KFF Health News: How National Political Ambition Could Fuel, Or Fail, Initiatives To Protect Abortion Rights In States

In early February, abortion rights supporters gathered to change Missouri history at the Pageant — a storied club where rock ’n’ roll revolutionary Chuck Berry often had played: They launched a signature-gathering campaign to put a constitutional amendment to voters this year to legalize abortion in the state. ... The Rev. Love Holt, the emcee, told the crowd. “Just two years after Missouri made abortion illegal in virtually all circumstances, the people of our state are going to forever protect abortion access in Missouri’s constitution.” (Sable-Smith and Pradhan, 3/19)

KFF Health News: Health Workers Fear It’s Profits Before Protection As CDC Revisits Airborne Transmission

Four years after hospitals in New York City overflowed with covid-19 patients, emergency physician Sonya Stokes remains shaken by how unprepared and misguided the American health system was. Hospital leadership instructed health workers to forgo protective N95 masks in the early months of 2020, as covid cases mounted. “We were watching patients die,” Stokes said, “and being told we didn’t need a high level of protection from people who were not taking these risks.” (Maxmen, 3/19)

KFF Health News: Amid Mental Health Staffing Crunch, Medi-Cal Patients Help One Another

Three people gathered in a classroom on a recent rainy afternoon listened intently as Derrick Cordero urged them to turn their negative feelings around. “What I’m hearing is that you’re a self-starter,” he told one participant, who had taken up gardening but yearned for a community with which to share the hobby. Cordero, 48, is guiding the discussion at Holding Hope, a weekly therapy group for people struggling with mental health. Anyone receiving mental health services through Solano County can participate. (Khera, 3/19)

CNN: US Abortions Reach Highest Level In Over A Decade, Sparked By Surge In Medication Abortion

Abortions are on the rise in the United States, despite bans that have taken effect in more than a dozen states since the US Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision that revoked the federal right to abortion in June 2022. There were more than 1 million abortions in the US in 2023, the highest rate in more than a decade and a 10% jump from 2020, according to a report released Tuesday by the Guttmacher Institute, a research and policy organization focused on sexual and reproductive health that supports abortion rights. (McPhillips, 3/19)

CNN: OTC Birth Control: Consumers Can Start Ordering Opill Online Today

The rollout is underway for Opill, the first over-the-counter birth control pill approved in the United States, and online sales began Monday morning. Consumers can start ordering Opill online Monday, and orders will be fulfilled within a day or two, Sara Young, senior vice president and chief consumer officer at Perrigo, said in an email. So far, the product will be available at Opill.com and Amazon. (Howard, 3/18)

The 19th: Biden Just Signed The Largest Executive Order Focused On Women's Health

President Joe Biden on Monday signed an executive order directing the most comprehensive set of actions ever taken by the president’s office to expand and improve research on women’s health. In a statement, the president and First Lady Jill Biden also announced more than 20 new actions and commitments by a wide range of federal agencies for research on issues that emerge across a woman’s lifespan, from maternal health outcomes and mental health challenges to autoimmune diseases and menopause. (Gerson, 3/18)

The Washington Post: U.S. Fully Bans Asbestos, Which Kills 40,000 A Year

After three decades of attempts, the Environmental Protection Agency has banned the only form of asbestos still in use — part of a family of toxic minerals linked to lung cancer and other illnesses that cause about 40,000 U.S. deaths each year, the agency says. The EPA on Monday formally prohibited the import and use of chrysotile asbestos, the last type of asbestos that U.S. industries use. The ban comes 33 years after a federal judge blocked the agency’s initial attempt to ban the cancer-causing mineral. While the use of asbestos has declined since, it remains a significant health threat. (Phillips, 3/18)

The Washington Post: NIH Probe Of ‘Havana Syndrome’ Finds No Sign Of Brain Injuries

Repeated scans of patients suffering from the mysterious ailment commonly known as “Havana syndrome” found no significant evidence of brain injury, according to an ongoing investigation by the National Institutes of Health. Two studies, published Monday in JAMA, found few significant differences in a range of cognitive and physical tests among more than 80 patients who had been stationed in Cuba, Austria, China and other locations compared with a control group of people with similar job descriptions. (Achenbach and Harris, 3/18)

Military.com: Military Medical Examiner Kept Organs For Years And Failed To Properly Notify Families, Watchdog Finds

The Pentagon's internal watchdog has found that the Armed Forces Medical Examiner mismanaged the collection and handling of organs from at least 184 deceased troops -- and hundreds of others -- that were collected as samples as part of the autopsy process. According to a report released Monday, officials with the medical examiner's office failed to set up "consistent processes or policies for organ retention and disposition" that led to families either not knowing that organs had been taken or not having their wishes for those remains honored. (Toropin, 3/18)

CNBC: UnitedHealth Paid More Than $2 Billion To Providers After Cyberattack

UnitedHealth Group said Monday that it’s paid out more than $2 billion to help health-care providers who have been affected by the cyberattack on subsidiary Change Healthcare. “We continue to make significant progress in restoring the services impacted by this cyberattack,” UnitedHealth CEO Andrew Witty said in a press release. “We know this has been an enormous challenge for health care providers and we encourage any in need to contact us.” (Capoot, 3/18)

Modern Healthcare: Change Outage: Payers Slow To Relax Prior Auth, Advance Pay

Insurers have modified claims and payment operations amid the Change Healthcare network outage, but providers contend the moves are not enough to address their financial challenges. The aftershock from a February cyberattack on the UnitedHealth Group division continues to pulse throughout the healthcare system even as Change Healthcare makes progress restoring its systems. (Tepper and Berryman, 3/18)

CIDRAP: CDC Measles Alert Urges MMR Vaccine For Youngest International Travelers

Amid rising measles cases internationally and in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today issued an alert to health providers urging them to ensure that children as young as 6 months old receive the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine before traveling internationally. (Schnirring, 3/18)

USA Today: Flu, Norovirus Replace COVID-19 As Prominent Viruses For Spring Season

Spring may be around the corner but the flu – specifically, influenza B – is surging. While samples of influenza A have decreased since the winter-time peak, influenza B has been detected in 96% of samples, so far, in March compared with 66% of samples in February, according to WastewaterSCAN data. (Rodriguez, 3/18)

NBC News: Intermittent Fasting Linked To Risk Of Cardiovascular Death

An analysis presented Monday at the American Heart Association’s scientific sessions in Chicago challenges the notion that intermittent fasting is good for heart health. Instead, researchers from Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine in China found that people who restricted food consumption to less than eight hours per day had a 91% higher risk of dying from cardiovascular disease over a median period of eight years, relative to people who ate across 12 to 16 hours. (Bendix, 3/18)

CNN: Diet And Sugary Drinks May Boost Risk Of Atrial Fibrillation By Up To 20%, Study Says

Drinking two liters or more per week of artificially sweetened beverages — the equivalent of a medium-sized fast-food diet soda a day — raised the risk of an irregular heartbeat called atrial fibrillation by 20% when compared to people who drank none, a new study found. (LaMotte, 3/18)

Axios: Why Nondiabetics Are Monitoring Their Blood Sugar Levels

One of the fastest-growing trends in health and wellness circles was once seen solely as the domain of diabetics: watching your blood sugar. The weight-loss drug boom and online health influencers' attention on regulating blood sugar are helping fuel interest in real-time glucose tracking among nondiabetic patients, even as doctors say the benefits are uncertain for this group. (Reed, 3/19)

The New York Times: Oprah Takes On Weight Stigma In The Ozempic Era In New Weight Loss Special

Oprah Winfrey, a longtime figure in the national conversation about dieting and weight bias, devoted an hourlong prime-time special on Monday to the rise of weight loss drugs. Her goal, she said, was to “start releasing the stigma and the shame and the judgment” around weight and weight loss — starting with her own, she said. "For 25 years, making fun of my weight was national sport,” Ms. Winfrey said in the show, titled “An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution.” (Blum, 3/18)

The Washington Post: AstraZeneca Will Cap Inhaler Costs At $35 Per Month

AstraZeneca is capping out-of-pocket costs for inhalers and related medication at no more than $35 per month, the drugmaker announced Monday. The Britain based pharma giant said the expanded savings are intended to help vulnerable patients with asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, especially those without health insurance. The price cap takes effect June 1. (Gregg, 3/18)

Stat: Orchard's Therapy For Neuron Disease In Children Wins FDA Approval

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved a gene therapy for metachromatic leukodystrophy, a devastating genetic disorder that eats away at affected children’s neurons. (Mast, 3/18)

Crain's Chicago Business: Walgreens Closes 2 Distribution Centers, Lays Off 646 Employees

Continuing its cost-cutting push, Walgreens Boots Alliance is closing two distribution centers in Florida and Connecticut and laying off hundreds of workers. The Deerfield-based retail, pharmacy and healthcare giant is closing a center in Orlando, Fla., where 324 workers will be laid off, and another in Dayville, Conn., where 322 employees will lose their jobs, Walgreens spokesperson Marty Maloney said in a statement. (Davis, 3/18)

Reuters: Kroger To Sell Specialty Pharmacy Business To Elevance Health's CarelonRx

Grocer Kroger said on Monday it had entered a definitive agreement for the sale of its specialty pharmacy business to CarelonRx, a unit of U.S. health insurer Elevance Health. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The retailer's specialty pharmacy business serves patients with chronic illnesses that require complex care. (3/18)

San Francisco Chronicle: Nurses Press UCSF For Details On $100 Million Takeover Of SF Hospitals

Nurses at UCSF, St. Mary’s Medical Center and Saint Francis Memorial Hospital are pressing UCSF — which is slated to complete a $100 million acquisition of the two community hospitals by June — for detailed answers to their questions about how UCSF will maintain critical patient services and preserve staffing once the deal is complete. ... Dozens of nurses rallied outside San Francisco City Hall on Monday morning and shared their concerns with supervisors during a Rules Committee hearing about the acquisition. (Ho, 3/18)

Modern Healthcare: Private Equity’s Role Divides Physicians, Lobbying Groups

As more physicians leave their private practices behind, tension is growing over their choice of potential partners — particularly private equity, which is increasingly drawing federal and state scrutiny. Fewer physicians — only 46.7% in 2022 compared with 60.1% in 2012 — work in practices wholly owned by doctors amid struggles to manage reimbursement cuts, regulation and rising expenses. As a result, more physicians are joining health systems, private equity-backed management services organizations and insurers. (Kacik, 3/18)

Stat: Private Equity Moves Into The Methadone Clinic Monopoly

Private equity firms have acquired stakes in nearly one-third of all methadone clinics in recent years, gaining outsize control of the U.S. addiction treatment industry even as the country’s opioid epidemic has developed into a full-fledged public health crisis. (Facher, 3/19)

Stat: Leading Voice In Opioid Treatment Defends Methadone Clinic System

Nobody has made more of an impact on methadone treatment than Mark Parrino. For decades, he’s served as the founder and president of the American Association for the Treatment of Opioid Dependence, a nationwide advocacy group representing methadone clinics. Before AATOD, he ran a statewide advocacy group in New York, having made the jump to politics and policy after working as a clinic director and, before that, as an addiction counselor. (Facher, 3/19)

Reuters: 4th Circuit Sends West Virginia City's Opioid Case To State's Top Court

A U.S. appeals court on Monday sent a West Virginia city and county's bid to revive their $2.5 billion lawsuit against top drug distributors over the opioid crisis to the state's highest court. Huntington and Cabell County, the county the city is located in, had urged a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in January to overturn a lower court's ruling rejecting their case. But the panel ruled that the West Virginia Supreme Court must first decide a key legal issue: whether the distributors can be liable under the state's law for creating a "public nuisance" by flooding the region with pills. (Pierson, 3/18)

The Colorado Sun: Colorado Is At Odds With The Feds Over Prescription Drug Importation

Colorado’s attempts to import lower-priced prescription drugs from Canada appear to have hit a significant roadblock, according to state documents. Late last month, Colorado submitted an amended application to the federal government for the program, which lawmakers established in 2019. (Ingold, 3/19)

The Wall Street Journal: Governments Across The U.S. Are Handing Residents Cash—No Strings Attached

Bobbie Hines has been living in her modest home in southeast Houston for 56 years. But these days, she’s struggling more than ever to afford groceries and pay for mounting medical expenses. “Everything is so expensive,” said Hines, 83 years old, a retired crossing guard. “It’s an everyday struggle.” Her Social Security benefits barely cover her bills, and she has started rationing bacon slices to save money. Earlier this month, her husband, Alfred, 85, died following a lengthy struggle with liver cancer. He was bedridden and on oxygen in their living room, and Hines spent nearly two years taking care of him. (Restuccia, 3/19)

CBS News: Study Finds 129,000 Chicago Children Under 6 Have Been Exposed To Lead-Contaminated Water

A study released Monday estimated that about 129,000 Chicago children under 6 have been exposed to lead in drinking water. The study also found that predominantly Black and Latino populations were disproportionately less likely to be tested for lead, but also disproportionately exposed to contaminated drinking water. The study, published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, found that 68 percent of children 6 and under in Chicago have been exposed to lead-contaminated drinking water. (Harrington, 3/18)

