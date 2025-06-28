Journalists Break Down Reconciliation Bill, Vaccine Panel Meeting, and ‘Dobbs’ Anniversary

KFF Health News senior correspondent Phil Galewitz discussed Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program cuts on “CBS Morning News” on June 26.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Arthur Allen discussed the first Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine advisory panel meeting under Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on “CBS News 24/7” on June 25.

KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed abortion and the three-year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision on “CBS Evening News Plus” on June 24.

Céline Gounder, KFF Health News’ editor-at-large for public health, discussed the new Purdue Pharma opioid settlement and Medicaid cuts on “CBS Evening News Plus” on June 20 and June 16, respectively. On June 20, Gounder also discussed trials for a new HIV prevention drug on “CBS News 24/7.”

KFF Health News senior correspondent Renuka Rayasam discussed covid vaccine recommendations and gun violence prevention on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on June 20 and June 13, respectively.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed the dramatic decrease in drug overdose deaths on WAMU’s “1A” on June 17.