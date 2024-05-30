First Edition: May 30, 2024

Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations.

KFF Health News: Presidential Election Could Decide Fate Of Extra Obamacare Subsidies

When Cassie Cox ended up in the emergency room in January, the Bainbridge, Georgia, resident was grateful for the Obamacare insurance policy she had recently selected for coverage in 2024. Cox, 40, qualified for an Affordable Care Act marketplace plan with no monthly premium due to her relatively low income. And after she cut her hand severely, the 35 stitches she received in the ER led to an out-of-pocket expense of about $300, she said. “I can’t imagine what the ER visit would have cost if I was uninsured,” she said. (Miller, 5/30)

KFF Health News: An Obscure Drug Discount Program Stifles Use Of Federal Lifeline By Rural Hospitals

Facing ongoing concerns about rural hospital closures, Capitol Hill lawmakers have introduced a spate of proposals to fix a federal program created to keep lifesaving services in small towns nationwide. In Anamosa, Iowa — a town of fewer than 6,000 residents located more than 900 miles from the nation’s capital — rural hospital leader Eric Briesemeister is watching for Congress’ next move. The 22-bed hospital Briesemeister runs averages about seven inpatients each night, and its most recent federal filings show it earned just $95,445 in annual net income from serving patients. (Tribble, 5/30)

KFF Health News: Safety-Net Health Clinics Cut Services And Staff Amid Medicaid ‘Unwinding’

One of Montana’s largest health clinics that serves people in poverty has cut back services and laid off workers. The retrenchment mirrors similar cuts around the country as safety-net health centers feel the effects of states purging their Medicaid rolls. Billings-based RiverStone Health is eliminating 42 jobs this spring, cutting nearly 10% of its workforce. The cuts have shuttered an inpatient hospice facility, will close a center for patients managing high blood pressure, and removed a nurse who worked within rural schools. It also reduced the size of the clinic’s behavioral health care team and the number of staffers focused on serving people without housing. (Houghton, 5/30)

Stat: Average Age Of First Period Drops To 11.9 Years, Study Shows

Menstruation is a critical indicator of health. Whether and when someone with a uterus gets their period — for the first time, and throughout their life — can reflect not only their reproductive health, but their risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, miscarriage, and premature death. That also makes menstruation a useful measure of population health. And digital tools for clinical research are beginning to shed light on just how significantly periods are changing over time. (Merelli, 5/29)

NBC News: Black Children Are Getting Their Period Earlier Than Ever

Black children of low socioeconomic status are starting their periods earlier than the average age, and it takes more time for their menstrual cycles to become regular, according to a new report. In a study published Wednesday, researchers with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health’s Apple Women’s Health Study found that the United States’ younger generations are experiencing their first menstrual period — called “menarche” — before the average age of 12. This is especially the case for racial minorities and children living in a lower socioeconomic status, the researchers found. (Adams, 5/29)

Reuters: Indiana Needs Clearer Medical Exception To Abortion Ban, Doctor Tells Judge

An Indiana doctor who is suing the state over its abortion ban on Wednesday told a state judge that the exception for medical emergencies was unclear, and could prevent medically necessary abortions. The testimony from Dr. Amy Caldwell kicked off a nonjury trial, which is expected to last through Friday. Caldwell brought case along with Planned Parenthood. (Pierson, 5/29)

The 19th: For Arizona Organizers, Using ‘Abortion’ In Their Ballot Measure Campaign Is Key

When Emma Burns, then a 19-year-old college student in Flagstaff, Arizona, found out she was pregnant with twins, she felt scared and alone. Abortion wasn’t openly discussed in the rural community where she grew up, where the sole clinic provided abortions just one day a week. Arizona’s mandatory 24-hour waiting period required two separate visits. Still, Burns was ultimately able to obtain a medication abortion, a decision she said saved her life. (Panetta, 5/29)

Reuters: Exclusive: Nicotine-Like Chemicals In U.S. Vapes May Be More Potent Than Nicotine, FDA Says

Nicotine alternatives used in vapes being launched in the U.S. and abroad, such as 6-methyl nicotine, may be more potent and addictive than nicotine itself, though the scientific data remains incomplete, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and independent researchers. The synthetic substances - which have a chemical structure similar to that of nicotine - are not subject to U.S. tobacco and vaping regulations that are designed to control traditional nicotine, a highly addictive drug. (Rumney, 5/29)

Reuters: U.S. Health Secretary Sees Pandemic Treaty Deal As Close

The top U.S. health official said on Wednesday it would be "tragic" for the world to miss out on key reforms to the global pandemic response and that a treaty deal was within reach, with no major differences between negotiators. Health officials are meeting in Geneva this week to try to wrap up more than two years of negotiations on a pandemic treaty and a series of updates to existing International Health Rules (IHR). However, countries have failed to finalize the treaty at this assembly and countries are considering an extension. (5/29)

CIDRAP: Having 2 Or More Underlying Conditions Increase The Risk Of Severe COVID-19 Almost 10-Fold In Kids, Data Show

Though severe COVID-19 infections in children are uncommon, children and young adults with comorbidities are at increased risk for critical illness during COVID-19 infections, according to a new study in Journal of the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society. (Soucheray, 5/29)

Reuters: US Nears Deal To Fund Moderna's Bird Flu Vaccine Trial, FT Reports

The U.S. government is nearing an agreement to fund a late-stage trial of Moderna's mRNA pandemic bird flu vaccine, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, as an H5N1 outbreak spreads through egg farms and among cattle herds. The federal funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) could come as soon as next month, and would also include a promise to procure doses if the phase-three trials turn out to be successful, the report said. (5/30)

CIDRAP: USDA Reports More Mammal Detections

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) reported 15 more H5N1 detections in mammals, which span six states. Eight of the detections in four states—New Mexico, Michigan, Montana, and South Dakota—involve domestic cats. Other animals include red fox and a raccoon. A reassortant between the Eurasian and North American wild bird lineage was found in all of the cat samples and in one of the red fox samples. (Schnirring, 5/29)

NPR: How The COVID Pandemic Gave Power To Superbugs

Antibiotics cannot cure COVID. They don’t help a bit. And yet, new data shows that, during the pandemic, COVID patients were given antibiotics – a lot of antibiotics. That’s bad because the overuse of antibiotics can breed superbugs that are resistant to medications. The impact of this pandemic overuse has lingered even as the pandemic has faded. (Emanuel, 5/29)

Stat: Lab Trade Group Sues FDA To Halt Regulation Of Lab-Developed Tests

A group representing clinical labs across the country sued the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday over the agency’s plan to actively regulate lab-developed tests. (Lawrence, 5/29)

Axios: New Tracker Aims To Help Patients Find Weight-Loss Drugs Amid Shortages

Patients struggling to find doses of blockbuster anti-obesity and diabetes drugs will have new help from a drug supply tracker built by telehealth company Ro. Explosive demand for drugs from Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly have led to shortages, making it difficult for patients with prescriptions to find the treatments when they need them. (Reed, 5/29)

Los Angeles Times: Will Ozempic Bankrupt The U.S. Healthcare System?

An April 24 letter from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to the CEO of Novo Nordisk began with heartfelt thanks to the Danish drugmaker for inventing Ozempic and Wegovy, two medications poised to improve the health of tens of millions of Americans with obesity and related diseases. But the senator’s grateful tone faded rapidly. (Kaplan, 5/29)

Reuters: J&J's Drug Eases Depression And Insomnia Symptoms In Late-Stage Study

Johnson & Johnson's experimental drug helped reduce symptoms of depression as well as insomnia in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) in a late-stage trial, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. The trial was testing the drug, called seltorexant, in patients with both depression and insomnia. Sleep disturbances often accompany depression, despite treatment with commonly-used antidepressant drugs. (Jain, 5/29)

The Wall Street Journal: Moderna Makes Big Play For Big Tech Talent

CIO Brad Miller has been replacing IT outsourced during the pandemic with a full-time in-house staff as the biotech looks to roll out 15 new products over the next five years. (Bousquette, 5/28)

The New York Times: Stanley Goldstein, Who Helped Make CVS A Pharmacy Giant, Dies At 89

Stanley P. Goldstein, who in the early 1960s helped start a retail chain named Consumer Value Stores, which, after shortening its name to CVS — because, he said, fewer letters meant cheaper signs — grew into the largest drugstore chain in the United States, died on Tuesday at his home in Providence, R.I. He was 89.The company, which is headquartered in Rhode Island, announced his death. Family members told The Providence Journal that the cause was cancer, diagnosed about a month ago. (Gabriel, 5/27)

Stat: Akili, Maker Of Video Game For ADHD, To Be Acquired For 34 Million

A month after announcing it was seeking strategic alternatives, Akili Interactive, maker of a video game designed to treat ADHD, said it will go private in a merger with Virtual Therapeutics. The deal is expected to net Akili’s shareholders $34 million. (Aguilar, 5/29)

Stat: Scientists Successfully Use Ultrasound Imaging To Map Brain Activity

Researchers may have a new way to watch the brain pulse, thanks to an ultrasound probe and a tiny window in the skull. (Broderick, 5/29)

Becker's Hospital Review: Ascension Restores EHR In 1st Market After Cyberattack

St. Louis-based Ascension has restored access to its EHR in its first market following a May 8 ransomware attack. The 140-hospital system is largely still relying on paper records and manual procedures but is making progress on reinstating its IT systems, an Ascension spokesperson told Becker's. (Bruce, 5/29)

Modern Healthcare: Dollar General Ends Mobile Health Clinic Program With DocGo

Dollar General said Wednesday it ended a pilot program with DocGo on mobile health clinics. Stopping the mobile clinics program was a mutual decision between Dollar General and DocGo made after "careful evaluation," a Dollar General spokesperson said in an emailed statement. The spokesperson did not provide additional details on why the companies ended the program. (Hudson, 5/29)

CNN: New US Liver Transplant Policy Raises Cost And Equity Concerns, According To New Study

Changes to the policy that governs how liver transplants are allocated in the United States were meant to increase the number of transplants and make the process more equitable, but a new study raises concerns that it’s putting certain underserved communities at a greater disadvantage. (McPhillips, 5/29)

Stat: Report: NIH-Funded Clinical Trials Often Miss Diversity Enrollment Goals

Clinical trials that the National Institutes of Health funds often enroll fewer Black patients and other underrepresented racial groups than they plan to, according to a study of 30 NIH-funded trials sampled by the HHS Office of Inspector General. (Wilkerson, 5/29)

Axios: Health Care Groups Prep For Possible Trump Cuts To Programs

Health care lobbyists and conservative groups are stepping up preparations for what a second Trump presidency could mean for drug prices, health insurance subsidies and changes to health care entitlements. (Knight and Sullivan, 5/30)

Stat: Value-Based Payment Gets New Attention. But What Does It Mean?

Nearly 20 years ago, policymakers had an epiphany: The health care system should pay for value instead of volume. Unfortunately, it’s now less clear than ever what value-based payment means, and whatever it is, it hasn’t lived up to the hype. (Wilkerson, 5/30)

CBS News: As Investors Pour In, For-Profit Nursing Homes Leave Some Seniors In Need

Based on her medical condition, Grace Song had been labeled a fall risk by the Southern California nursing home where the 92-year-old spent a month earlier this year. So it was a surprise to her family when they learned she was left alone in the bathroom, fell, and was rushed to the emergency room. "This is where you feel, how do I get to be so helpless?" Song told her daughter-in-law Lisa Ling, who is a CBS News contributor. (Ling, Kaplan, Reilly, Teitelbaum, Samu, 5/29)

NPR: When Caregiving For A Family Member Leads To Homelessness

When Wymon Johnson invited his older brother Obie to move into his one-bedroom apartment in Bakersfield, California, it was supposed to be temporary. But soon after, Obie got pneumonia. Next, he was diagnosed with a serious lung illness (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD), diabetes, and then kidney failure, all in 2010.Johnson let his brother use the apartment’s single bed, and started sleeping on the couch. He had worked as a street cleaner for the city before being sidelined by an injury, and soon was taking care of Obie fulltime, helping him with insulin injections and pills as his vision faded, arranging dialysis and doctor’s appointments, helping him bathe and taking him to the podiatrist. Caregiving “is not what people assume,” he says. “It’s not just babysitting.” (McGowan, 5/29)

Military.com: Veterans Get 3 Mental Health Visits A Year For Free With VA's New Copay Exemption

Department of Veterans Affairs beneficiaries won't have to pay copays for their first three mental health appointments of each year thanks to a new exemption. Meanwhile, patients who paid copays starting in the latter half of 2023 will receive automatic refunds. The VA announced the exemption Wednesday. Backdated to June 27, 2023 -- when the first refunds will kick in -- the benefit also comes with an end date of Dec. 29, 2027. (Miller, 5/29)

North Carolina Health News: N.C. Specialty Probation Program Works To Help People With Serious Mental Illness

Jason Szybka became a probation/parole officer in Duplin County in October 2020. In the role, he crossed paths frequently with people with serious mental illnesses, such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. He saw how their mental health affected their lives in the community and their ability to meet supervision requirements. (Crumpler, 5/30)

San Francisco Chronicle: Late Bedtimes Associated With Worse Mental Health: Stanford Study

Going to bed late, regardless of whether you’re a night owl or an early bird by nature, is linked to worse mental health, according to a new study by Stanford researchers. Scientists had believed that aligning your sleep behavior to your sleep time preference — “evening people” going to sleep later, and “morning people” going to sleep earlier — was beneficial for mental health. This is known as aligning to your chronotype. (Ho, 5/29)

Health News Florida: DeSantis Signs Into Law A Measure To Designate 'Rural Emergency Hospitals'

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed a measure to create a new category of “rural emergency hospitals” that backers say would help ensure health care access in rural areas. The legislation (SB 644) stems from a federal law that allowed the designation of rural emergency hospitals and made them eligible for Medicare payments. The hospitals are required to be licensed by states, creating a need for the bill. (5/29)

Texas Community Health News: Texas Revamps Narcan Distribution

After years of struggling to consistently provide the overdose-reversing medication naloxone to organizations that rely on a free supply of the medication, the state government is revamping its centerpiece distribution program. (Buch, 5/30)

Billings Gazette: ACLU Asks Judge To Block Birth Certificate Restrictions

The ACLU of Montana asked a judge to temporarily block a state policy that bans transgender people from amending the sex designation on their birth certificates. (Graf, 5/28)

