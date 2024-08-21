Democratic Convention: Abortion, IVF At Top Of Speakers’ Minds On Day 2

Kate Cox, who made headlines after being forced to leave Texas to have an abortion, said during the Texas roll call that she is pregnant again. Plus, former President Barack Obama cracks a joke about the name of Obamacare.

The Hill: Kate Cox Says 'Nothing Pro Family About Abortion Bans' At DNC Appearance

Kate Cox, the Texas woman who fled the state to receive an abortion, made a brief appearance during the Democratic National Convention’s ceremonial roll call Tuesday to voice her support for Vice President Harris and warn of former President Trump’s risk to abortion rights. “I’m Kate Cox and I love being a mom. I have two beautiful children, and my husband and I have always wanted a third but when I got pregnant, doctors told us our baby would never survive, and if I didn’t need an abortion, it would put a future pregnancy at risk,” Cox said during the roll call for Texas Tuesday night. “But Trump didn’t care and because of his abortion bans and I had to flee my home,” she continued. “There’s nothing pro family about abortion bans. There’s nothing pro-life about letting women suffer and even die today because I found a way to access abortion care.” (Nazzaro, 8/20)

Politico: Tammy Duckworth Uses Her IVF Story To Slam Republicans

Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth has been public about her fertility struggles and her decision to conceive her two daughters through in vitro fertilization. But on Tuesday night, Duckworth, a former Army helicopter pilot who lost both legs in a 2004 rocket-propelled grenade attack in Iraq, put it in the starkest of terms as she sought to frame the far-reaching consequences of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade two years ago. "My struggle with infertility was more painful than any wound I earned on the battle field," Duckworth said. (Messerly, 8/20)

Politico: Michelle Lujan Grisham Boosts Kamala Harris’ Record On Health Care

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham knows health care. She's a former state health secretary, after all, whose name was once floated as a potential Health and Human Services secretary under Joe Biden. Now, she's using her credentials to boost Vice President Kamala Harris' profile on health care issues. Lujan Grisham said on the convention floor Tuesday evening that Harris took on drug companies that "jacked up prices" and hospitals that "overcharged patients," voted "hell no" on repealing the Affordable Care Act and cast the tie-breaking vote on legislation that capped insulin costs at $35 for Medicare beneficiaries. (Messerly, 8/20)

Politico: What, No More 'Obamacare'?

Former President Barack Obama spent much of his Tuesday remarks talking up the reasons Kamala Harris should win. But he did take a moment to remind Democrats gathered in the United Center about his signature domestic achievement: the Affordable Care Act. “We should all be proud of the enormous progress that we've made through the Affordable Care Act providing millions of people access to affordable coverage, protecting millions more from unscrupulous insurance practices and notice,” Obama said. Then he pointed out it's no longer referred to by its old nickname: “I’ve noticed, by the way, that since it's become popular, they don't call it Obamacare no more.” (Booker, 8/20)

Los Angeles Times: From An Inflatable IUD To Free Condoms, Reproductive Rights Showcased At DNC

Messaging about abortion is playing a key role in much of the programming at the Democratic National Convention this week, and it particularly resonates with young people, women of color and women in general — including Republicans, said Jodi Hicks, chief executive officer and president of Planned Parenthood California. “It’s absolutely top of mind for folks. It’s a motivating issue, more importantly,” Hicks said. “That ability to be able to be the full person that you want to be, have rights to have a family how you want — that’s not partisan.” (Mehta and Pinho, 8/20)

Fox News: Pro-Life Groups Answer Planned Parenthood Abortion Van With Outreach Near DNC

Pro-life groups countered Planned Parenthood's mobile abortion clinic Tuesday morning by staging a protest against its services and presenting an alternative van equipped with an ultrasound machine and abortion pill reversal medication. John Mize, CEO of Americans United for Life, was one of the pro-life individuals outside the clinic just a few blocks away from the Democratic National Convention (DNC), attempting to talk to women going into the Planned Parenthood van about their options. (Joseph, 8/20)

