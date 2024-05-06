Details Emerge Of Mild Symptoms In Only Documented Human Bird Flu Case

The dairy worker in Texas who caught bird flu from an infected cow was lucky enough to avoid most flu-like symptoms, including respiratory ones. Reports say he had only a bad case of pink eye. Health officials are now urging dairy workers to use protective gear.

NBC News: Dairy Worker With Bird Flu Never Developed Respiratory Symptoms, Only Pinkeye

The Texas dairy worker who caught bird flu from a sick cow in late March had none of the symptoms typically associated with influenza, including fever, coughing or sneezing. The only indication that he had been infected was a striking case of pinkeye. Details of the man’s case — the only documented instance of bird flu spreading from a cow to a human — were published Friday in the New England Journal of Medicine, from health officials in Texas and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Edwards, 5/3)

Bloomberg: Dairy Workers Urged To Use Protection To Prevent Bird Flu

Dairy workers remain at risk for the H5N1 bird flu that’s spreading in cows and should wear protection to ward off the virus, US health officials said as they released details on one worker who experienced an eye infection. The dairy worker underwent genetic testing of samples from both eyes and his nose, according to a letter to the New England Journal of Medicine from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Tim Uyeki and Texas health officials, which confirmed the presence of the virus. (Nix, 5/3)

Axios: Bird Flu's Big Question: What's Driving Its Spread

The bird flu outbreak in dairy cattle that's swept across nine U.S. states is posing perplexing questions about how the virus is spreading between animals and the risk posed to humans. Detecting viral spread early and limiting how long the flu circulates in a population of animals cuts the odds it will mutate and adapt to other species. (Snyder, 5/3)

USA Today: Bird Flu Outbreak: Don't Drink Raw Milk, No Matter What Social Media Says

Don't drink raw milk, no matter what social media tells you. Seriously. In an update on the outbreak of bird flu in the U.S. on Wednesday, federal agencies revealed that recent testing on commercial dairy products detected remnants of the virus in one in five samples. However, none contained the live virus that could sicken people .Officials also said that testing on contaminated dairy reaffirmed that pasteurization kills the bird flu virus, making it safe to consume. (Walrath-Holdridge, 5/3)

Fox News: Texas Cats Die On Dairy Farm After Drinking Raw Milk Contaminated With Bird Flu, CDC Warns

A cluster of cats on a Texas dairy farm died after drinking raw milk from dairy cows affected with bird flu, according to a report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The felines developed "fatal systemic influenza infection" after drinking the unpasteurized colostrum and milk from cows that tested positive for the virus. (Rudy, 5/3)

On covid —

CIDRAP: US Respiratory Virus Levels Tail Off To Low Levels

US indicators for flu, COVID, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) declined further last week, with no states reporting moderate, high, or very high activity, down from one the week before, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said today in its weekly updates. (Schnirring, 5/3)

CIDRAP: Common Diabetes Drug Lowers SARS-CoV-2 Levels, Clinical Trial Finds

Today, researchers from the University of Minnesota published evidence that the common diabetes drug metformin decreases the amount of SARS-CoV-2 in the body and helps reduce the risk of rebound symptoms if given early in the course of non-severe illness. The study, published in Clinical Infectious Diseases, suggests metformin may also help prevent long COVID. Early treatment was key: Participants were enrolled within 3 days of a positive test, and if symptomatic, reported having symptoms for 7 or fewer days. (Soucheray, 5/3)

On chikungunya —

Bloomberg: Vaccine Partners Turn Rivals With First Shot For Advancing Virus

Two European partners will soon be vying for dominance in a new battleground: vaccines to protect travelers against a painful viral illness transmitted by mosquitoes. Valneva SE became the first company to win clearance late last year to sell a shot for chikungunya, a disease that can cause fever and severe joint pain. Bavarian Nordic A/S is some months behind, awaiting approval in the European Union and starting a submission in the US. (Pham, 5/5)

