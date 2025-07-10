Public Health

US Hits Highest Measles Cases Since 2000 Disease Elimination

CDC data indicate 1,288 measles cases have been confirmed so far this year, pushing past the previous high reached in 2019. In other public health news: Texas first responders are experiencing mental health struggles amidst flood searches; a triple-digit heat wave is causing health concerns in California; and more.

CIDRAP: US Measles Cases Reach New Post-Elimination High

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today reported 21 more measles cases from the past week, pushing the year’s total above a record set in 2019 for the most cases since the disease was eliminated in the United States in 2000. So far this year, 1,288 cases have been reported from 39 states, and 88% have been part of 27 outbreaks. Among confirmed cases, 92% occurred in people who are unvaccinated or have unknown vaccination status. (Schnirring, 7/9)

AP: Measles Outbreaks: Updates On Case Counts Across The US

The U.S. is having its worst year for measles spread since 1991, with a total of 1,288 cases nationally and another six months to go. But in Gaines County, Texas, which was once the nation’s epicenter for measles activity, health officials said they are no longer seeing ongoing measles transmission. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention count, updated Wednesday, is 14 more cases than in all of 2019, when the U.S. almost lost its status of having eliminated measles. (Shastri, 7/9)

St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Measles Outbreak Reported In Southwest Missouri County

The total number of measles cases in Missouri has climbed to seven as the U.S. this week reached its highest annual measles tally in 33 years, according to the Center for Outbreak Response Intervention daily tracker at Johns Hopkins University. (Munz, 7/9)

CNN: The Diseases That Could Return As Vaccination Rates Decline — And Why You Should Care

Measles have surged to a record high, with more cases reported this year than any year since the disease was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000. This disappointing record comes amid falling childhood vaccination rates: Coverage against measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox, polio and pertussis is declining in more than 30 states, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Hetter, 7/9)

Climate and health —

AP: Flood Takes A Toll On Texas First Responders' Mental Health

Riding on horseback through brush and over numerous dead turkeys, Margo Mellon spent Tuesday scanning the flood-ravaged ground of Texas’ Hill Country for dead bodies. ... The triumphs of finding people alive ended days ago, while the mission of recovering bodies that might include even more children is far from over. The grim undertaking has prompted questions about how first responders and rescue teams are able to mentally reckon with the work ahead. (Finley and Lathan, 7/9)

The Washington Post: Texas Flooding Focuses Attention On Trump’s Disaster Relief

For months, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has pressed the GOP-led Congress to free up $40 billion in federal relief for swaths of Los Angeles consumed by devastating wildfires. President Donald Trump and other Republicans have so far withheld the funds, with many arguing that Newsom and other Democrats in the deep-blue state have mishandled the fires and should be forced to rescind liberal policies in exchange for aid. (Wootson Jr., Reston and Sotomayor, 7/9)

CBS News: Triple-Digit Heat Wave In Southern California Valleys, Deserts Increases Health Concerns

A triple-digit heat wave arrives in Southern California on Wednesday, affecting inland communities, increasing health concerns. A KCAL News Next Weather Alert is in effect through Friday for the Inland Empire, valleys and high deserts. The alert was issued to warn communities about the weather event that will likely alter daily life. The National Weather Service has also issued a heat advisory, which will go into effect at 10 a.m. and remain until 8 p.m. Thursday for parts of San Bernardino and Riverside counties. (Hylton, 7/9)

On covid and Chagas disease —

The Hill: Two Summer COVID Strains – Nimbus And Stratus – Less Severe Than Earlier Strains: Doctor

While you are soaking up the summer sun, doctors say you can still get sick, including from two new COVID strains that are going around. Dr. Paul Richardson at Conway Medical Center in Conway, South Carolina, told Nexstar’s WBTW that even though the nimbus and stratus strains are now out there, he has not seen a major increase in COVID cases or hospitalizations so far this summer. He also said the two new strains are less severe than earlier strains. (Musick, 7/9)

MedPage Today: These States Now Allow OTC Ivermectin, And More May Follow

A handful of states have passed legislation allowing ivermectin to be sold and purchased over-the-counter (OTC) -- and other state legislatures have their sights set on doing the same. During the pandemic, rampant misinformation drew attention to the antiparasitic as a treatment for COVID, though research continues to show it is not effective against the disease. (Robertson, 7/9)

CIDRAP: Chagas Disease–Carrying Kissing Bugs Establish New Base In Florida Homes

Kissing bugs that carry the parasite for Chagas disease, a potentially serious tropical condition, have established a base in Florida, researchers say. Chagas disease, which is rare in the United States, can cause a brief illness or remain latent for years before causing symptoms. If untreated, it can become a chronic condition that damages the heart, brain, and other organs. (Van Beusekom, 7/9)

In recalls news —