After Roe V. Wade

Challenge To Abortion-Rights Ballot Initiative Renewed In South Dakota

At issue is whether the group that collected signatures to get the measure on the Nov. 5 ballot acted in accordance with state law. Ballot initiatives in Arkansas and Montana also are in the news. Elsewhere, maternity care deserts expand in Iowa, while New Mexico courts doctors from Texas.

South Dakota Searchlight: State Supreme Court Revives Legal Challenge To Abortion-Rights Ballot Measure

An anti-abortion group won the latest round in a court battle over South Dakota’s abortion-rights ballot question. The Life Defense Fund is attempting to disqualify the measure from the Nov. 5 ballot. A circuit court judge in Minnehaha County dismissed the group’s lawsuit last month. But on Friday, the state Supreme Court reversed that decision and sent the case back to the circuit court for further proceedings. (Tupper, 8/2)

Axios: Abortion Ballot Group Alleges Bait-And-Switch By Arkansas Secretary Of State

Both parties in the fight over a proposed constitutional abortion amendment for Arkansas' November ballot filed briefs with the state supreme court Friday. Why it matters: The clock is ticking. Progress to getting the measure on the ballot — or rejecting it with finality — has been stalled for nearly a month while parties argue over paperwork. (Sparkman, 8/2)

Daily Montanan: Gianforte Revives Debunked Abortion Claim For Ballot Initiative

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte claims that Constitutional Initiative 128, which would enshrine reproductive rights and abortion in the state constitution, would allow abortion even until birth. (Ehrlick, 8/2)

Axios: Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson Pivots On Abortion In A New Campaign Ad

North Carolina's Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, the Republican nominee for governor, released a TV ad Friday in which he and his wife tearfully describe their decision to get an abortion 30 years ago. Why it matters: Robinson has previously rebuked abortions and expressed support for a ban with no expressions, equating the procedure to "murder" and "genocide." (Sherman, 8/2)

On the lack of women's care —

CNN: Iowa Abortion Ban: State’s Maternity Care Deserts Continue To Grow

Dr. Emily Boevers is the only full-time OGBYN at a critical access hospital in a rural city in Iowa about 10 miles from the farm she grew up on. She’s the only full-time OBGYN in the county, in a state that just banned most abortions. Iowa enacted a law last week banning abortion once fetal cardiac activity can be detected, around six weeks into pregnancy, before many people even know they’re pregnant. The law includes exceptions for rape, incest and medical emergencies that threaten the life of the mother, and fetal abnormalities that are incompatible with life. (Mascarenhas, 8/5)

WFAA: New Mexico Asks Healthcare Workers To Move, Citing Abortion Laws

Advertisements published in the Dallas Morning News and Fort Worth Star-Telegram this morning asked North Texas medical professionals to consider moving to nearby New Mexico amid Texas' abortion bans. The ads, which feature an open letter from New Mexico Gov. Lujan Grisham, urge Texas doctors to consider moving to New Mexico if they can not tolerate Texas' restriction on abortion access. Similar ads were published in the Houston Chronicle, San Antonio Express-News and Austin American-Statesman. (Behrndt, 8/4)

