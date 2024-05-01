FDA: Brain Biopsies Performed With ‘False Justification’ At Mount Sinai
Patients desperate for relief from debilitating diseases were asked to participate in research study, prompting a review by the Food and Drug Administration. In other news, a treatment to restore brain cells for patients with Timothy syndrome shows promise for treating other genetic conditions.
Stat:
Brain Biopsies On 'Vulnerable' Patients At Mount Sinai Set Off Alarm Bells At FDA
By the time Peter Bauman considered deep brain stimulation, he was desperate. Early onset Parkinson’s disease, diagnosed at age 49, had disabled him, ended his bartending career, and led him to consider suicide. He hoped that the treatment, known as DBS, in which an electrode connected to an external battery is inserted into the brain and emits electrical impulses, would ease his Parkinson’s tremors. (Eban, 5/1)
NPR:
Scientists Restore Impaired Brain Cells In Timothy Syndrome Patients
Scientists have found a way to restore brain cells impaired by a rare and life-threatening genetic disorder called Timothy syndrome. A type of drug known as an antisense oligonucleotide allowed clusters of human neurons to develop normally even though they carried the mutation responsible for Timothy syndrome, a team reports in the journal Nature. The approach may help researchers develop treatments for other genetic conditions, including some that cause schizophrenia, epilepsy, ADHD, and autism spectrum disorder. (Hamilton, 4/30)
Fox News:
‘Liquid Gold’ Could Bring New Hope To Multiple Sclerosis Patients, Study Suggests
Researchers may have hit "gold" when it comes to the treatment of multiple sclerosis. An experimental medication called CNM-Au8 — a drinkable liquid with gold nanocrystals — has shown promising results in clinical trials in terms of improvements in MS symptoms. The "catalytically active" liquid, developed by Clene Nanomedicine in South Carolina, can cross the blood-brain barrier to help improve cellular energy and restore neurological function, according to researchers. (Rudy, 4/30)
CNN:
Anger Can Harm Your Blood Vessel Function, Study Shows
Does it ever feel as if your anger courses through your veins? Well, that isn’t too far off, according to new research. Feelings of anger adversely affect blood vessel health, according to a study published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association. (Holcombe, 5/1)
CNN:
Perimenopause May Spike Risk Of Depression, Study Finds
In the years leading up to menopause, a person can experience a multitude of symptoms, including emotional shifts such as depression. Now, a new study has quantified the risk of depression during the transition, known as perimenopause — showing that women in this stage are about 40% more likely to experience the mental health condition than premenopausal women. (Rogers, 4/30)
CNN:
Meet The Little People Whose Bodies May Hold A Key To Longevity
In the Los Angeles restaurant where Nathaly Paola Castro Torres works, customers never fail to comment on her short stature. “People stare at me too much and make comments or jokes,” Torres, 42, said. “Many times they also (take) photos of me and I don’t like it. I feel very bad.” At 4 feet, 2 inches tall (127 centimeters), Torres is a “little person” who isn’t used to such reactions. (LaMotte, 4/30)