First At-Home Test For Syphilis Coming To Stores This Fall
The test, which is called First To Know and will cost $29.98, uses a drop of blood and offers results in about 15 minutes. Other news is on pap smears, salpingectomies, and uterus transplants.
ABC News:
FDA Authorizes 1st Over-The-Counter, At-Home Test For Syphilis
The first at-home, over-the-counter antibody test for syphilis received marketing authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday. This means biotechnology company NOWDiagnostics, Inc., which manufactures the test, now has a license to sell it. ... The new test, called First To Know, uses a drop of blood to offer an early indication that a person may have syphilis, with results available in about 15 minutes. The results must be confirmed by a doctor.(Salzman and Kekatos, 8/16)
CBS News:
Alternatives To The Traditional Pap Smear Are On The Way. Here's What To Know
For some, pap smears are an uncomfortable but necessary evil when it comes to health screenings. For others, it's an experience bad enough to avoid a doctor's visit, risking not detecting cancer cells early. But this year, some health care companies are preparing to introduce self-collection options, allowing patients to skip awkward interfaces with healthcare professionals. (Moniuszko, 8/16)
The Washington Post:
Removing Fallopian Tubes During Sterilization Is Safe, Study Suggests
Removing fallopian tubes during sterilization is about as safe as sterilization procedures that damage the tubes but leave them intact, a new study suggests — a finding that could help reduce some women’s risk of ovarian cancer. Swedish researchers found little difference in the risk for surgical complications between the two methods, they write in the journal Lancet Regional Health – Europe. (Blakemore, 8/18)
Axios:
More Than 70 Births Came After Uterus Transplants
Women who received uterus transplants have delivered more than 70 infants worldwide since the first successful transplant in 2011, with 20 cases at a Texas medical center showing about the same success rate as with natural wombs, per new research in JAMA. (Goldman, 8/19)