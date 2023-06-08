Google To Embed Generative AI Into Mayo Clinic Computer Systems

The goal is to make it easier to search huge data pools of patient data, and also to automate administrative tasks. Meanwhile, failures of ChatGPT when it comes to health crises, AI's role in improving predictions of breast cancer risks, and more are also reported.

Stat: Google Strikes Deal With Mayo To Comb Records With Generative AI

Google will embed its generative AI technology into computer systems at Mayo Clinic and other health systems to make it easier to search vast repositories of patient data and automate administrative tasks, the organizations said Wednesday. (Ross, 6/7)

In other news about artificial intelligence —

Fox News: ChatGPT Shows One Dangerous Flaw When Responding To Health Crisis Questions, Study Finds

People are turning to ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot from OpenAI, for everything from meal plans to medical information — but experts say it falls short in some areas, including its responses to appeals for help with health crises. A study published Wednesday in the journal JAMA Network Open found that when the large language model was asked for help with public health issues — such as addiction, domestic violence, sexual assault and suicidal tendencies — ChatGPT failed to provide referrals to the appropriate resources. (Rudy, 6/8)

USA Today: Artificial Intelligence Could Help Doctors Predict Breast Cancer Risks

Artificial intelligence is being used in increasingly more areas and could now help predict breast cancer risks, a new study shows. The study, which used five AI algorithms, found that when put to the test against the traditional Breast Cancer Surveillance Consortium risk model, AI performed better, according to the report published Tuesday in the journal Radiology. (Perez, 6/7)

More health care industry news —

The Boston Globe: Prior To Its Abrupt Closure, Compass Medical Was Involved In Acquisition Talks With Atrius

Compass Medical, whose abrupt closure last week upended care for the practices’ 70,000 patients and left hundreds scrambling for new doctors, had recently been in negotiations with the nation’s largest physician organization for a possible acquisition, according to two former employees familiar with the talks. (Bartlett, 6/7)

Axios: FTC Opposes North Carolina's Antitrust Hospital Legislation

The Federal Trade Commission put North Carolina lawmakers on notice about encouraging health care consolidation, stating its opposition to a state Senate bill that would exempt the University of North Carolina health system from federal and state antitrust laws. (Dreher, 6/8)

Modern Healthcare: Option Care Health CEO Stands By $3.6B Amedisys Bid

Option Care Health CEO John Rademacher said Wednesday the company stands by its $3.6 billion all-stock bid to buy Amedisys, despite a competing bid for the home health firm from UnitedHealth Group’s Optum unit. “Our belief is there is significant value to Amedisys shareholders and Option Care shareholders both on the strategic and financial merits of the combination and we continue to work towards that outcome and work to close an agreement that we have in place,” Rademacher said during the Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York. (Eastabrook, 6/7)

Modern Healthcare: Aetna, Optum 'Dummy Code' Lawsuit Revived

Judge Martin Reidinger of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina certified a class-action lawsuit on Monday that includes more than 87,700 people and nearly 2,000 health plans. According to the plaintiffs, CVS Health subsidiary Aetna and UnitedHealth Group subsidiary Optum violated their fiduciary duties under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 through misleading billing practices that increased costs for policyholders and plan sponsors. (Tepper, 6/7)

Modern Healthcare: SCAN, CareOregon, RIP Medical Debt Erase $110M In Patient Debt

Grants by SCAN Group and CareOregon to a charity that buys and forgives medical debt will erase $110 million in medical bills for almost 70,000 lower-income people across five states. The companies' $345,000 in grants are the first funds RIP Medical Debt has received directly from health insurance companies, a spokesperson for RIP Medical Debt wrote in an email. (Tepper, 6/7)

The Boston Globe: New Atrius Health Equity Foundation Awards $1 Million To Local Organizations

A recently created foundation has announced two large grants focused on closing health disparities in the state. The $1 million in funding will go to the Health Equity Compact and the New Commonwealth Racial Equity and Social Justice Fund, two organizations led by industry leaders of color in Massachusetts that are working to address health and economic inequities caused by systemic racism. (Mohammed, 6/8)

