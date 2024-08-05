Almost 1,250 Workers Will Lose Jobs In Steward Hospital Closures In Mass.
The company, which is in bankruptcy proceedings, says it is "acutely aware" of the hardships the laid-off staffers will face. Modern Healthcare, meanwhile, notes that the health industry mergers and acquisitions business is picking up.
The Boston Globe:
Steward To Lay Off Nearly 1,250 Workers As It Closes Two Hospitals In Mass.
Steward Health Care has notified the state that nearly 1,250 workers will lose their jobs as the company, which is in bankruptcy proceedings, moves to close acute care hospitals in Dorchester and Ayer by the end of the month. The notices said 753 workers at Carney Hospital and 490 workers at Nashoba Valley Medical Center will be out of work. In a statement Saturday, Steward said it is “acutely aware” of the difficulties its “dedicated and hardworking” employees face because of the hospital closures. (Crimaldi, 8/3)
Modern Healthcare:
Ascension, Steward Health Shed Hospitals As M&A Picks Up In 2024
Hospital acquisitions are expected to increase in the year's second half, fueled by improving finances at many large health systems. Last week, Universal Health Systems raised its 2024 guidance after rising inpatient and surgery admissions boosted the King of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based for-profit provider's operating income. Also, the 70-hospital Community Health Systems said its second-quarter surgery volumes continue to grow. (Kacik, 8/2)
Minnesota Public Radio:
Hennepin Healthcare’s New Emergency Chair Says More Diverse Staff And Public Health Approach Helps Patients
Hennepin Healthcare’s emergency department has a new chair, one of the first tribally enrolled people to lead an academic emergency department in the U.S. Dr. Thomas Wyatt (Shawnee/Quapaw) is believed to be the first Indigenous physician to chair an emergency department in Minnesota. (Zurek, 8/3)
Modern Healthcare:
Hims & Hers, Teladoc Face High Ad Costs In DTC
The optimism that began the year for many direct-to-consumer telehealth companies has given way to a tougher reality. Businesses that offer direct-to-consumer telehealth, companies that prescribe medications and other treatments to patients through subscription plans, are struggling with high advertising costs and a decline in consumer demand. (Turner, 8/2)
Also —
Modern Healthcare:
NCQA Updates HEDIS Measures For 2025
The National Committee for Quality Assurance is emphasizing follow-up care, particularly for hypertension and breast cancer assessments, with its newest measure additions to the Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set. Starting next year, NCQA will be adding three new measures on which health plans will need to report. It will also remove four others and make a series of changes to existing measures, the organization announced Thursday. (Devereaux, 8/2)
KFF Health News:
Harris’ California Health Care Battles Signal Fights Ahead For Hospitals If She Wins
When Kamala Harris was California’s top prosecutor, she was concerned that mergers among hospitals, physician groups, and health insurers could thwart competition and lead to higher prices for patients. If she wins the presidency in November, she’ll have a wide range of options to blunt monopolistic behavior nationwide. The Democratic vice president could influence the Federal Trade Commission and instruct the departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to prioritize enforcement of antitrust laws and channel resources accordingly. (Wolfson and Galewitz, 8/5)
KFF Health News:
‘I Feel Dismissed’: People Experiencing Colorism Say Health System Fails Them
Jonnae Thompson has felt for a long time that her dark brown skin and natural hair have made finding work in Hollywood especially hard. “It’s like this negative connotation,” said the 37-year-old actress, singer, and stand-up comedian, who said she is often asked to audition for villainous roles such as a bully, drug dealer, or pimp. Her quest for more equitable representation on the big screen isn’t just professionally exhausting. Thompson says anxiety about her skin complexion has affected her health. (Giles, 8/5)