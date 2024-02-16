CDC Considers Recommending A Spring Covid Booster For Some
People at risk of severe complications from a covid infection may be recommended to get yet another covid shot in the coming months. Meanwhile Americans' falling confidence in vaccines was the subject of a House hearing, though some in the room even used the time to spread covid misinformation.
NBC News:
CDC May Recommend Some People Get A New Covid Booster This Spring
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering whether to recommend yet another Covid booster shot this spring, especially for people most at risk for severe complications of the illness. ... While it's unlikely that the majority of Americans would opt for another dose — just 21.9% of adults received the latest version of the vaccine — experts say that it's critical to make it available sooner rather than later. (Edwards, 2/15)
Stat:
Covid-19 Vaccine Confidence Soured By Officials, GOP Argues
A House hearing on vaccine safety claims sought to pierce through Americans’ falling confidence in routine shots and the spread of Covid-19 misinformation — sometimes from people in the room. (Owermohle, 2/15)
Stat:
ACIP Vaccine Advisory Panel Sees Its Vacancies Filled
The Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday that it is filling eight vacancies, including the chairmanship, on an important advisory panel on vaccine policy that was down to less than half of its normal roster for months. (Branswell, 2/15)
More on the spread of covid —
CIDRAP:
New COVID Antiviral Candidate Linked To Shorter Symptoms
Treatment with ensitrelvir, an oral SARS-CoV-2 3C-like protease inhibitor developed in Japan, shortened COVID-19 symptoms in people who received the medication within 3 days of symptom onset, researchers reported recently in JAMA Network Open. In 2023, the drug—made by Shionogi—was authorized for emergency use in Japan and received a fast-track review designation from the US Food and Drug Administration. (Schnirring, 2/15)
CIDRAP:
Long COVID Incidence In US Varies By State, Highest In West Virginia
New state and territory surveillance data on long COVID in the United States shows the prevalence of long COVID exceeded 8.8% in seven states and was highest in West Virginia and lowest in the US Virgin Islands. The study is published today in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. (Soucheray, 2/15)
Also —
Houston Chronicle:
Texas Schools Report Soaring Nonmedical Vaccine Exemption Rates
Nonmedical vaccine exemptions continued to hit record levels among Texas schoolchildren last year amid state lawmakers' attempts to weaken immunization requirements further. During the 2022-23 school year, 3.24% of Texas kindergartners received an exemption “for reasons of conscience,” which includes religious beliefs, from at least one immunization required to attend school, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. That's almost double the rate from 10 years ago, data shows. (Gill and Zdun, 2/15)
Fox News:
Hawaii Confirms 5 Cases Of Whooping Cough, Child's Hospitalization
Health officials in Hawaii have confirmed five cases of whooping cough among members of a family, including a case that has led to the hospitalization of a child. The Hawaii Department of Health says each case of pertussis affected an unvaccinated individual and that it is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other states to "notify travelers who were exposed." "The family had traveled from the United States mainland and stayed at a hotel accommodation on Oahu," the department said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that an investigation has "identified no close contacts after the family’s arrival in Hawaii." (Norman, 2/15)