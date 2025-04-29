7.2 Million Americans Now Suffer With Alzheimer’s
This is an increase of 300,000 cases from a year ago. At the same time, NIH funding cuts will stall research and harm Alzheimer's patients, USA TODAY reported. In other Alzheimer's news, improved diagnostic testing has up to 91% accuracy; new research shows it's common for patients with Alzheimer's to also have biomarkers for dementia; and more.
USA Today:
More Than 7 Million Americans Have Alzheimer's. Research Cuts Could Slow The Fight.
A new report suggests up to 7.2 million Americans aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s disease, an increase of about 300,000 cases of the mind-robbing disease from a year ago. The Alzheimer's Association's annual facts and figures report released April 29 said the total annual cost of caring for people living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia will reach $384 billion in 2025. That figure doesn't include the cost of unpaid care from 12 million family members and friends who provide billions of hours of care valued at more than $400 billion, according to the report. (Alltucker, 4/29)
ABC News:
Alzheimer's Society Calls On Doctors To Use Newer Early Diagnostic Testing Due To Improvements
New treatments and simple blood tests could change how doctors detect and treat Alzheimer's disease, according to a new report from the Alzheimer's Association. Blood tests to detect Alzheimer's are not yet approved for everyday use, but in research studies, they have improved the accuracy of diagnosis by up to 91%. ... Blood tests could make it much simpler to find early signs of the disease and be more widely available. (Chang, 4/29)
MedPage Today:
Alzheimer's Biomarkers Common In People With Other Dementias
Alzheimer's disease pathology was common in people diagnosed with other dementias, a large cross-sectional study in Sweden showed. While most patients clinically diagnosed with Alzheimer's had evidence of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) amyloid and tau pathology, those biomarkers also emerged in people with other dementias, said Tobias Borgh Skillbäck, MD, PhD, of Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Molndal, Sweden, and co-authors. (George, 4/28)
The Texas Tribune:
Texas Likely To Ask Voters For $3 Billion For Dementia
Texas voters will likely get a chance to decide whether to spend $3 billion in state funds on dementia research after the House preliminarily approved Senate Joint Resolution 3 on Monday. (Klibanoff, 4/28)
Also —
KKTV:
LeapFrog Founder Mike Wood Dies By Physician-Assisted Suicide Following Alzheimer’s Diagnosis
Mike Wood, the founder of the LeapFrog toy company, died earlier this month by physician-assisted suicide. He was 72. His brother confirmed to The New York Times that Wood died “surrounded by family” in Switzerland, where physician-assisted suicide is legal. Wood’s brother told the New York Times that Wood made the decision to end his life due to his diagnosis with Alzheimer’s disease. Wood wanted to do so “before the disease progressed too far,” the outlet reported. (Van de Riet, 4/28)