- KFF Health News Original Stories 3
- How Are States Spending Opioid Settlement Cash? We Built a Database of Answers
- Helicopters Rescued Patients in ‘Apocalyptic’ Flood. Other Hospitals Are at Risk, Too.
- Native American Patients Are Sent to Collections for Debts the Government Owes
From KFF Health News - Latest Stories:
KFF Health News Original Stories
How Are States Spending Opioid Settlement Cash? We Built a Database of Answers
From addiction treatment to toy robot ambulances, we uncovered how billions in opioid settlement funds were used by state and local governments in 2022 and 2023. Find out where the money went. (Aneri Pattani, 12/16)
Helicopters Rescued Patients in ‘Apocalyptic’ Flood. Other Hospitals Are at Risk, Too.
The helicopter evacuation of 70 people from a Tennessee hospital during Hurricane Helene is considered a success story. The building was destroyed by floodwaters, but no one died. In hindsight, why was it built next to a river? (Lauren Sausser and Holly K. Hacker, 12/16)
Native American Patients Are Sent to Collections for Debts the Government Owes
Federal law says Native Americans aren’t liable for medical bills the Indian Health Service promises to pay. Some are billed anyway as a result of backlogs or mistakes from the agency, financial middlemen, or health systems. (Katheryn Houghton and Arielle Zionts, 12/16)
Here's today's health policy haiku:
A FALSE MORAL EQUATION
Penny-pinching by
health plans does not remotely
justify murder.
- Timothy Kelley
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
Summaries Of The News:
RFK Jr. Hopes To Win Over The Senate With Less Talk About Vaccines
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s plan is to play down his vaccine skepticism, and play up healthy food and chronic disease prevention in his attempt at confirmation to lead HHS. Meanwhile, Sen. Mitch McConnell, who battled polio as a child, said in a statement: “Efforts to undermine public confidence in proven cures are not just uninformed — they’re dangerous.”
The Wall Street Journal:
RFK Jr. Has A Battle Plan To Get Senate Confirmation
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s attempt to win over Capitol Hill starts this week with a strategy to play down the topic of vaccines, adhere tightly to President-elect Donald Trump’s messaging on abortion and talk up healthy food and preventing chronic disease, according to people familiar with his thinking. ... Kennedy is slated to be on the Hill several days this week, sitting down with over two dozen senators and a team of Republican staffers, people familiar with his plans said. His team is hoping to assuage senators’ concerns about his broad criticism of vaccines, according to people familiar with his strategy. He is likely to tell senators that, if confirmed to lead HHS, he isn’t planning to take anyone’s vaccines away and instead wants to promote transparent, safe, effective vaccines, the people said. (Whyte, Peterson and Andrews, 12/16)
The Hill:
RFK Jr. Seeks To Win Over Senate GOP Skeptics As He Begins HHS Meetings
“He’s in a good spot. You haven’t really heard much consternation about his nomination at all in recent weeks,” one Senate GOP aide told The Hill, adding they expect Kennedy’s focus to be on his “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) priorities and assuaging Republicans that he does not still support abortion. “If that turns out to be true, I think he’ll be on a glide path to being confirmed,” the aide added. (Weixel and Weaver, 12/15)
The Washington Post:
How Donald Trump Broke The Ice Between RFK Jr. And Drug Company CEOs
President-elect Donald Trump set two tables for a dinner party this month with his choice for health and human services secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and drug company executives like the ones Kennedy once accused of belonging to a “criminal enterprise” that knowingly killed patients for profit. They gathered first in a side dining room at his Mar-a-Lago estate, until Trump made clear that he wanted the meal to proceed as something less formal. He proposed that the diners — who included the chief executives of Pfizer, Eli Lilly and the trade group PhRMA — relocate to a second round table on the patio, where music was playing, to better enjoy the winter Palm Beach evening, according to three people familiar with the dinner’s discussion, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private event. (Scherer and Roubein, 12/15)
In other news about vaccine skepticism —
Axios:
Polio Vax Petition Could Preview More Challenges
Efforts to revoke Food and Drug Administration approval of the polio vaccine could provide a preview of how vaccine skeptics plan to challenge decades of federal health policy during a second Trump administration, experts say. (Reed, 12/16)
The Washington Post:
Polio Survivor Mitch McConnell Criticizes Efforts To Undermine Vaccine
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky), who battled polio as a child, warned on Friday that anyone seeking a Senate confirmation should “steer clear” of associating with any efforts to undermine public confidence in the polio vaccine. “The polio vaccine has saved millions of lives and held out the promise of eradicating a terrible disease. Efforts to undermine public confidence in proven cures are not just uninformed — they’re dangerous,” McConnell said in a statement. “Anyone seeking the Senate’s consent to serve in the incoming Administration would do well to steer clear of even the appearance of association with such efforts.” (Vazquez, 12/13)
The New York Times:
Are Childhood Vaccines ‘Overloading’ The Immune System? No.
It’s an idea as popular as it is incorrect: American babies now receive too many vaccines, which overwhelm their immune systems and lead to conditions like autism. This theory has been repeated so often that it has permeated the mainstream, echoed by President-elect Donald J. Trump and his pick to be the nation’s top health official, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Mandavilli, 12/14)
The Washington Post:
Dave Weldon, Trump’s CDC Pick, Has A Long History Of Vaccine Skepticism
The world’s most respected infectious-disease agency needed a new leader. Anti-vaccine activists knew just the man: Dave Weldon, a Florida physician and former seven-term Republican congressman who had for years expressed concerns about the safety of vaccines. The year was 2017. Weldon didn’t get the job then, but, seven years later, President-elect Donald Trump has tapped the 71-year-old former Army doctor to run the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC is charged with protecting the United States from health threats at home and abroad. That includes making vaccine recommendations — work that has come under fire from Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the longtime vaccine skeptic whom Trump has picked to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, which has oversight over the CDC. (Sun, Nirappil and Schaffer, 12/15)
Biden Urged To Ratify Equal Rights Amendment By House Dems
The amendment was first proposed 101 years ago and, if ratified, House Democrats believe it would enshrine sex equality in the Constitution. Other news stories are about women's health research, protections for detained migrant kids' health, and more.
The Washington Post:
Over 120 House Democrats Call On Biden To Have Equal Rights Amendment Ratified
More than 120 House Democrats have signed a letter asking President Joe Biden to urge the nation’s archivist to recognize the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment by publishing the amendment first proposed 101 years ago — a move they believe would finally enshrine sex equality into the Constitution. If the president does as the Democrats ask, the publication of the ERA would probably spark legal challenges over the validity of the amendment, which, despite having met all the constitutional requirements, has not been added to the Constitution because not enough states ratified it in time to meet a Congress-mandated deadline. (Alfaro, 12/15)
The Washington Post:
NIH Launches Women’s Health Research Website
Want to know the latest about research funded by the National Institutes of Health on topics including menopause, polycystic ovary syndrome and other conditions affecting women’s health? Discover Women’s Health Research (DiscoverWHR), a recently launched website on federally funded women’s health research across the lifespan, offers answers. The portal is a resource from NIH in support of the White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research, which is focused on closing research gaps and improving prevention, detection and treatment of health issues affecting girls and women. (Blakemore, 12/15)
The New York Times:
Health Protections For Migrant Children In Custody Are Set To Expire
A court-ordered system for protecting the health of children detained at the southern border, put in place two years ago after several children died in custody, is set to expire nine days after Donald J. Trump takes office with plans to intensify the deportation of migrants. The system, part of a July 2022 legal settlement between the government and lawyers representing migrant children in custody, set detailed protocols for detaining minors at Customs and Border Protection facilities in the Rio Grande Valley and El Paso sectors. It required agents to provide them with access to emergency care and basic hygiene items — showers, toothbrushes and blankets for sleeping, for example. It forbade agents to separate children from their parents for extended periods of time. (Baumgaertner, 12/13)
Stat:
Outgoing CDC Director Girds Against An Overhaul, And Tries To Calm Staff Nerves
As her tenure as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention winds down, Mandy Cohen is in persuasion mode — simultaneously trying to convince critics of the CDC in the incoming administration that the agency has re-focused since its pandemic-era missteps, and calm nervous staff about what is to come. (Branswell, 12/16)
Congress Pushes To Prevent Shutdown Before Holiday Break
Also in the news: Pelosi is on the mend after hip surgery, and what to look for in health care in 2025.
Politico:
Congress Grapples Over Pre-Christmas Catch-All Deal As Government Shutdown Looms
Congressional leaders were still trading offers Sunday afternoon on a government funding patch attached to a disaster aid package and a slew of other priorities leaders hope to clear before year’s end. Those negotiations between Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and their leadership counterparts are down to the wire, ahead of a Friday night government shutdown deadline and Congress’ scheduled break for the holidays. Since the funding measure is expected to be the last major bill Congress passes this year, lawmakers have been eyeing it as a path to clearing several other major policy priorities, including a package to authorize expiring health care programs, a long-sought bipartisan deal to overhaul rules for permitting energy projects and a measure to restrict U.S. investments to China. (Scholtes, 12/15)
Stat:
Top Health Care Policy Issues To Watch: Medicaid Cuts, Medicare, ACA
Health care did not play a big role in the election that’s sending President Trump back to the White House and giving Republicans control of Congress. That doesn’t mean Congress will avoid the topic next year. (Wilkerson, 12/16)
Also —
San Francisco Chronicle:
Nancy Pelosi Is Recovering From Hip Surgery In Germany
House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi underwent successful hip replacement surgery in Germany after suffering an injury during a congressional trip to Luxembourg, her spokesperson confirmed Saturday. Ian Krager, Pelosi’s spokesperson, said in a statement that the former speaker is “well on the mend” and expressed gratitude to the U.S. military staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and the medical team at Hospital Kirchberg for their “excellent care and kindness.” (Vaziri, 12/14)
Texas AG Sues New York Doctor Accused Of Prescribing Abortion Pills
The case is one of the first challenges to the shield laws passed to protect physicians post Roe v. Wade. Meanwhile, Black women face racial inequality in maternal health care; Missouri pregnancy resource centers close.
AP:
Texas Sues New York Doctor For Prescribing Abortion Pills To Woman Near Dallas
Texas has sued a New York doctor for prescribing abortion pills to a woman near Dallas, launching one of the first challenges in the U.S. to shield laws that Democrat-controlled states passed to protect physicians after Roe v. Wade was overturned. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit on Thursday in Collin County, and it was announced Friday. (Murphy, Hill and Mulvihill, 12/13)
The Washington Post:
Why Black Women Are Being Told To Speak Up During And After Childbirth
Thirty minutes after giving birth to her daughter, while enjoying a sandwich and chatting with her mother, Ariel Freeman felt a sudden gush of blood that soaked through the pad beneath her. She called out to a nurse, who responded that postpartum bleeding was normal. After another gush of blood 20 minutes later, Freeman began to feel woozy. Again, she told the nurses, and they told her not to worry. A voice inside her head told her to be louder. (Cohen, 12/15)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
ThriVe’s Three Pregnancy Resource Clinics Temporarily Close, Employees Furloughed
A pregnancy resource center promoting alternatives to abortion has temporarily closed its doors at all three of its Missouri clinics amid continuing fallout from abuse allegations leveled against its former director. A letter to staff provided to the Post-Dispatch said that the last of ThriVe St. Louis’ “essential medical professionals” resigned last week, leaving the taxpayer-supported nonprofit unable to carry out clinical functions such as pregnancy testing and ultrasounds. (Munz, 12/13)
CEO Was Aware Of UnitedHealthcare's PR Problem Before Shooting
CEO Brian Thompson months ago warned fellow executives that the average American did not understand the company’s role in the nation’s health system. Also, the CEO of parent company UnitedHealth Group acknowledged the U.S. health system is not as good as it should be.
The Washington Post:
Brian Thompson Warned Of UnitedHealth’s Negative Image Before Shooting
In early 2024, UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson had an urgent warning for his colleagues: The company has a public relations problem. Average Americans didn’t understand the massive insurance company’s role in the nation’s health system, Thompson argued in internal discussions and with fellow executives, including steps it had taken to eliminate out-of-pocket costs for lifesaving drugs, colleagues said. Instead, UnitedHealthcare and its parent, UnitedHealth Group, faced investigations, a congressional probe and simmering consumer anger over charges it was making billions by denying health care to the ill and the elderly. (Gowen, Diamond and Torbati, 12/15)
The Guardian:
UnitedHealth Chief Admits US Health System ‘Does Not Work As Well As It Should’
The leader of the parent company of UnitedHealthcare, whose chief executive officer was shot to death outside a New York City hotel on 4 December, conceded that the US’s patchwork health system “does not work as well as it should”. But in a guest essay published by the New York Times, UnitedHealth Group’s CEO, Andrew Witty, maintained the slain Brian Thompson cared about customers and was working to make the system better. (12/14)
The New Republic:
UnitedHealth CEO Sparks Uproar After New York Times Op-Ed
Critics are torching a New York Times op-ed Friday by the chief of UnitedHealthcare’s parent company, arguing that the $23.5 million-salaried executive’s message overwhelmingly ignored the failures actively perpetuated by his company in the American health care system. (Houghtaling, 12/13)
The Hill:
Democrats Pessimistic On Health Insurance Reform Despite Public Anger
Democrats are pessimistic that Congress will enact new rules around the health insurance industry, even as they try to appear responsive to growing calls for reform following the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Luigi Mangione faces murder charges for the killing of Thompson on December 4. His death unleashed a torrent of anger on social media against the U.S. health system, and insurance companies specifically. Sen. Rafael Warnock (D-Ga.) said the incident was a “flash point,” but he wasn’t sure how much impact it would have in spurring any changes. (Weixel, 12/15)
AP:
Online Posts Show That Luigi Mangione Had Back Pain And Brain Fog
After Luigi Mangione made the difficult decision to undergo spinal surgery last year for chronic back pain, he became a proponent of the procedure that changed his life for the better. He repeatedly posted on Reddit about his recovery and offered words of encouragement for people with similar conditions, telling them to push back against doctors who suggested they had to live with pain. (Skene and Kelleher, 12/12)
In related news about gun violence —
Stateline:
Judges Topple Gun Restrictions As Courts Chart An Uncertain Path Forward
More than two years after the U.S. Supreme Court fundamentally expanded its interpretation of the Second Amendment, federal courts throughout the country continue to strike down state restrictions on gun ownership. Since the high court’s 2022 decision — in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen — that firearm regulations must have some historical comparison going back to the country’s founding, some state restrictions have been ruled unconstitutional. But lower courts are still figuring out the limits of that historical test and have not yet come to a broad agreement on key gun-related laws (Vasilogambros, 12/13)
US Obesity Declines; Weight Loss Drug Craze May Be Partly Responsible
The dip was slight but was the first such decline in a decade. Separately, a study links Ozempic with an increased risk of a rare form of vision loss, and another study links seed oils with an increased risk of colon cancer.
Bloomberg:
Ozempic Craze Appears To Be Curbing US Obesity Epidemic
For the first time in a decade, obesity in the US is declining — and a new study suggests it’s because of wildly popular medications such as Ozempic. The number of obese Americans has been steadily climbing for years, and the country’s average body mass index, or BMI, has been creeping up along with it. But in 2023, something changed: Obesity levels fell to 43.96% from 44.1% the year prior. It’s a small decline, but a meaningful one, researchers say. (Muller, 12/13)
NBC News:
Obesity Dipped In U.S. Adults Last Year For First Time In A Decade
Obesity dipped slightly in U.S. adults last year, research found — the first time in more than a decade that the country has seen a downward trend. That might be due, in part, to the recent rise of blockbuster weight loss drugs like Ozempic, according to the study authors. The findings, published Friday in the journal JAMA Health Forum, showed the most significant decrease in the South, particularly among women and adults ages 66 to 75. (Chow and Syal, 12/13)
Bloomberg:
Ozempic Link To Rare Vision Loss Risk Confirmed In Study
Novo Nordisk A/S’s blockbuster shot Ozempic was linked to an increased risk of a rare form of vision loss in a study that backs up Harvard University research published earlier this year. Diabetes patients who used Ozempic were more than twice as likely to be diagnosed with the rare condition, called NAION, than those who took another type of diabetes drug, according to a team of researchers who studied years of patient records from Denmark and Norway. The study wasn’t able to determine whether there was a similar impact among people taking Ozempic’s sister drug, Wegovy, for obesity. (Kresge, 12/13)
Bloomberg:
Ozempic, Wegovy, Zepbound Due For Competition From New Obesity Drugs
Until now, just two companies have dominated the obesity-treatment market. ... But the year will also start to show how soon the weight-loss duopoly will face serious challengers. Results from dozens of midstage patient trials of medications for obesity and related diseases are due in 2025, according to researcher Airfinity Ltd. The slew of data, from both upstarts and industry heavyweights, will help determine the options available in coming years. Drugmakers are aiming to offer medicines that can be taken less frequently, spur greater weight loss or cause fewer side effects. (Kresge, 12/13)
In other health and wellness news —
Fox News:
Colon Cancer Risk Linked To Seed Oils In Early Study, Tied To Inflammation
Seed oils — which are plant-based cooking oils that are often used in processed, packaged foods — have been linked to an increased risk of colon cancer, according to a new study published this week in the medical journal Gut. Researchers at University of South Florida (USF) Health and Tampa General Hospital Cancer Institute analyzed 162 tumor samples from colon cancer patients, according to a USF press release. (Rudy, 12/13)
Louisiana Reports First Human Bird Flu Case; California Hits 34th
Meanwhile, California announces a second recall for raw milk; respiratory illnesses are on the rise across the U.S.; Florida sees a huge increase in dengue cases; and more.
CIDRAP:
Louisiana Reports Its First Probable Human H5N1 Case As California Logs Another
Today, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced the state's first presumptive human H5N1 highly pathogenic avian flu case. The patient, a resident of southwestern Louisiana who was exposed to sick and dead birds with suspected infection, has been hospitalized. Also today, the California Department of Public Health reported another probable human case of H5N1 in a dairy farm worker, raising the state's total to 34, all but 1 in people with occupational exposure. The sample tested positive at a local lab, but confirmatory testing at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was negative. (Van Beusekom, 12/13)
Los Angeles Times:
Bird Flu Reportedly Prompts Another Raw Milk Recall
State agriculture officials Saturday announced a raw milk recall from Stanislaus County producer Valley Milk Simply Bottled, a news report said. Officials found H5N1 bird flu in bulk milk tanks produced by the Modesto-based raw milk dairy, according to the news agency YubaNet. The order applies to all Valley Milk Simply Bottled raw cow milk and Desi Milk raw cow milk distributed in quart, half-gallon and one-gallon plastic jugs with a code date of Dec. 23 through Dec. 30 marked on the container. (Rust, 12/14)
San Francisco Chronicle:
San Joaquin County Officials Confirm 2 Bird Flu Cases In Farmworkers
There are two confirmed cases of H5N1 bird flu in San Joaquin County farmworkers, health officials there said Friday. The farmworkers, officials said, had mild symptoms and are recovering. Both were exposed to infected animals, according to the San Joaquin County Public Health Services. Officials said that they are monitoring the farmworkers, in addition to providing flu vaccinations and distributing educational resources to farms. (Parker, 12/13)
In flu and covid news —
San Francisco Chronicle:
San Francisco Reports First Flu Death Of The Respiratory Virus Season
San Francisco health officials Friday reported the first flu-related death this respiratory virus season, an adult older than 65 who had not gotten the annual influenza vaccine. Each respiratory virus season, which generally runs from November through February and peaks around late December, the flu kills thousands of Americans. During the 2023-24 season, 579 people in California died from the virus, according to state data. (Ho, 12/13)
CIDRAP:
Indicators Show US Flu And COVID Activity Rising
lu activity continues to rise, and COVID-19 indicators are also starting to rise from very low levels, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said today in its weekly respiratory virus illness updates. ... "We predict COVID-19 illness to increase in the coming weeks, as it usually does in the winter," the CDC said. Wastewater detections are still in the low range and are highest in the Midwest, followed by the West and the South. (Schnirring, 12/13)
The Colorado Sun:
Colorado's 2024 COVID Trends Just Broke Mysterious Pattern
‘Tis the season in Colorado to be hip-deep in people in the hospital with COVID-19 — except not this year. In each of Colorado’s previous four years living with the virus, the state has seen COVID hospitalizations surge in the late summer and through the fall, with a peak just before Thanksgiving that gradually recedes. (Ingold, 12/16)
CIDRAP:
About 8% Of US Adults Have Ever Had Long COVID, Survey Finds
A study today demonstrates that last year, about 8% of US adults reported that they ever had long COVID, and those who currently had the condition or currently had activity-limiting long COVID were both under 4%, but a leading US expert on long COVID explains the limitations of such data and why estimates of the prevalence of the condition can vary so widely. Long COVID—also known as post-COVID condition (PCC)—is generally defined as having symptoms 3 months or longer after an acute COVID-19 infection. (Wappes, 12/13)
Also —
Central Florida Public Media:
Florida’s Influx Of Travel-Related Dengue Soars Beyond 2024 Estimates
The Florida Department of Health estimated that the number of dengue cases from patients who traveled overseas would be high, but the total is more than quadrupled by what scientists had expected. The state estimated that 2024 would bring 214 dengue travel cases. So far, the count is at 859. (Pedersen, 12/13)
GW Hospital Residents Plan 3-Day Work Stoppage If Deal Isn't Struck
Hundreds of resident physicians at George Washington University are prepared to strike Tuesday if their union can’t reach a deal with the medical school over issues like mental health support and raises. Other industry news stories report on insurance coverage, Medicare payments, and more.
The Washington Post:
GW Hospital Residents Are Ready To Strike. What It Means For Patients.
Time is running out for George Washington University and resident physicians to make a deal to avert a strike set to start early Tuesday. A last-minute bargaining session is set for Monday afternoon, but in the meantime, hundreds of doctors in training at one of the D.C. region’s largest hospitals are finalizing plans for a three-day work stoppage. (Portnoy, 12/16)
More health industry news —
ProPublica:
UnitedHealth Is Strategically Limiting Access To Critical Treatment For Kids With Autism
There was a time when Sharelle Menard thought her son would never be able to speak. She couldn’t soothe Benji when he cried, couldn’t read him books he could follow, couldn’t take him out in public. “The screaming, and screaming, and screaming,” she said. “He would get so frustrated because he couldn’t communicate.” (Waldman, 12/15)
Modern Healthcare:
AdventHealth CEO Terry Shaw To Retire In 2025
Terry Shaw, president and CEO of AdventHealth, will retire in July, the health system said Friday. An internal successor is expected to be selected in April. Shaw will continue to serve on AdventHealth's board following his retirement, according to the health system. (DeSilva, 12/13)
ProPublica:
A Strange Alliance: Oxygen Companies and Their Medicare Patients Want Congress to Pay the Companies More
For years, the home-oxygen industry has failed in myriad ways the million-plus Americans who struggle to breathe. Lincare, the country’s largest distributor of breathing equipment, has a decadeslong history of bilking Medicare and the elderly, as ProPublica has revealed. Philips Respironics hid serious problems with its sleep apnea machines, with devastating consequences, including reported deaths. Other large respiratory companies have paid multimillion-dollar fraud settlements. But as the current session of Congress hurtles to a close, advocates for oxygen patients — in a seemingly improbable alliance with the companies that have victimized them — are making a final push for legislation that, among other things, would pay the scandal-scarred industry hundreds of millions of dollars more than it currently receives. (Elkind, 12/16)
KFF Health News:
Native American Patients Are Sent To Collections For Debts The Government Owes
Tescha Hawley learned that hospital bills from her son’s birth had been sent to debt collectors only when she checked her credit score while attending a home-buying class. The new mom’s plans to buy a house stalled. Hawley said she didn’t owe those thousands of dollars in debts. The federal government did. (Houghton and Zionts, 12/16)
KFF Health News:
Helicopters Rescued Patients In ‘Apocalyptic’ Flood. Other Hospitals Are At Risk, Too
April Boyd texted her husband before she boarded the helicopter. “So, I don’t want to be dramatic,” she wrote on Sept. 27, “but we are gonna fly and rescue patients from the rooftop of Unicoi hospital.” Earlier that day, Hurricane Helene roared into the Southern Appalachian Mountains after moving north through Florida and Georgia. The storm prompted a deadly flash flood that tore through Unicoi County in eastern Tennessee, trapping dozens of people on the rooftop of the county hospital. (Sausser and Hacker, 12/16)
In obituaries —
The Boston Globe:
Dr. Thomas O’Brien, Visionary Who Addressed Dangers Of Antimicrobial Resistance, Dies At 95
With insight few possessed decades ago, Dr. Thomas F. O’Brien sounded the alarm about the increasing danger of antimicrobial resistance in a world growing ever more connected. Drug-resistant strains of bacteria, viruses, and germs could emerge in far-flung places and hitch a ride on an unwitting tourist, who then headed home and spread the infection thousands of miles away. ... Dr. O’Brien, who had served as the first director of the infectious diseases division at what is now Brigham and Women’s Hospital, died Monday in his Brookline home. He was 95 and his health had been failing. His wife, Ruth Reardon O’Brien, who was the second woman partner at the Ropes & Gray law firm, was 92 when she died Thursday in their home. Their son is Conan O’Brien, the late night TV talk show host and podcaster. (Marquard, 12/12)
Rhode Island Health Benefits System Targeted In Major Cyberattack
The system, RIBridges, is used to apply for insurance coverage, Medicaid, food stamps, and other public assistance, The Boston Globe reported. Other health news is from North Carolina, Wyoming, Boston, California, and elsewhere.
The Boston Globe:
RIBridges Benefit System Hit By Cyberattack, State Officials Say
The state of Rhode Island has been hit with a major cyberattack, putting at risk the private data of possibly hundreds of thousands of people, including social security numbers and addresses, officials said. The attack hit RIBridges, the benefits system formerly known as UHIP, which people use to apply for health insurance coverage, Medicaid, food stamps, and other public assistance. (Machado, 12/13)
North Carolina Health News:
Storm Exacerbated Homelessness In Western NC
The remnants of Hurricane Helene destroyed thousands of homes during its catastrophic sweep through western North Carolina in September, leaving many people without a fixed residence in a region where homelessness was already on the rise. The storm displaced residents like Bonnie Goggins Jones, whose mobile home in Buncombe County was rendered uninhabitable by waist-high floodwaters. She and her two teenage grandchildren now stay in a donated camper that Jones keeps parked on the property of a local church. (Baxley, 12/16)
NBC News:
'Like A Miracle': N.C. Couple Free Of Nearly $100,000 Medical Debt After 15 Years
For 15 years, Donna and Gary Lindabury, of Vylas, North Carolina, lived with the financial equivalent of an anvil over their heads: a medical debt owed to a nonprofit hospital that at one point reached $200,000. The debt, owed to Atrium Health for emergency heart surgery Gary underwent in 2009, grew over the years to include almost $100,000 in interest charges, Donna, 72, told NBC News. “We were striving, we were trying, we paid our bills,” she said. “But I just couldn’t afford to pay that hospital.” (Morgenson, 12/13)
Wyoming Public Radio:
Health Department: Raise Rates To Retain Physicians And Make Positions Full Time
The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is asking for over $18.6 million in its supplemental budget request. Unlike many other large government departments, personnel costs aren’t a large part of its spending. Approximately 90 percent of WDH spending goes out to communities or healthcare providers in the form of reimbursement for services. The remaining 10 percent goes to personnel costs. The budget requests reflect the structure of the department. (Kudelska, 12/13)
The Boston Globe:
Mass. General Brigham Launches Mobile Postnatal Care Unit
Making wraparound health services more accessible in the weeks after childbirth — when a new mother is less likely to monitor her own health — for moms that are least able to access it, the program’s practitioners say, can be a matter of life or death. ... The mobile postnatal care unit is emerging in a region with proven maternal health disparities. In Massachusetts, Black women have the highest rate of severe maternal morbidity, or life-threatening health complications that occur after childbirth, according to a Boston Indicators report published earlier this year. (Woodard, 12/14)
The Mercury News:
Drug Overdose Deaths Fall In California, Bay Area After Pandemic Explosion
For nine straight months, overdose deaths in California have been on a rapid decline, a remarkable reversal following an explosion of drug fatalities during the pandemic. Experts speculate the drop, which mirrors the nationwide trend, could be due to a combination of factors: expanded treatment and intervention efforts, recent crackdowns on the illicit opioid trade and less lethal pills on the street — or simply because the overdose epidemic has passed its inevitable peak. (Varian,12/15)
KFF Health News:
How Are States Spending Opioid Settlement Cash? We Built A Database Of Answers
In the past few years, state and local governments across the U.S. have begun spending billions in opioid settlements paid by companies accused of fueling the overdose crisis. But where is that money going, who is getting it, and is it doing any good? KFF Health News, partnering with the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Shatterproof, a national nonprofit focused on addiction, undertook a yearlong investigation to find out. (Pattani, 12/16)
Viewpoints: How We Prepare For The Next Pandemic; We Must Revamp Our Health Insurance System
Editorial writers tackle these public health issues.
Bloomberg:
Another Pandemic Is Inevitable, And We're Not Ready
Every week or so, scientists issue another warning that the H5N1 bird flu is inching closer to exploding into a pandemic. Despite having contended with a pandemic that broke out less than five years ago, the US has no solid plan to handle a new one — nor have our leaders done anything to incorporate the lessons learned from the government’s less-than-ideal handling of Covid-19. (F.D. Flam, 12/16)
The Atlantic:
The Health-Care System Isn’t Hopeless
Americans spend more on health care than the citizens of any other country, and get less for it. Insurance does not really function as insurance here, in that it fails to shield policyholders from debilitating health-care costs. Premiums are obscene: The average family paid $23,968 for a private, employer-sponsored plan in 2023. (Annie Lowrey, 12/14)
Stat:
Infectious Disease Is A Crucial Part Of Chronic-Disease Research
The connection between infection and chronic disease is one I know personally. A few years ago, I was diagnosed with oral cancer. My doctors tracked the cause to a human papillomavirus (HPV) infection I’d had many decades earlier. I am 69, and when I was growing up, there was no HPV vaccine like there is today — a vaccine developed thanks to infectious disease research. (Larry Schlesinger, 12/16)
The Washington Post:
Look To Science, Not Law, For Real Answers On Youth Gender Medicine
The Biden Justice Department on Dec. 4 challenged before the Supreme Court a Tennessee law that bans the use of puberty blockers and hormones for gender-transition treatments in minors on the grounds that it unlawfully discriminates based on sex. (12/15)
The New York Times:
The Case For Gene Drives To Combat Malaria
For a time in the early 2000s, it seemed as if the world was gaining ground against malaria, but progress has stalled, cases have risen and the hopes for its near-elimination by 2030 have been scuttled. (Lorie Zoloth, 12/15)