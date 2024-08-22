Environmental Health

HHS Report Warns Of Risks For Kids From Too Much Fluoride In Water

The report found, "with moderate confidence," that fluoride in drinking water at twice the recommended limit may be linked to lower IQ in kids. Meanwhile, the U.S. Navy has received over 540,000 compensation claims related to contaminated water at North Carolina's Camp Lejeune.

AP: US Government Report Says Fluoride At Twice The Recommended Limit Is Linked To Lower IQ In Kids

A U.S. government report expected to stir debate concluded that fluoride in drinking water at twice the recommended limit is linked with lower IQ in children. The report, based on an analysis of previously published research, marks the first time a federal agency has determined — “with moderate confidence” — that there is a link between higher levels of fluoride exposure and lower IQ in kids. While the report was not designed to evaluate the health effects of fluoride in drinking water alone, it is a striking acknowledgment of a potential neurological risk from high levels of fluoride. (Stobbe, 8/21)

Reuters: Camp Lejeune Claims Over Contaminated Water Exceed 500,000

The U.S. Navy has received more than 546,500 claims for compensation from people impacted by decades of contaminated water at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, a new court filing shows, putting it squarely among the largest injury cases of all time. That number may fluctuate up or down by a few thousand, the government said in the filing. The U.S. Navy is reviewing additional claims received up to the Aug. 10 deadline and removing claims that are found to be duplicates. (Jones, 8/21)

The Boston Globe: Oxford Board Of Health Recommends 6 P.M. Curfew To Protect Residents From EEE

Health officials in Oxford are recommending residents stay indoors after 6 p.m. and protect themselves from mosquitoes after an elderly man was infected with Eastern equine encephalitis from a mosquito bite. The state last week raised the risk level for EEE in Oxford and neighboring Douglas, Sutton and Webster, after determining the man was exposed to the virus in Worcester County. ... In light of the increased risk, the four communities issued a joint public health advisory calling for the voluntary curfew and other safety measures. (McDonald, 8/21)

Axios: How Long You Might Live Based On Where You're Born, Mapped

There's as much as a nearly 10-year difference in life expectancy between U.S. states, a new report finds. Hawaii (79.9 years), Massachusetts (79.6) and Connecticut (79.2) have the longest life expectancy at birth as of 2021, per a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analysis. Mississippi (70.9 years), West Virginia (71.0) and Alabama (72.0) have the shortest. (Fitzpatrick, 8/21)

The 19th: How Wildfire Season Affects Pregnant People — Both Physically And Mentally

In the midst of yet another hazy summer, as over 50 large fires burn in the West, a new report published today by Human Rights Watch examines the growing risk that fire season poses to pregnant people and lays out recommendations for how to address the threat. (Kutz, 8/21)