FDA Says Unauthorized Fat-Dissolving Shots Can Be Dangerous
Spas and clinics have been offering unauthorized versions of fat-dissolving injections, and people have been reporting problems like scarring and infections, the FDA says. The FDA also issued a warning about counterfeit versions of Novo's smash-hit drug Ozempic.
NBC News:
FDA Warns Against Unauthorized Fat-Melting Injection Treatments
The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning about the dangers of using unauthorized versions of fat-dissolving injections, saying it has received reports of severe side effects, such as persistent scarring, severe infections and skin deformities. ... The FDA on Wednesday noted the presence of unapproved fat-dissolving injections popping up at clinics and med spas across the U.S., including those sold online under brand names like Aqualyx, Lipodissolve, Lipo Lab and Kabelline. (Lovelace Jr., 12/21)
Reuters:
US FDA Warns About Counterfeit Versions Of Novo's Diabetes Drug Ozempic
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday warned consumers not to use counterfeit versions of Novo Nordisk's diabetes drug Ozempic that have been found in the country's drug supply chain. The health regulator said it will continue to investigate counterfeit Ozempic 1 milligram injections and has seized thousands of units, but flagged that some may still be available for purchase. (12/21)
CBS News:
Ozempic And Wegovy Gain Popularity For Weight Loss, Also Causing Spike In Emergency Calls For Adverse Side Effects
While the drugs have proven useful for many in their weight loss journey, doctors note that stopping the medication will in most cases result in consumers gaining all of the weight back. More concerningly, Saltz said many who started taking the medications have had to go to the emergency room with other symptoms. "It can cause gallbladder disease and diarrhea. Those kinds of things will lead to dehydration which will lead to an ER visit," Saltz said. (Thomas, 12/21)
The New York Times:
Bellevue Hospital Bariatric Surgery Program Is Under NY State Scrutiny
The New York State Department of Health is scrutinizing Bellevue Hospital’s use of unlicensed technicians to assist doctors in weight-loss surgeries. Bellevue, a large public hospital in Manhattan, churns thousands of low-income patients through bariatric surgery every year, The New York Times reported this month. Doctors are paid in part based on the volume of surgeries. (Silver-Greenberg and Kliff, 12/21)