Florida's strict abortion ban went into effect May 1. Meanwhile, reports highlight that Florida law does not define rape, which worries doctors when it comes to considering abortion ban exemptions.

The Washington Post: Abortion Clinics Up The East Coast See Longer Wait Times After Florida Law

Clinics up the East Coast have seen a surge in patient traffic since a law banning most abortions in Florida went into effect on May 1 — but so far they have not experienced the collapse in care that many providers had feared before the new restrictions began in the country’s third most populous state, according to new data collected by a research team at Middlebury College. Wait times for abortion appointments have increased at approximately 30 percent of clinics across North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C., the areas closest to Florida where abortion remains legal after six weeks of pregnancy, according to the data, which is based on a survey of clinics before and after the law went into effect. North Carolina experienced the sharpest increases, with wait times rising in half of the state’s 16 clinics. (Gilbert, Kitchener, and Chen, 5/24)

Tallahassee Democrat: 'Rape' Not Defined In Florida Law. How Will Doctors Know If They Can Perform An Abortion?

“Rape” isn’t defined in Florida statutes. So how will a doctor providing an abortion know if they’re breaking the law? Legal experts say Florida's new Heartbeat Protection Act – which largely bans abortions after six weeks of gestation – isn't clear, especially the law's exception delaying the ban to 15 weeks for people who are victims of rape. Critics say it could create a chilling effect among doctors, who'll likely be reticent or refuse to do any operations protected in the rape exception because of the lack of definition of "rape." Conservative backers of the law disagree, saying the terms used in the legislation have commonly understood meanings as worked out in court cases. (Goni-Lessan, 5/23)

Health News Florida: DeSantis Signs Bill To Set Up Website With Pregnancy And Parenting Resources

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a contentious measure that directs the Florida Department of Health to set up a website that provides “information and links to certain pregnancy and parenting resources,” the governor’s office announced Sunday. (5/22)

Time: How Florida Abortion Law Made His Surprise Pregnancy Harder

Jasper never considered he might be pregnant. Despite the nausea, the stomach pain, the fatigue, the possibility never crossed his mind. He was about six months into testosterone therapy, a form of gender-affirming care. It had taken ages to get his father and stepmother on board—though 18 years old at the time, Jasper lived with and relied on them for support. But looking in the rearview mirror, he knew treatment was one of the best things he’d ever done for himself. Feeling the peach fuzz grow on his face, hearing his voice deepen, noticing as his jawline shifted and his eyebrows darkened—it was the first time in his life that Jasper felt truly at home in his body. The treatment made him look and feel like himself; it also meant he barely menstruated. That wasn’t a big deal, though. Ever since puberty, he had never had regular periods. Their absence didn’t even register. (Luthra, 5/15)

