Doctors Flock To Support Indiana Abortion Provider Punished Last Month

NPR reports hundreds of Indiana doctors voiced support for Dr. Caitlin Bernard, who was punished by a state licensing board last month after she spoke out publicly after providing an abortion for a 10-year-old rape victim. The doctors are concerned the board's decision could set damaging precedents.

NPR: Doctors Rally To Defend Abortion Provider Caitlin Bernard

Hundreds of Indiana doctors are coming to the defense of Caitlin Bernard, the obstetrician/gynecologist who was recently punished by a state licensing board for talking publicly about providing an abortion for a 10-year-old rape victim. In public statements, doctors across a range of specialties are speaking out against the board's decision, and warning that it could have dangerous implications for public health. (McCammon, 6/3)

More abortion news from across the U.S. —

The Baltimore Sun: Maryland Department Of Health Seeks Approval From The Board Of Public Works For Stockpile Purchase Of Abortion Pill

The Maryland Department of Health will turn to the state for money to stockpile one of the most-prescribed medication abortion pills as the case to revoke its approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration continues its way through the courts. In April, Democratic Gov. Wes Moore announced that, through a memorandum of understanding with the University of Maryland Medical System, the state would stockpile the medication abortion drug mifepristone, which is at risk of losing the FDA approval it’s had as an abortion method since 2000. (Gaskill, 6/2)

The Guardian: Amazon And Google Fund Anti-Abortion Lawmakers Through Complex Shell Game

As North Carolina’s 12-week abortion ban is due to come into effect on 1 July, an analysis from the non-profit Center for Political Accountability (CPA) shows several major corporations donated large sums to a Republican political organization which in turn funded groups working to elect anti-abortion state legislators. (Robins-Early, 6/3)

St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Missouri Hires An Anti-Abortion Marketing Agency

Abortion is banned in Missouri, but Gov. Mike Parson’s administration is spending $266,000 on a social media campaign designed to steer women away from abortions. A contract inked in April shows the Missouri Department of Social Services has hired a Columbia marketing firm that specializes in online advertising — and beating potential roadblocks erected by search engines — to help market the state’s Alternatives to Abortion program. (Erickson, 6/2)

The 19th: In Florida, Black Women Health Professionals Are Fighting For Reproductive Justice

As Florida has tightened its abortion laws and passed policies that restrict access to reproductive health care, nearly 40 Black women in the state have formed a coalition to push back against these measures that are disproportionately harming them. (Barber, 6/2)

KQED: Is California Really The Abortion Haven It Claims To Be? Not For This Woman

When Roe v. Wade was overturned last year, California declared itself an abortion haven, an abortion sanctuary. The governor invited women from around the country to come here for safe, accessible abortions. He even set aside taxpayer dollars to help pay for their travel expenses. But for many people who live here and need abortion care, the state is anything but a sanctuary. Despite having some of the strongest abortion protections in the country, there are corners of California’s healthcare system where state laws can’t reach. One-on-one, in the exam room, what a doctor says – and doesn’t say – can affect the care patients receive. (Dembosky, 6/2)

USA Today: How One Quiet Illinois College Town Became The Symbol Of Abortion Rights In America

Nearly a year ago, the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. The ruling redrew the map of abortion access in America. It also drew new battle lines. (Kenning, 6/4)

Also —

Military.Com: 650 Military Promotions Threatened As Senator Shows No Signs Of Relenting

About 650 general and flag officer promotions could be delayed this year by a legislative hold on Capitol Hill imposed by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., over military abortion policies, according to the Pentagon. Tuberville’s hold could not only hold up the promotions of rank and position -- the vast majority of the 852 total officers at those ranks -- but is also threatening recent major nominations for a new Joint Chiefs chairman and Marine Corps commandant, as well as the growing list of other key replacements. (Toropin and Kheel, 6/2)

The 19th: Environmental Advocates Ask EPA To Take Stand On Reproductive Justice

Waning abortion access has dominated conversations around reproductive justice, but a lesser known principle of the movement to maintain bodily and reproductive autonomy is being threatened by a changing climate and a slew of environmental contaminants. One of the main tenets of reproductive justice is the ability to raise a child in a safe and healthy environment, according to SisterSong, one of the leading reproductive justice collectives in the country. But the evidence that pollutants are impacting the health of pregnant people is everywhere. (Kutz, 6/2)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription