Congress Pushes To Prevent Shutdown Before Holiday Break
Also in the news: Pelosi is on the mend after hip surgery, and what to look for in health care in 2025.
Politico:
Congress Grapples Over Pre-Christmas Catch-All Deal As Government Shutdown Looms
Congressional leaders were still trading offers Sunday afternoon on a government funding patch attached to a disaster aid package and a slew of other priorities leaders hope to clear before year’s end. Those negotiations between Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and their leadership counterparts are down to the wire, ahead of a Friday night government shutdown deadline and Congress’ scheduled break for the holidays. Since the funding measure is expected to be the last major bill Congress passes this year, lawmakers have been eyeing it as a path to clearing several other major policy priorities, including a package to authorize expiring health care programs, a long-sought bipartisan deal to overhaul rules for permitting energy projects and a measure to restrict U.S. investments to China. (Scholtes, 12/15)
Stat:
Top Health Care Policy Issues To Watch: Medicaid Cuts, Medicare, ACA
Health care did not play a big role in the election that’s sending President Trump back to the White House and giving Republicans control of Congress. That doesn’t mean Congress will avoid the topic next year. (Wilkerson, 12/16)
Also —
San Francisco Chronicle:
Nancy Pelosi Is Recovering From Hip Surgery In Germany
House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi underwent successful hip replacement surgery in Germany after suffering an injury during a congressional trip to Luxembourg, her spokesperson confirmed Saturday. Ian Krager, Pelosi’s spokesperson, said in a statement that the former speaker is “well on the mend” and expressed gratitude to the U.S. military staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and the medical team at Hospital Kirchberg for their “excellent care and kindness.” (Vaziri, 12/14)