- KFF Health News Original Stories 2
- A Teen’s Murder, Mold in the Walls: Unfulfilled Promises Haunt Public Housing
- Biden Administration Blocks Two Private Sector Enrollment Sites From ACA Marketplace
- Political Cartoon: 'Well-Seasoned Science?'
- HIV/AIDS Epidemic 1
- HIV-Positive Citizens May Join Military, Judge Rules, Citing 'Irrational' Policy
From KFF Health News - Latest Stories:
KFF Health News Original Stories
A Teen’s Murder, Mold in the Walls: Unfulfilled Promises Haunt Public Housing
For years, federal lawmakers have failed to deliver the money needed to fix derelict public housing, leaving tenants — mostly people of color and families with low incomes — living with mold and gun violence that has had lasting health consequences. (Fred Clasen-Kelly and Renuka Rayasam, )
Biden Administration Blocks Two Private Sector Enrollment Sites From ACA Marketplace
Regulators have been under the gun to curb unauthorized Obamacare enrollment and switching of plans. Separately, a pending lawsuit was amended with additional defendants and new allegations regarding tactics to garner greater ACA sales commissions. (Julie Appleby, )
Political Cartoon: 'Well-Seasoned Science?'
KFF Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'Well-Seasoned Science?'" by Ed Himelblau.
Here's today's health policy haiku:
THIS CAN'T WAIT
Private equity
hospital acquisitions
need scrutiny now.
- Craig Buckley, MD
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
KFF Health News will host a full day of panels at the 2024 Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 6. Check out the program and buy tickets here.
Summaries Of The News:
HIV-Positive Citizens May Join Military, Judge Rules, Citing 'Irrational' Policy
Meanwhile, the Health Resources and Services Administration is setting aside $1.4 billion to help low-income Americans pay for HIV/AIDS treatment.
NBC News:
Judge Rules HIV-Positive Americans Cannot Be Banned From Joining Military
Americans with well-treated HIV can no longer be barred from enlisting in the U.S. military, a federal judge ruled Thursday, striking down the Pentagon’s last remaining policy limiting the service of those with the virus. “Defendants’ policies prohibiting the accession of asymptomatic HIV-positive individuals with undetectable viral loads into the military are irrational, arbitrary, and capricious.” ... wrote Judge Leonie Brinkema of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. (Sopelsa and Ryan, 8/21)
Fierce Healthcare:
HRSA Announces $1.4B To Fund HIV/AIDS Treatment For Low-Income Americans
The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) announced $1.4 billion in additional federal funding to combat the national HIV/AIDS epidemic, which the Biden White House has set out to end by 2030. The Biden-Harris administration set lofty strategic goals in its 2022-2025 National HIV/AIDS Strategy for the United States to achieve a 75% reduction in new HIV infections by 2025 and a 90% reduction by 2030. (Beavins, 8/20)
WGME:
Maine Reports First Infant HIV Case In Years
An infant in Maine has tested positive for HIV, which is something that hasn't happened in the state in about five years. The Maine CDC put out an alert in June that an infant got HIV either through pregnancy, childbirth, or breast feeding. (8/19)
Walz Accepts VP Nomination As Dems Champion Health Care Freedom
“When we Democrats talk about freedom, we mean the freedom to make a better life for yourself and the people that you love,” Tim Walz said Wednesday at the Democratic National Convention. In a surprise appearance, Oprah Winfrey — who said she votes as an independent — declared that without reproductive choice, "There is no American dream."
The Washington Post:
Tim Walz Bolstered By Clinton, Pelosi And Oprah In Formal Debut As Harris’s VP
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz formally accepted the Democratic vice-presidential nomination on Wednesday. ... Riffing on a Harris campaign theme, Walz said Democrats and Republicans mean different things when they say “freedom.” “When we Democrats talk about freedom, we mean the freedom to make a better life for yourself and the people that you love,” he said. “Freedom to make your own health-care decisions. And, yeah, your kids. Freedom to go to school without worrying about being shot dead in the hall.” (Viser and Wootson Jr., 8/22)
Roll Call:
In Picking Walz, Harris Upends Notion Of 'Women's Issues'
When Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris picked her running mate earlier this month, she chose a politician many undecided voters are used to seeing: a white-haired, Midwestern man with typical American values. But in Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, she’s found something different: a male politician who frequently speaks about fertility treatments as a men’s issue. (DeGroot, Raman and Cohen, 8/21)
The Washington Examiner:
Oprah Winfrey Makes Surprise DNC Appearance To Back Kamala Harris
Oprah Winfrey took time in her speech to champion reproductive rights and the right for women to decide when, or if, they have children. (Winfrey herself chose to forgo motherhood.) “If you cannot control when and how you choose to bring your children into this world and how they are raised and supported, there is no American dream,” said Winfrey as the crowd clapped. (Quarshie, 8/21)
The 19th:
DNC: Why Planned Parenthood Offered Free Abortion Pills And Vasectomies Outside
Alicia Hurtado of Chicago got the alert Tuesday morning: A person in the region needed an abortion. Could they help? As a staff member for the Chicago Abortion Fund, an organization that provides resources to people facing barriers to abortion services, Hurtado got to work. Within hours, they and a case manager had plans in motion for the person to get a medication abortion that same day. (Rodriguez, 8/21)
In other election news —
NBC News:
RFK Jr. As Trump’s Health Secretary? Here’s What He Wants To Do
For weeks, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s campaign has floated his interest in a Cabinet position in a future Trump White House while publicly denying he would accept it. On Tuesday, Kennedy’s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, told an interviewer the campaign was weighing whether to “join forces” with Trump and suggested that Kennedy would do an “incredible job” as secretary of health and human services. Trump later told CNN that he “probably would” appoint Kennedy to some role. (Zadrozny, 8/22)
Fox News:
Trump Talks Cocaine, Health Care, And Biden's Debate With Comedian Theo Von
Former President Trump appeared on an episode of "This Past Weekend" with comedian Theo Von for an interview that at times veered far outside the normal campaign trail conversations. Among the longest segments of the hourlong conversation was their discussion of alcoholism, substance abuse and the over-prescription of pharmaceuticals. (Nerozzi, 8/21)
AP:
Trump Speaks From Behind Bulletproof Glass At First Outdoor Rally Since His Attempted Assassination
At his first outdoor rally since last month’s attempted assassination, Donald Trump spoke from behind bulletproof glass Wednesday in North Carolina at an event focused on national security. Storage containers were stacked around the perimeter to create additional walls and block sight lines. (Price and Colvin, 8/21)
Florida Abortion Ballot Will Include Peculiar Financial Language
The wording of the measure, which was approved by the state's Supreme Court, calls into question whether Floridians will wind up paying for the procedure. Meanwhile, health care providers are finding themselves in difficult positions after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to weigh in on the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act.
CBS News:
Florida Supreme Court OKs Revised Abortion "Statement" To Appear On Ballot
In a defeat for supporters of a proposal aimed at enshrining abortion rights in the state Constitution, the Florida Supreme Court on Wednesday cleared the way for a revised "financial impact statement" to appear on the November ballot. Financial impact statements, which usually draw little attention, provide estimated effects of proposed constitutional amendments on government revenues and the state budget. ... The revised statement that will appear on the ballot says, in part, that there is "uncertainty about whether the amendment will require the state to subsidize abortions with public funds. Litigation to resolve those and other uncertainties will result in additional costs to the state government and state courts that will negatively impact the state budget. An increase in abortions may negatively affect the growth of state and local revenues over time." (8/21)
Modern Healthcare:
Hospitals Hit With EMTALA Complaints Over Emergency Abortions
Hospitals left waiting for the Supreme Court to untangle contradictory federal and state laws on abortion and emergency medicine are coming under fire. Experts warned that providers in the 26 states with near-total abortion bans could become targets for scrutiny and financial repercussions after the Supreme Court declined to rule on a key abortion case in June. In the meantime, providers in those states face a fraught choice between risking state prison sentences for their employees or federal monetary repercussions. (Early, 8/21)
Fox News:
Biden-Harris HHS Secretary Sidesteps Backing Any Limit On Late-Term Abortion
President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' secretary of Health and Human Services refused to say whether he would back any limits at all on late-term abortions, even with exceptions, instead deferring to Harris. HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra was asked by Fox News Digital on Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago if he would support any limits on late-term abortion, with exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother. "I think the president – the vice president may answer those questions really well," he said. (Johnson, 8/21)
In other reproductive health news —
Central Florida Public Media:
Planned Parenthood Clinics Offering IV Sedation For Painful IUD Procedures
Orlando’s Planned Parenthood clinic is offering pain-relieving medication for those seeking placement of an intrauterine device for contraception. The clinic is offering IV sedation to encourage more women looking for protection to receive the procedure, as the state restricts access to abortions. IV sedation is also accessible in Sarasota, Tampa and Fort Myers clinics. (Pedersen, 8/21)
AP:
It’s Not Just IUDs. Gynecologists And Patients Are Focused On Making Procedures Less Painful
Many relatively quick outpatient procedures can cause pain, including biopsies and examinations of the uterus and cervix. Gynecologists and patients say there need to be more conversations about options for local anesthetics — as well as other pain-relief options for these procedures. (Shastri, Bose and Hunter, 8/21)
Stat:
Miscarriages In The U.S.: Researchers Are Trying To Close The Knowledge Gap
Megan Hanson was eight weeks pregnant in 2019 when she experienced a miscarriage — her sixth consecutive loss in as many years. It felt particularly cruel after a second IVF transfer. She and her husband, Ben Burnham, were devastated, physically and financially drained — and deeply frustrated by the lack of answers or support for people like them who had experienced recurrent miscarriages. (Rafiquddin, 8/21)
HHS Report Warns Of Risks For Kids From Too Much Fluoride In Water
The report found, "with moderate confidence," that fluoride in drinking water at twice the recommended limit may be linked to lower IQ in kids. Meanwhile, the U.S. Navy has received over 540,000 compensation claims related to contaminated water at North Carolina's Camp Lejeune.
AP:
US Government Report Says Fluoride At Twice The Recommended Limit Is Linked To Lower IQ In Kids
A U.S. government report expected to stir debate concluded that fluoride in drinking water at twice the recommended limit is linked with lower IQ in children. The report, based on an analysis of previously published research, marks the first time a federal agency has determined — “with moderate confidence” — that there is a link between higher levels of fluoride exposure and lower IQ in kids. While the report was not designed to evaluate the health effects of fluoride in drinking water alone, it is a striking acknowledgment of a potential neurological risk from high levels of fluoride. (Stobbe, 8/21)
Reuters:
Camp Lejeune Claims Over Contaminated Water Exceed 500,000
The U.S. Navy has received more than 546,500 claims for compensation from people impacted by decades of contaminated water at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, a new court filing shows, putting it squarely among the largest injury cases of all time. That number may fluctuate up or down by a few thousand, the government said in the filing. The U.S. Navy is reviewing additional claims received up to the Aug. 10 deadline and removing claims that are found to be duplicates. (Jones, 8/21)
The Boston Globe:
Oxford Board Of Health Recommends 6 P.M. Curfew To Protect Residents From EEE
Health officials in Oxford are recommending residents stay indoors after 6 p.m. and protect themselves from mosquitoes after an elderly man was infected with Eastern equine encephalitis from a mosquito bite. The state last week raised the risk level for EEE in Oxford and neighboring Douglas, Sutton and Webster, after determining the man was exposed to the virus in Worcester County. ... In light of the increased risk, the four communities issued a joint public health advisory calling for the voluntary curfew and other safety measures. (McDonald, 8/21)
Axios:
How Long You Might Live Based On Where You're Born, Mapped
There's as much as a nearly 10-year difference in life expectancy between U.S. states, a new report finds. Hawaii (79.9 years), Massachusetts (79.6) and Connecticut (79.2) have the longest life expectancy at birth as of 2021, per a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analysis. Mississippi (70.9 years), West Virginia (71.0) and Alabama (72.0) have the shortest. (Fitzpatrick, 8/21)
The 19th:
How Wildfire Season Affects Pregnant People — Both Physically And Mentally
In the midst of yet another hazy summer, as over 50 large fires burn in the West, a new report published today by Human Rights Watch examines the growing risk that fire season poses to pregnant people and lays out recommendations for how to address the threat. (Kutz, 8/21)
The New York Times:
How U.S. Farms Could Start A Bird Flu Pandemic
Without a sharp pivot in state and federal policies, the bird flu virus that has bedeviled American farms is likely to find a firm foothold among dairy cattle, scientists are warning. And that means bird flu may soon pose a permanent threat to other animals and to people. (Mandavilli, 8/21)
Study Details Long Covid Symptoms In Kids — And They Differ From Adults
The symptoms include back or neck pain, trouble with focus, fear of crowded spaces, and refusal to go to school, researchers determined. Also, an updated covid vaccine might be available within days.
USA Today:
Surprising New Long COVID Symptoms Show Up In Kids And Teens
A new study funded by the National Institutes of Health identified the most common long COVID symptoms in school-aged children and teenagers. Researchers found teenagers between 12 and 17 were more likely to report fatigue, pain and changes in taste and smell, whereas, younger schoolchildren between 6 and 11 were more likely to have difficulty focusing, sleep problems and stomach issues, according to the report published Wednesday in JAMA. (Rodriguez, 8/21)
More on the spread of covid —
NBC News:
New Covid Vaccine Expected To Be Approved Soon: When To Get It And More
The Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve the new Covid vaccine as early as Thursday, according to two sources familiar with the agency’s planning. It’s the third time the vaccines have been updated to match circulating strains since the original series. The shots should be available within days. The FDA and HHS declined to comment on the expected update. (Lovelace Jr. and Syal, 8/21)
Axios:
Axios-Ipsos Poll: Uptick In Americans Feeling COVID Risk
Nearly one-third of Americans see COVID as a threat to their health, but the summertime wave of infections hasn't changed the widespread belief that the virus is no worse than seasonal flu, according to the latest Axios-Ipsos American Health Index. (Bettelheim, 8/22)
CNN:
Covid Tied To Higher Risk Of Depression, Anxiety, PTSD And Other Conditions, With The Unvaccinated Most Affected, Study Shows
Having a severe case of Covid-19 appears to be linked with an increased risk of subsequent mental illness, including depression and anxiety disorders, and a new study finds that the association is strongest among people who were not vaccinated against the disease. (Howard, 8/21)
CIDRAP:
New Research Finds Link Between COVID-19 And Gestational Diabetes
COVID-19 infection during the first 21 weeks of pregnancy is associated with a slightly higher risk of gestational diabetes, according to an analysis of insurance claims by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) researchers. The team published its findings this week in Clinical Infectious Diseases. (Schnirring, 8/21)
New Scientist:
Intestinal Parasites May Reduce Covid-19 Vaccine Effectiveness
Covid-19 vaccines may be less effective in people who have intestinal parasite infections, or roughly a quarter of the world’s population. This is suggested by experiments in mice infected with parasitic worms, who developed significantly weaker immunity after covid-19 vaccines than mice without parasitic infections. Previous research has shown that people with intestinal parasites have impaired immune responses to some vaccines, such as those for tuberculosis or measles. This is because the parasites suppress processes that vaccines trigger to confer immunity, such as the activation of pathogen-killing cells. Intestinal parasite infections are most prevalent in tropical and subtropical regions and often occur due to limited access to clean water and sanitation. (Wade, 8/21)
CNN:
Mediterranean Diet May Reduce Covid-19 Risk, Study Finds
A healthy diet has long been hailed by some experts as one potentially important factor influencing the risk of Covid-19, or how bad someone’s case gets. But a team of researchers in Indonesia looked into how a specific lifestyle might affect these odds — finding that following the Mediterranean diet may reduce your risk of getting Covid-19, according to a review published Wednesday in the journal PLOS One. (Rogers, 8/21)
First Case Of Mpox Detected In Wayne County, Michigan, Since 2022
Officials state the public risk is low but suggest people who might be at risk get vaccinated. Meanwhile, a suspected case of mpox on a cargo ship turns out to be chicken pox.
CBS News:
Health Officials Confirm Mpox Case In Wayne County, Michigan
Wayne County Public Health confirmed a case of mpox, the county's first since the global outbreak in 2022. Officials say the risk to the public remains low and urge anyone who is at risk to get vaccinated. This is the 19th case reported in Michigan. "Though we are awaiting the specific virus type, there have been no U.S. cases of the new strain of mpox (Clade 1 type) connected to the current outbreak in sub-Saharan Africa," the county said in a statement. (Booth-Singleton, 8/21)
USA Today:
Updates On Mpox Outbreak: Where It's Been Detected And What To Do If You Get It.
Mpox reached the U.S. as part of a global outbreak in 2022, resulting in 32,000 known infections and 58 deaths domestically. All those cases have been linked to the less virulent and contagious clade II type. The CDC says no clade I infections have been found in the U.S., and that the U.S. is at low risk of this strain arriving. The CDC says mpox infections usually last two and four weeks, and most cases resolve themselves without treatment. There’s no specific medication for mpox, but the CDC says symptoms can be managed with over-the-counter medicines and prescription mouthwashes. The agency strongly advises patients not to touch or scratch the rash. (Ortiz, 8/21)
More on mpox —
CIDRAP:
US Announces More Support For Africa's Mpox Response
The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) yesterday announced an additional $35 million in emergency health assistance for the clade 1 mpox outbreak in Central and East Africa. In a statement, USAID said the announcement brings the total help for the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and other affected countries to $55 million and that the new funding is pending congressional notification. (Schnirring, 8/21)
Bloomberg:
Mpox Risks Heighten In Central Africa With Complex Mosaic Of Infection Patterns
As disease detectives rush to central Africa to quell a mushrooming mpox contagion, they’re finding a complex mosaic of infection patterns involving different viral strains and vastly different routes of infection. In the Democratic Republic of Congo’s gold-rich eastern region, a newly mutated virus is spreading mostly among adults through sexual contact. In other areas of the country, an older strain is spilling from infected wildlife to humans who hunt and handle the animals, leading to a deadly explosion of cases among children. (Gale and Kew, 8/22)
Reuters:
Argentina Health Officials Rule Out Suspected Case Of Mpox On Grains Ship
Health officials in Argentina said on Wednesday that a test to determine if a crew member on a quarantined grains cargo ship was infected with the mpox virus had come back negative, according to a statement from the health ministry. In its statement, the health ministry said the individual tested negative for mpox, but positive for chicken pox. (8/21)
In other global news about Ebola —
Stat:
Merck Ebola Vaccine Ervebo Shown To Offer Substantial Protection
Merck’s Ebola vaccine offered substantial protection to people vaccinated during the 2018-2020 outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with an effectiveness of 84% in those who had been vaccinated at least 10 days before being exposed to the virus, a new study reports. An earlier study had shown that people who were vaccinated but went on to develop the disease were more likely to survive the infection. (Branswell, 8/21)
California County To Buy Troubled Private Hospital To Preserve Care
The Regional Medical Center had been slated for major cutbacks, but Santa Clara County has stepped in and reached a tentative purchase agreement with its owner. Separately, California lawmakers are considering whether to block private equity health deals.
San Francisco Chronicle:
Santa Clara To Buy Private Hospital For $175 Million, Restore Services
The Bay Area’s largest county announced plans Wednesday to buy a private hospital that had been slated for major cutbacks — a move that county officials say will preserve critical medical care for the low-income community it serves. Santa Clara County has reached a tentative agreement with the owner of Regional Medical Center, a 250-bed hospital in East San Jose, to acquire the facility for $175 million. (Ho, 8/21)
Axios:
California Weighs Blocking Private Equity Health Deals
California lawmakers are debating whether to go where Congress won't and pass legislation that would give the state the ability to block private equity acquisitions of health care facilities or providers. (Goldman, 8/22)
Modern Healthcare:
Hospitals Investing In Affordable Housing See Fewer ED Visits
Health systems investing in affordable community housing have seen significant decreases in inpatient and emergency department visits among patients experiencing homelessness. Hospitals are creating housing programs and partnering with local building developers, health departments and governments to connect patients to stable housing options. (Devereaux, 8/21)
Modern Healthcare:
Quest Diagnostics To Acquire University Hospitals Lab Assets
Quest Diagnostics plans to acquire some outreach laboratory assets from University Hospitals. Quest and the Cleveland-based health system have entered a definitive agreement and expect the deal to close in the fourth quarter pending regulatory approval, the company said in a Wednesday news release. Financial terms were not disclosed. (DeSilva, 8/21)
Axios:
Fight Over Health Noncompete Pacts Far From Over
Hospitals and other health providers will shift their attention to how states opt to police non-compete agreements now that a federal court has blocked a Federal Trade Commission ban on the widely used contracts. (Reed, 8/22)
North Carolina Health News:
What Are NC Hospitals Doing To Become More Age-Friendly?
North Carolina’s population of adults 65 and older is expected to grow by about 50 percent in the next couple decades — from 1.8 million in 2023 to 2.7 million in 2040, according to state data. As these residents age, they’ll have greater need for care. (Vitaglione, 8/21)
KFF Health News:
Biden Administration Blocks Two Private Sector Enrollment Sites From ACA Marketplace
Federal regulators have blocked two private sector enrollment websites from accessing consumer information through the federal Obamacare marketplace, citing “anomalous activity.” The unusual step comes as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is under the gun to curb unauthorized enrollment and switching of Affordable Care Act plans by rogue agents. The agency received more than 200,000 complaints in the first six months of the year about such actions. (Appleby, 8/22)
Also —
CIDRAP:
Deep-Sequencing Technique Provides More Complete Picture Of Resistant Bacteria In Hospitals
A new genomic sequencing technique could help hospitals better track and control the spread of multiple drug-resistant pathogens, researchers reported yesterday in The Lancet Microbe. (Dall, 8/21)
CBS News:
Funding Allows Johns Hopkins Researchers To Develop Tools For More Effective Cancer Procedures
Researchers at Johns Hopkins University will be developing new tools to ensure cancer surgeries are safer and more effective. The funding for this effort is coming from an initiative from the Biden Administration -- the Cancer Moonshot Initiative -- which aims to reduce the cancer death rate by at least half before 2047. The initiative also aims to improve the experience of people touched by cancer. (Valera, 8/20)
Concerns Over Alzheimer's Drug Risk For People With Down Syndrome
Among the worries: a possible brain bleed risk from lecanemab in certain people. Other news is on harnessing Zika virus as a therapy to destroy certain cancers; temperature tracking of mail-ordered drugs; and more.
Stat:
Alzheimer’s Drug May Raise The Risk Of Brain Bleed In Patients With Down Syndrome
A year ago, after much fanfare and controversy, the Food and Drug Administration approved Eisai and Biogen’s lecanemab, an anti-amyloid drug that moderately slowed cognitive decline in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. But doctors have been hesitant to prescribe the drug and its pharmacological cousin, Eli Lilly’s donanemab, for people with Down syndrome because of a lack of safety data. (Broderick, 8/21)
Health News Florida:
Nemours' Research Into Zika Virus As A Cancer Therapy Gets A $7 Million Boost
Innovative research harnessing the Zika virus to destroy certain cancers is getting a “significant” boost through a $7 million donation to Nemours Children’s Health. The gift from the Pass It on to Kids Foundation, announced Tuesday, will also support the pediatric hospital system’s music therapy program. (Mayer, 8/21)
North Carolina Health News:
Debate Heating Up Over Tracking Temperatures Of Mail-Order Medications
As periods of extreme heat become more common in North Carolina and across the country, and global heat records keep getting shattered, public policymakers are paying more attention to the impact of climate change on health. A related topic that has been gaining attention only recently is the impact that extreme heat can have on prescription medications in transit — especially when those pharmaceuticals are delivered through mail-order shipments. (Blythe, 8/22)
Axios:
Scoop: Telehealth Company Truepill Gets Swallowed For $525 Million
Digital pharmacy provider Truepill has agreed to be acquired for $525 million by Ireland's LetsGetChecked, Axios has learned from multiple sources. Truepill is a telehealth pioneer, but it's no longer a unicorn. (Primack, 8/21)
Al Jazeera News:
At Least 17 Killed In Blast At Pharma Factory In India
An explosion at a pharmaceutical plant in India’s southern state of Andhra Pradesh has killed at least 17 people, according to a government official. A fire broke out following the blast on Wednesday at the privately held Escientia Advanced Sciences’s 40-acre manufacturing unit in the Anakapalli district. The company manufactures intermediate chemicals and active pharmaceutical ingredients, local media reports said. (8/21)
60% Of Supermarket Baby Foods Packed With Sugar, Salt: Study
CNN reports on the new study, which found that 60% of 651 foods marketed for children fell short of the recommended World Health Organization nutritional guidelines. Also in health and wellness news: Pear Therapeutics, Yamacraw Village, author Rick Steves, and more.
CNN:
Nearly Two-Thirds Of Supermarket Baby Foods Are Unhealthy, Study Finds
The supermarket baby food aisle in the United States is packed with non-nutritious foods containing far too much sugar and salt and misleading marketing claims, a new study found. Sixty percent of 651 foods that are marketed for children ages 6 months to 36 months on 10 supermarkets’ shelves in the US failed to meet recommended World Health Organization nutritional guidelines for infant and toddler foods, according to the study, which was published Wednesday in the peer-reviewed journal Nutrients. (LaMotte, 8/21)
More health and wellness news —
Stat:
Defunct Pear's Substance Abuse Treatments Get A Second Life
Over a year after Pear Therapeutics filed for bankruptcy and shut down, its smartphone apps for people with substance use disorder and opioid use disorder are again available to patients. (Aguilar, 8/22)
KFF Health News:
A Teen’s Murder, Mold In The Walls: Unfulfilled Promises Haunt Public Housing
Blocks from where tourists stroll along the cobblestoned riverfront in this racially divided city, Detraya Gilliard made her way down the dark, ruptured sidewalks of Yamacraw Village, looking for her missing 15-year-old daughter. Like most other people living in one of the nation’s oldest public housing projects, Gilliard endured the boarded-up buildings and mold-filled apartments because it was the only place she could afford. (Clasen-Kelly and Rayasam, 8/22)
The Washington Post:
Rick Steves Announces Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
Guidebook author and PBS personality Rick Steves will take a break in his busy travel schedule to have surgery for prostate cancer. Steves, 69, announced his diagnosis Wednesday night in a statement posted to social media, saying he will film two new TV shows in France before returning home to Washington state for a procedure in September at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle. (Hiatt, 8/21)
AP:
Spanish Woman Believed To Be The Oldest Person In The World Has Died At Age 117
Maria Branyas, an American-born Spaniard considered the world’s oldest person at 117 years old, has died, her family said on Tuesday. ... At age 113, Branyas tested positive for COVID-19 during the global pandemic, but avoided developing severe symptoms that claimed tens of thousands of older Spaniards. (8/20)
AP:
A Japanese Woman Who Loves Bananas Is Now The World's Oldest Person
Tomiko Itooka, a Japanese woman, became the world’s oldest living person at age 116, following the death of 117-year-old Maria Branyas, according to the Guinness World Records. Her age and birthdate — May 23, 1908 — were confirmed by the Gerontology Research Group, which validates details of people thought to be 110 or older, and put her at the top of its World Supercentenarian Rankings List. (McGill and Kageyama, 8/21)
Different Takes: Phil Donahue Showed Empathy For AIDS Patients When Few Did; Raw Milk Is Full Of Nasty Bugs
Opinion writers discuss these health topics and others.
Rolling Stone:
Phil Donahue’s Interviews With Early AIDS Patients Were a Master Class in Empathy
The legacy of Phil Donahue, the pioneering talk show host who died on Sunday at 88, should be defined by an hour-long segment that’s both a fascinating glimpse at the fear, confusion, bigotry and blind panic that marked the early days of the HIV/AIDS pandemic and a demonstration of Donahue’s unique blend of curiosity, grace, and empathy as an interviewer. The segment, “AIDS,” is dated November 17, 1982 — just one year after the New York Times had published its first article on the disease. (EJ Dickson, 8/19)
East Bay Times:
Country's Bizarre Raw Milk Trend Is Putting Children At Risk
If there’s one thing that wasn’t on my bingo card for 2024, it was this: that amid a national outbreak of bird flu among dairy cows, sales of raw milk would surge. But new data shows that’s exactly what’s happening. It’s a baffling trend that puts people at risk of getting seriously ill — especially kids. (Lisa Jarvis, 8/21)
Los Angeles Times:
Warren Hern Is One Of The Country’s Few Late-Term Abortion Doctors. This Is What Drives Him
Warren Hern is every bit as intense as you would expect of someone who has been threatened with death for most of his career. One of the few American physicians who performs late-term abortions, the 86-year-old has perhaps more than any other doctor been on the front lines of the war over reproductive rights. He has been shot at, spat at, cursed and harassed. He has been protected by federal and local law enforcement. He will not sit with his back to the door of a restaurant. (Robin Abcarian, 8/21)
Stat:
Extend Diversity To Preclinical Research
The pharmaceutical industry has long operated on a one-size-fits-all model, developing drugs primarily tested on, and thus best suited for, people of European descent. This approach ignores — and potentially harms — the billions of people of color on the planet. Lack of diversity occurs at all levels of the pharmaceutical ecosystem, from the makeup of C-suite and research staffs to participation in clinical trials. It even extends to preclinical research. (Sophie Zaaijer, 8/22)
Newsweek:
U.S. Food For Peace Is Vital To American Foreign Policy
Food for Peace got its start on July 10, 1954, when former President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed Public Law 480. As Eisenhower said, Public Law 480 would enable U.S. food "surpluses to meet famine and other emergency requirements, thus enabling us to maintain our American tradition of generous help in time of need." Public Law 480 would eventually be called Food for Peace. For millions of hungry people around the world, Food for Peace has been lifesaving. It is more than just a program. Food for Peace is a movement that came about from our experiences in both World War I and II, which plunged many nations into severe food shortages. America could not win the peace during these wars without taking on the enemy of hunger. American food aid was critical to saving millions from starvation during and after world wars. (William Lambers, 8/22)