As Insurer Friday Health Plans Falls, Nevadans Need New Coverage

The company is set to be liquidated in September, so over 2,800 Nevadans will need to find a new insurer. Meanwhile, in Michigan, the discredited practice of LGBTQ+ conversion therapy is banned for minors as new legislation is passed. Other news is from Arizona, New Jersey, and elsewhere.

Las Vegas Review-Journal: Nevadans Covered By Friday Health Plans Need To Find New Insurer By Fall

Troubled health insurance company Friday Health Plans of Nevada will be liquidated in September and over 2,800 Nevadans will need to find a new insurer, state officials said. Friday Health Plans of Nevada’s assets will be sold on Sept. 1 and those still insured by the company will need to find a new health insurer on or before Aug. 31 to avoid a gap in coverage, according to a news release from the state Division of Insurance. There will be a special enrollment period for those impacted to get into a policy provided by Nevada Health Link, which is run by the state agency the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange. (Hemmersmeier, 7/26)

On LGBTQ+ health care —

AP: Michigan Bans Use Of Conversion Therapy On LGBTQ Youth Under Measure Signed By Governor

The scientifically discredited practice of so-called conversion therapy, which aims to “convert” LGBTQ+ people to heterosexuality or traditional gender expectations, is now banned for minors in Michigan under legislation signed Wednesday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Michigan becomes the 22nd state to outlaw conversion therapy, which state lawmakers defined as any practice or treatment by a mental health professional that seeks to change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity. That does not include counseling that provides assistance to people undergoing a gender transition. (Cappelletti, 7/26)

Axios: Travel Time For Gender-Affirming Care Doubles In States With Bans

State bans on gender-affirming care for youths have left more than a quarter of kids under 18 in need of such services at least a four-hour drive away from the nearest clinic that provides them, according to a new JAMA study. 70 clinics were inactive as of May in the 20 states that imposed restrictions on gender-affirming care, per the report published Tuesday. (Moreno, 7/26)

On climate change and health —

Bloomberg: In Phoenix Heat, Ice-Filled Body Bags Are A Life-Saving Technology

As temperatures hit 119F in Phoenix last Thursday, doctors at Valleywise Health Medical Center saw a patient whose internal temperature was at least 110F — the maximum registered by its thermometers. Needing to cool the patient down as quickly as possible, the emergency medical team turned to a technique they had designed and honed themselves: immersing the person in a body bag filled with ice. It worked. In less than half an hour, the patient’s temperature was down to about 102F, low enough to move on to further treatment and observation. ... (Hirji, 7/26)

New Hampshire Bulletin: NH Wasn't Built For Extreme Heat. Experts Say Vulnerable People Are Paying The Price

As 90-degree summer heat hangs over Manchester, residents do their best to stay cool. In one window, a fleece red-and-white holiday blanket hangs to block out the sun. In another, socks are crammed into the window gaps to prevent any AC air from leaking out. On the west side, Dupont Splash Pad is a popular way to stay cool. Families stretch out in the grassy shade, while adults and toddlers walk under colorful fountains for relief. A girl’s pink skirt flops up and down as she jumps on the fountains spurting up from below, willing the timed jets of water to return quickly. Manchester resident Judy Harding said she’s certain the city heat has been getting worse. (Pirani, 7/26)

NPR: In Florida's Local Malaria Outbreak, Forgotten Bite Led To Surprise Hospitalization

At first, Hannah Heath thought she probably just had a bad case of food poisoning. The Sarasota, Fla. resident was vomiting and had chills and a fever. But four days later, she was still really sick. "Finally I called my husband and I was like, 'You have to take me to the ER, I think I'm dehydrated; I think I need an IV,'" said Heath, 39. (Colombini, 7/26)

USA Today: Hammerhead Worms In Virginia, Carolinas, D.C. Here's How To Kill Them

Hammerhead worms have been found near the Washington, D.C. area, the latest region to become a home to the invasive species. Hailing from Southeast Asia and so far preferring hotter climates in the U.S., hammerhead worms are slowly making their way around the country. And beyond being a strange-looking creature you may come across in your yard, hammerhead worms secrete toxins that could be dangerous for humans or pets. (DeLetter, 7/26)

In other health news from across the U.S. —

Philadelphia Inquirer: Cooper's Kaitlan Baston Slated To Be NJ's Next Health Commissioner

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday he plans to nominate Kaitlan Baston, a Cooper University Health Care doctor who specializes in addiction medicine, to be the next commissioner of the state’s Department of Health. Baston founded a center at Cooper that includes integrated pain, addiction, and behavioral health care. She is expected to succeed Judy Persichilli, who is retiring after having led the department since 2019. The health department regulates health care providers and administers many of the state’s health care policies. (Brubaker, 7/26)

Wyoming Public Radio: Wyoming’s First Freestanding Birth Center Opens Up In Cheyenne

Earthside Birth and Wellness Center recently opened its doors in Cheyenne. The center is Wyoming’s first freestanding birth center, meaning that it isn’t attached to a hospital. It is currently taking clients for well-woman visits and will begin delivering babies on August 7. Sarah Morey, Earthside’s CEO, said the idea came about when she and her friends realized how limited the birthing options were for Wyoming women. (Singareddy, 7/26)

Los Angeles Times: These Southern California Counties Have Some Of The Highest Cases Of Alzheimer's Disease

Four Southern California counties recorded some of the highest numbers in the nation for Alzheimer’s disease, with cases expected to increase in the next few years as the state’s population ages, according to a new report by the Alzheimer’s Assn. The report, which was shared at the 2023 Alzheimer’s Assn. International Conference in Amsterdam last week, is the first to estimate the disorder’s prevalence and number of people diagnosed at the county level in the U.S. Researchers reviewed 3,142 counties across the country. (Arredondo, 7/26)

The Boston Globe: Families Impacted By Police Violence Fight For ‘Medical Civil Rights’

The “Act Establishing Medical Civil Rights” would require all law enforcement officers, including officers at universities, hospitals, the state police department, and the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority police department, to summon emergency medical care for anyone who communicates they’re experiencing a medical emergency or reasonably appears to be medically unstable. The act would guarantee the right to medical care while experiencing an emergency related to physical or mental health, substance use disorder, and severe pain or injury. (Mohammed, 7/26)

KFF Health News: Covered California To Cut Patient Costs After Democratic Lawmakers Win Funding From Gov. Newsom

Weeks after Democratic lawmakers forced Gov. Gavin Newsom to make good on a four-year-old pledge to use tax penalty proceeds from fining the uninsured to increase health insurance subsidies for low- and middle-income Californians, Covered California officials announced they will funnel that money into reducing out-of-pocket spending for many enrollees struggling with the cost of care. The state’s health insurance exchange will zero out some patients’ hospital deductibles, up to $5,400; lower the copay of primary care visits from $50 to $35; and reduce the cost for generic drugs from $19 to $15. Some enrollees will also see their annual out-of-pocket spending capped at $6,100, down from $7,500. (Hart, 7/27)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription