FTC To Investigate How Purchasing Organizations Impact Drug Shortages
Stat reports that the FTC will look into the role that group purchasing organizations (GPOs) and wholesalers play in controlling the availability and cost of critical medicines to hospitals and other medical facilities in the U.S.
Amid Drug Shortages, FTC To Probe The Role Of Middlemen
The Federal Trade Commission is launching a probe into the extent to which group purchasing organizations and wholesalers may contribute to ongoing shortages of key medicines at hospitals and other facilities across the country. The agency will explore how these companies — which are responsible for brokering and distributing countless medicines — might misuse their market power to influence pricing and availability. Three group purchasing organizations, or GPOs, buy drugs on behalf of most hospitals in the U.S., while three leading wholesalers supply about 90% of medicines to hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes, among others. (Silverman and Wilkerson, 2/14)
Trade Deal Leak Raises Alarm Over Access To Generic Medicines
A leaked version of a proposed agreement between India and the European Free Trade Association is causing alarm among civil society and patient advocacy groups over concerns the deal would delay access to affordable generic versions of newer, lifesavings medicines for several years. (Silverman, 2/14)
In Ohio, Top Biden Official Touts Lowering Drug Prices, But Hedges On Big Change
A top Biden administration official was in Columbus, Ohio, on Monday to tout the president’s work in lowering drug prices. A showpiece example: Savings of nearly $100 billion over the next 10 years from negotiating Medicare drug prices, said Xavier Becerra, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, citing figures from the bipartisan Congressional Budget Office. "We believe it’s going to save a lot of money once we finish the negotiations," he said - although recipients won't see them until 2026. But the secretary would not commit to action many say would result in much greater, across-the-board savings: Ending an exemption for drug supply-chain members from federal laws against kickbacks. (2/12)
Sky-High Prescription Drug Prices Have Md. Legislators Looking For Consumer Relief
Skyrocketing prescription drug prices are forcing Maryland legislators to look at several solutions to try to bring those costs down for citizens. Introduced in both chambers of the General Assembly, the Lowering Prescription Drug Costs for All Marylanders Act of 2024 would allow the state’s Prescription Drug Affordability Board to set up “upper payment limits” for drugs that they deem unaffordable. “A staggering one in three Marylanders reporting that they have skipped a dose to ration medication, or left a prescription at the pharmacy counter due to cost,” said Sen. Dawn Gile of Anne Arundel County who introduced the bill. (Lukert, 2/12)
Virginia Doctors Urge Lower Prescription Drug Costs
One hundred physicians signed a letter Monday urging the Virginia General Assembly to get behind a bill they say will save patients money on prescription drugs and give them better health outcomes. Two bills making their way through the legislature (HB 570, SB 274) would establish a Prescription Drug Affordability Board. That board would be able to set price limits in some cases. (Hudson, 2/12)