are countering the perceived sticker shock with another stark reality: If you think universal healthcare would be expensive, you should see what we pay now.

“We already do spend trillions of dollars on healthcare,” said Cynthia Cox, a senior vice president at KFF, a health information nonprofit that includes KFF Health News. “It’s just that it’s not only spent by the federal government but also by states, individuals, private insurers, and other third-party payers.”

Increased government spending under a universal health plan would replace much, if not all, of what is currently being paid by companies and consumers, while extending health coverage to more people, its proponents argue. And they say many people would end up paying less for a universal health plan’s taxes than consumers now shell out in premiums and other out-of-pocket costs.

But those nuances represent some of the biggest challenges of selling a universal healthcare system to the public. Unless backers can figure out the messaging to alleviate fears of massive new taxes and government spending, current efforts to implement a single-payer, universal healthcare plan could be doomed to the same fate as previous efforts in places such as California, Massachusetts, and Vermont.

Educating the Public

In 2014, then-Vermont Gov. Peter Shumlin, a Democrat, pulled the plug on the state’s single-payer push. Difficulties in implementing the state’s healthcare exchange under the Affordable Care Act had sapped the political capital he needed to push through the plan’s tax increases, even though the state expected to save money for Vermonters overall.

Single-player ballot measures in California, Massachusetts, and Oregon also struggled to garner even a quarter of the voting public’s support.

The Democratic wave in this year’s midterm elections, however, ushered in a number of Medicare-for-All proponents, most notably Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan, who campaigned on a universal healthcare platform. The change in congressional control is also expected to elevate Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent who caucuses with Democrats and is the best-known advocate for Medicare for All, to chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee.

That is likely to push a debate over single-payer healthcare — and its costs or savings — to the forefront in the next two years, leading into the 2028 presidential election.

“Most people think that what they pay out-of-pocket or out of their paycheck directly is what it costs, and they’re not as familiar with the larger piece,” said John McDonough, a health policy professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “Nobody on Medicare knows what that costs. Nobody on Medicaid knows what it costs. Very few people on the exchanges know. So, with something brand-new, it’s a massive education effort just to get to the starting line.”

The White House Council of Economic Advisers, for example, estimated in October that a plan to extend Medicare benefits to all Americans would cost the federal government $47 trillion over 10 years. And a recent Wall Street Journal op-ed from Joel Zinberg of the conservative-leaning Paragon Health Institute decried that figure as a massive increase in federal spending.

But the latest government data shows total spending for healthcare from all sources in the U.S. reached about $5.3 trillion in 2024. And that spending is on pace to top $72 trillion combined over the 10-year period from 2025 through 2034. While that estimate includes spending for the military and veterans, the Indian Health Service, and elective services that might not be covered under a universal health plan, the price tag for national healthcare coverage still could look like a bargain.

“People are aware that healthcare is very expensive and that they have trouble getting access to it even if they have decent insurance,” said Stephanie Woolhandler, a public health professor at the City University of New York’s Hunter College. “But if they think $47 trillion is a big number relative to what we’re spending now, they’re mistaken.”

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Oregon Shares Same Challenge

The Oregon Universal Health Plan Governance Board released its report to the state legislature on Nov. 23. The report outlines a plan to create a public corporation that would rely on corporate and personal taxes to fund a statewide healthcare system, providing care to nearly everyone in the state, with no premiums, copays, or other deductibles. The legislature could vote on the plan as early as next year or refer the proposal to voters as a ballot measure in 2028.

Critics are focused on the total cost of the proposal. Oregon Senate Republican Leader Bruce Starr said in a news release that the plan would increase the entire state budget by 43%, with “unfathomable” new taxes coming out of the pockets of Oregonians.

“Handing control of hospitals, doctors, and insurance to the same bureaucracy that has failed at basic responsibilities, and layering on double digit payroll and income taxes, is irresponsible and fiscally unsound,” he said.

At their Oct. 15 meeting, members of the Universal Health Plan Governance Board bristled at characterizations of their plan as a massive cost increase to state taxpayers. Their analyses show that up to 3 out of every 5 people would pay less under a single-payer system.

An analysis commissioned for the state from the Milliman consulting firm found that without changes, total spending on healthcare per year in Oregon would reach at least $76.3 billion by 2032. The board estimated that a universal health plan would cost about $69.7 billion that year, not including one-time start-up or transition costs.

“I just don’t want people to — because I’ve seen they’ve already started to — make all kinds of assertions about our work and saying, ‘It’s unaffordable, we can’t do it, end of story,’” Mike Leahy, a former health plan executive who serves on the Oregon board, said during an October meeting. “I’d like us to give this plan a chance of happening.”

The board maintains that the plan would save money compared with the status quo by reducing administrative costs, negotiating drug prices, and combating fraud, waste, and abuse while allowing the state to cover all Oregonians with a rich set of benefits.

Oregon’s design, like Vermont’s, is modeled after the national health system of Taiwan, which is frequently pointed to as a high-performing system, with public satisfaction rates topping 90%. Taiwan’s program, implemented 30 years ago, relies on nearly equal shares of contributions from households, companies, and the government to pay for services.

Debate Moves Front and Center

Democratic leaders in Washington, D.C., have already indicated plans for a major push on healthcare affordability in the upcoming Congress.

President Donald Trump is seen as unsupportive, if not outright hostile, to the notion of a government-financed, single-payer health system. Backers of universal healthcare say the next two years, as they wait for a potentially more cooperative federal administration, will be crucial for debating how a single-payer system could be designed and financed, and how it could be sold to voters.

“What people fail to realize is that we’re already paying the entire bill,” said Deborah Richter, a family physician and board president for the advocacy group Vermont Health Care for All. “So you’re either paying in taxes, Medicare, Medicaid taxes, or you’re paying out-of-pocket for copays and deductibles, or coinsurance. You’re paying increased prices and getting lower wages.”

But much of those costs are hidden from consumers, she said, and universal healthcare proposals bring all that spending together into a single number, front and center.

“People get the impression that this is on top of what they’re already paying,” Richter said. “And they’re already saying: ‘Oh, my God. I’m paying this. I can’t pay this extra tax.’”