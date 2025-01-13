DOJ To Interview Former UnitedHealth Doctors About Controversial Practices
The DOJ is looking into reports alleging the use of lucrative diagnosis codes by UnitedHealth Group doctors, Stat reports. Other news includes bankruptcies, acquisitions, lawsuits, and more.
Stat:
DOJ Seeks Interviews With Former UnitedHealth Optum Doctors
The Justice Department is interviewing former UnitedHealth Group physicians about their experiences working at practices owned by the health care giant, two sources with knowledge of the inquiries told STAT. (Bannow, 1/12)
Stat:
Top Health Insurers Bow Out Of J.P. Morgan Conference
Cigna and Centene have bowed out of this year’s J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, a possible sign that leaders of large health care companies are looking to avoid public appearances in light of the assassination of a high-profile executive last month. (Herman, 1/13)
More health industry updates —
CBS News:
Prospect Medical Holdings Files For Bankruptcy After Owners Took Hundreds Of Millions In Payouts
A Los Angeles-based company that owns more than a dozen hospitals in four states filed for bankruptcy late Saturday night, the second major system acquired by private equity to collapse in less than a year. In an initial filing seeking Chapter 11 protections, Prospect Medical Holdings, which owns facilities in California, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Connecticut, listed debts of more than $400 million. In a press release announcing its restructuring, the company said it would continue to operate as normal. (Kaplan, 1/12)
Modern Healthcare:
Mercy Health To Acquire 10 Facilities From Greater Midwest
Mercy Health — Toledo plans to acquire 10 urgent care centers in Ohio and Michigan from Greater Midwest Urgent Cares. The nonprofit, faith-based system, part of Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health, said Friday it plans to assume ownership April 1. Financial details of the transaction, which would be through an asset purchase agreement, were not disclosed. (DeSilva, 1/10)
Modern Healthcare:
Labcorp To Operate 5 Inspira Health Hospital Labs
Labcorp has entered an agreement to operate some Inspira Health hospital laboratories in New Jersey and will serve as the primary lab for health system's physician network. The company said it will operate and help staff five of six Inspira inpatient hospital labs located across Vineland, Elmer and Mullica Hill. It does not plan to acquire the labs, a Labcorp spokesperson said. Financial details were not disclosed. (DeSilva, 1/10)
Modern Healthcare:
Particle Health Wants To Continue Epic Antitrust Lawsuit
Particle Health isn't giving up on its antitrust case against Epic Systems. On Thursday, Particle filed a response to Epic's request in December to get the antitrust case dismissed. The case, brought by Particle Health in September in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges Epic has used its market power to prevent products that would compete with the EHR company's payer platform. (Turner, 1/10)
KFF Health News:
Can Medical Schools Funnel More Doctors Into The Primary Care Pipeline?
Throughout her childhood, Julia Lo Cascio dreamed of becoming a pediatrician. So, when applying to medical school, she was thrilled to discover a new, small school founded specifically to train primary care doctors: NYU Grossman Long Island School of Medicine. Now in her final year at the Mineola, New York, school, Lo Cascio remains committed to primary care pediatrics. But many young doctors choose otherwise as they leave medical school for their residencies. In 2024, 252 of the nation’s 3,139 pediatric residency slots went unfilled and family medicine programs faced 636 vacant residencies out of 5,231 as students chased higher-paying specialties. (Freyer, 1/13)