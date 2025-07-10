- KFF Health News Original Stories 2
From KFF Health News - Latest Stories:
KFF Health News Original Stories
Doulas, Once a Luxury, Are Increasingly Covered by Medicaid — Even in GOP States
Even as states brace for significant reductions in federal Medicaid funding over the next decade, conservative legislatures across the country are passing laws that grant doula access to Medicaid beneficiaries. (Lauren Sausser and Katheryn Houghton, 7/10)
Watch: She’s at High Risk of Breast Cancer. She Moved, and Her Screening Costs Soared.
This installment of InvestigateTV and KFF Health News’ “Costly Care” series explores how the type of medical facility where a patient seeks care can affect the cost of that care — particularly when that facility is a hospital. (Caresse Jackman, InvestigateTV and Jamie Grey, InvestigateTV, 7/10)
KFF Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'Stat!'" by Bill Whitehead.
Here's today's health policy haiku:
STOLEN MOMENTS
Prior auth, slow death.
Grim reaper of joy and time,
killer of patients.
- Anonymous
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
Summaries Of The News:
RFK Jr. Pushes Off Next Meeting Of HHS' Preventive Services Committee
In a move that raises questions about its future role and composition, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s office has called off a scheduled meeting of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. The panel recommends services that health insurers must cover under the Affordable Care Act.
CNN:
HHS Abruptly Calls Off Meeting Of Expert Panel On Preventive Care, Raising Questions About Its Future
The US Department of Health and Human Services called off an upcoming meeting of expert advisers on preventive health care, raising questions about the future of the longtime nonpolitical advisory group. (Owermohle, Tirrell and Luhby, 7/9)
Stat:
DOJ Issues Subpoenas Related To Gender-Affirming Care
The Department of Justice has issued “nearly 20 subpoenas” to clinics that provide gender-affirming care in relation to “transition-related investigations,” DOJ chief of staff Chad Mizelle said at an event held by the Federal Trade Commission Wednesday. The department has also issued subpoenas to major manufacturers of “the drugs used in trans-related medical interventions” in relation to investigations around drug marketing laws and the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, Mizelle added. (Gaffney, 7/9)
Politico:
Supreme Court Disabuses Federal Workers Who Thought Their Jobs Were Safe
Tens of thousands of workers across the federal government are hoping their unions and allies in local governments and nonprofit groups have a Plan B — a day after the Supreme Court said the Trump administration could proceed with firing them. The hope hangs on the ruling’s suggestion that lower courts could still consider direct challenges to agencies’ reorganization plans. But that will require plaintiffs to bring more detailed cases quickly and convince judges to stop the layoffs before they become a fait accompli. (Schumaker, 7/9)
From Capitol Hill —
Roll Call:
Senate HELP Panel Advances Monarez For CDC Director
The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Wednesday voted along party lines, 12-11, to advance Susan Monarez, President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to the Senate floor. (Cohen, 7/9)
MedPage Today:
NIDDK Director Fields Questions About Cuts During Senate Committee Hearing
During a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on Wednesday, senators questioned Griffin Rodgers, MD, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), about recent NIH funding cuts. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), who co-chairs the Senate Diabetes Caucus, expressed concerns that the Trump administration had terminated or frozen NIDDK grants and that the institute could be merged with others amid restructuring efforts. (Henderson, 7/9)
MedPage Today:
Tensions Flare Between Senators At Health Cybersecurity Hearing
Tensions ran high between the two leaders of the Senate Health, Education, Labor & Pensions (HELP) Committee at a committee hearing Wednesday. The hearing was entitled "Securing the Future of Health Care: Enhancing Cybersecurity and Protecting Americans' Privacy," but Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the committee's ranking member, said that although cybersecurity in healthcare is an important issue, that's not what he would be speaking with witnesses about. (Frieden, 7/9)
Regarding RFK Jr. and MAHA —
The Guardian:
Kennedy Touts Ultra-Processed Meals He Once Called ‘Poison’
Robert F Kennedy Jr, promoted a company whose meals contain ultra-processed ingredients – which he has repeatedly railed against – on his “Make America healthy again” tour. The US health secretary appeared at an enormous food plant in Oklahoma for a company called Mom’s Meals, which makes 1.5m “medically tailored” meals each week and ships them all over the country. (Glenza, 7/9)
The Hill:
Synthetic Dyes Are Under Fire, But M&Ms And Skittles Will Still Use Them
Major American brands have vowed to remove synthetic food dyes from their products, but M&M’s and Skittles, made by Mars, remain colorful holdouts. Mars has continued to use synthetic dyes in its candies after backing off a 2016 plan to remove all artificial colors from its food portfolio. (Dorn, 7/9)
Bloomberg:
Natural Dye Maker Oterra Says There’s Enough To Meet US Demand
There’s plenty of natural food coloring for US companies leaving synthetic dyes behind, but they will have to plan ahead, according to the chief executive officer of one of the world’s largest providers of the ingredient. “You need a year’s heads-up,” Martin Sonntag, CEO of Oterra A/S, said Wednesday in an interview. Most of the crops only grow once a year, he said. (Peterson and Kubzansky, 7/9)
Stat:
What MAHA Gets Right — And Wrong — About European Food
The idea of making the U.S. more like Europe is anathema to many in the Trump administration. But that’s what the Make America Healthy Again movement says it wants — at least when it comes to food. (Todd, 7/10)
Regarding the FDA and PEPFAR —
MedPage Today:
FDA Approves Label Change For Alzheimer's Amyloid Drug
The FDA approved a label update with a new titration schedule for donanemab (Kisunla), an anti-amyloid drug approved to treat early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease, drugmaker Eli Lilly said. The move was designed to reduce the risk of a potentially serious or fatal adverse event -- known as amyloid-related imaging abnormalities with edema and effusion (ARIA-E) -- while maintaining sufficient amyloid reduction. (George, 7/9)
Politico:
Filling The Void Left By PEPFAR
A prominent South African HIV activist is calling on Brazil, China, India and Thailand to step in to help fill the void left by U.S. funding cuts for HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment abroad. How so? Those countries have the capacity to manufacture HIV drugs and, in the case of China and India, strong enough economies to help provide African countries with those medicines, said Zackie Achmat, the founder of the Treatment Action Campaign, a South African HIV activist organization. (Paun and Reader, 7/9)
US Hits Highest Measles Cases Since 2000 Disease Elimination
CDC data indicate 1,288 measles cases have been confirmed so far this year, pushing past the previous high reached in 2019. In other public health news: Texas first responders are experiencing mental health struggles amidst flood searches; a triple-digit heat wave is causing health concerns in California; and more.
CIDRAP:
US Measles Cases Reach New Post-Elimination High
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today reported 21 more measles cases from the past week, pushing the year’s total above a record set in 2019 for the most cases since the disease was eliminated in the United States in 2000. So far this year, 1,288 cases have been reported from 39 states, and 88% have been part of 27 outbreaks. Among confirmed cases, 92% occurred in people who are unvaccinated or have unknown vaccination status. (Schnirring, 7/9)
AP:
Measles Outbreaks: Updates On Case Counts Across The US
The U.S. is having its worst year for measles spread since 1991, with a total of 1,288 cases nationally and another six months to go. But in Gaines County, Texas, which was once the nation’s epicenter for measles activity, health officials said they are no longer seeing ongoing measles transmission. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention count, updated Wednesday, is 14 more cases than in all of 2019, when the U.S. almost lost its status of having eliminated measles. (Shastri, 7/9)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
Measles Outbreak Reported In Southwest Missouri County
The total number of measles cases in Missouri has climbed to seven as the U.S. this week reached its highest annual measles tally in 33 years, according to the Center for Outbreak Response Intervention daily tracker at Johns Hopkins University. (Munz, 7/9)
CNN:
The Diseases That Could Return As Vaccination Rates Decline — And Why You Should Care
Measles have surged to a record high, with more cases reported this year than any year since the disease was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000. This disappointing record comes amid falling childhood vaccination rates: Coverage against measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox, polio and pertussis is declining in more than 30 states, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Hetter, 7/9)
Climate and health —
AP:
Flood Takes A Toll On Texas First Responders' Mental Health
Riding on horseback through brush and over numerous dead turkeys, Margo Mellon spent Tuesday scanning the flood-ravaged ground of Texas’ Hill Country for dead bodies. ... The triumphs of finding people alive ended days ago, while the mission of recovering bodies that might include even more children is far from over. The grim undertaking has prompted questions about how first responders and rescue teams are able to mentally reckon with the work ahead. (Finley and Lathan, 7/9)
The Washington Post:
Texas Flooding Focuses Attention On Trump’s Disaster Relief
For months, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has pressed the GOP-led Congress to free up $40 billion in federal relief for swaths of Los Angeles consumed by devastating wildfires. President Donald Trump and other Republicans have so far withheld the funds, with many arguing that Newsom and other Democrats in the deep-blue state have mishandled the fires and should be forced to rescind liberal policies in exchange for aid. (Wootson Jr., Reston and Sotomayor, 7/9)
CBS News:
Triple-Digit Heat Wave In Southern California Valleys, Deserts Increases Health Concerns
A triple-digit heat wave arrives in Southern California on Wednesday, affecting inland communities, increasing health concerns. A KCAL News Next Weather Alert is in effect through Friday for the Inland Empire, valleys and high deserts. The alert was issued to warn communities about the weather event that will likely alter daily life. The National Weather Service has also issued a heat advisory, which will go into effect at 10 a.m. and remain until 8 p.m. Thursday for parts of San Bernardino and Riverside counties. (Hylton, 7/9)
On covid and Chagas disease —
The Hill:
Two Summer COVID Strains – Nimbus And Stratus – Less Severe Than Earlier Strains: Doctor
While you are soaking up the summer sun, doctors say you can still get sick, including from two new COVID strains that are going around. Dr. Paul Richardson at Conway Medical Center in Conway, South Carolina, told Nexstar’s WBTW that even though the nimbus and stratus strains are now out there, he has not seen a major increase in COVID cases or hospitalizations so far this summer. He also said the two new strains are less severe than earlier strains. (Musick, 7/9)
MedPage Today:
These States Now Allow OTC Ivermectin, And More May Follow
A handful of states have passed legislation allowing ivermectin to be sold and purchased over-the-counter (OTC) -- and other state legislatures have their sights set on doing the same. During the pandemic, rampant misinformation drew attention to the antiparasitic as a treatment for COVID, though research continues to show it is not effective against the disease. (Robertson, 7/9)
CIDRAP:
Chagas Disease–Carrying Kissing Bugs Establish New Base In Florida Homes
Kissing bugs that carry the parasite for Chagas disease, a potentially serious tropical condition, have established a base in Florida, researchers say. Chagas disease, which is rare in the United States, can cause a brief illness or remain latent for years before causing symptoms. If untreated, it can become a chronic condition that damages the heart, brain, and other organs. (Van Beusekom, 7/9)
In recalls news —
CBS News:
Ritz Peanut Butter Crackers Recalled Nationwide Due To Labeling Error On Some Packages
Mondelēz Global LLC, the parent company of Ritz crackers, is recalling four carton sizes of Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches due to incorrect labeling that could lead to allergic reactions. The affected cartons, which were manufactured in the United States and sold nationwide, include individually wrapped packs that may be incorrectly labeled as "cheese" even though they may be a peanut butter variety, according to federal health officials. (Moniuszko, 7/9)
Pharma Group Calls On Insurers To Maintain Vaccine Coverage, Costs
Following updates by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a coalition of pharmacy organizations has urged insurers to continue to cover vaccines unless there is “clear evidence of harm or a high likelihood of adverse effects.” Also in the news: Ballad Health, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and more.
Becker's Hospital Review:
Pharmacy Groups Call On Insurers To Preserve Vaccine Coverage
A coalition of pharmacy organizations, including the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, has called for major U.S. health insurers to preserve existing vaccine coverage without increasing patient cost-sharing. In letters sent to major insurers including UnitedHealthcare, Humana, Cigna, Kaiser Permanente and trade groups such as AHIP and Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, the organizations expressed concerns about the potential coverage changes following updates by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, according to a July 8 news release from the ASHP. (Murphy, 7/9)
Axios:
More Employers Offer Immigrant Doctors Visa Support
A small but growing number of employers are offering immigrants support in obtaining visas and green cards — especially those looking for physicians and surgeons, according to new data from jobs site Indeed. (Peck, 7/10)
Modern Healthcare:
Ballad Health Sells Equipment Provider To Quipt Home Medical
Quipt Home Medical Corp. has acquired a durable medical equipment provider owned by Ballad Health for $1.6 million. The two organizations also entered a preferred provider agreement, according to a news release. Quipt Home Medical and Ballad Health did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (DeSilva, 7/9)
Stat:
How Regeneron Is Using Patent Tactics To Try To Thwart Competition
A court battle between two of the nation’s largest biotechs — Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Amgen — is testing the legal limits of how far drugmakers can go in using patents to thwart competition. And the case is being closely watched by companies that sell biosimilar medicines amid concerns that the U.S. patent system is being gamed in ways that critics say can maintain high prices for medicines. (Silverman, 7/10)
Health insurance —
Stat:
Judge Dismisses Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Louisiana Lawsuit Over Star Ratings
A federal judge has dismissed a case brought by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, criticizing the health insurance company for potential “gamesmanship” of the federal Medicare Advantage star ratings system. The decision marks another loss for the Medicare Advantage industry, which has aggressively sued the federal government in an attempt to overturn reduced quality ratings and retain billions of dollars in taxpayer-funded bonuses. (Herman, 7/9)
Bloomberg:
UnitedHealth Names Mike Cotton New Medicaid CEO
UnitedHealth Group Inc. promoted a new leader for the company’s Medicaid insurance segment, filling a role that was vacant after recent executive changes. Longtime insurance executive Mike Cotton will lead the Medicaid unit, the company confirmed to Bloomberg News. Bobby Hunter, head of the Medicare insurance division, is taking on an expanded role as chief executive officer of government programs, overseeing both Medicaid and Medicare, the company said. (Tozzi, 7/9)
KFF Health News:
Watch: She’s At High Risk Of Breast Cancer. She Moved, And Her Screening Costs Soared
Kelli Reardon undergoes an MRI twice a year to screen for breast cancer, a measure she said she must take to protect her health. Her mother died of the disease at age 48, putting Reardon at higher risk, and Reardon has dense breast tissue, which makes it harder to detect a growth through a mammogram. When Reardon moved from Alabama to North Carolina, she had little choice but to switch from having the screening done at an imaging center to having it done at a hospital. (Jackman and Grey, 7/10)
Children's Hospitals Sound Alarm Over Megabill's Medicaid Cuts
Although the law's cuts weren't aimed at kids, children’s hospitals may be hard-hit given that a high percentage of their patients, often more than 50%, rely on Medicaid, Modern Healthcare reports.
Modern Healthcare:
Medicaid Cuts Force Children's Hospitals To Make Tough Choices
Children’s hospitals say the trickle-down effects of reduced Medicaid funding due to the recently passed healthcare cuts will hit one of the most vulnerable populations the program was built to protect. Medicaid changes in the law President Donald Trump signed Friday weren’t aimed directly at children enrolled in the program. However, leaders at children’s hospitals say new limitations on state-directed payments and provider taxes will put a dent in revenue and could force them to cut services. (Hudson, 7/9)
Modern Healthcare:
Medicaid Cuts In Tax Law Force Providers To Prepare For The Worst
The big bill is now the big law, and the healthcare industry is scrambling to work out how to cope with more than $1 trillion in cuts and a tangle of new red tape. In the immediate aftermath of President Donald Trump enacting his “One Big Beautiful Bill” on Friday, providers and healthcare system experts said there are three main areas of focus for the health sector: learning the new law, planning to deal with its worst impacts and doing everything possible to get Congress to mitigate the damage. (McAuliff, 7/9)
Modern Healthcare:
Centene, Molina, Elevance Face Unexpected ACA Market Pressures
Over the past four years, the health insurance exchange market seemed immune from the higher expenses and systemic changes that bedeviled other government-sponsored health programs. Until now. Signs of trouble in the marketplace business have been bubbling up for months. ... The growing gap between premium revenue and medical expenses amid a foreboding political and regulatory climate is making managed-care investors wary of insurers with large exposure to the exchanges, Langston said. (Tepper, 7/9)
The Wall Street Journal:
Health Insurers Are Becoming Chronically Uninvestable
Health insurance has never been a flashy, high-growth business. But for many years it offered something nearly as good: steady, dependable returns, fueled by the expansion of government programs such as Medicare, Medicaid and the Obamacare exchanges. Lately, though, Wall Street has a problem with America’s health insurers: They keep missing their numbers. What began as trouble in Medicare Advantage has now spread across nearly all government-backed plans, signaling deeper issues in the model itself. (Wainer, 7/10)
KFF Health News:
Doulas, Once A Luxury, Are Increasingly Covered By Medicaid — Even In GOP States
As a postpartum doula, Dawn Oliver does her best work in the middle of the night. During a typical shift, she shows up at her clients’ home at 10 p.m. She answers questions they may have about basic infant care and keeps an eye out for signs of postpartum depression. ... Doulas are trained to offer critical support for families — before delivery, during childbirth, and in those daunting early days when parents are desperate for sleep and infants still wake up around the clock. (Sausser and Houghton, 7/10)
Texas Revamps Anti-Abortion Program, Requires Nonprofits To Detail Spending
Thriving Texas Families, a network that supports parenting and adoption as alternatives to abortion and has had little oversight, will take in $100 million a year starting Sept. 1. More news from across the nation comes from Ohio, Minnesota, Maryland, California, and New Jersey.
ProPublica:
TX Overhauls Wasteful Anti-Abortion Program That Has Had Little Oversight
Texas health officials are overhauling a program designed to steer people away from abortion following a ProPublica and CBS News investigation that found that the state had funneled tens of millions of taxpayer dollars into the effort while providing little oversight of the spending. The money has been flowing to a network of nonprofit organizations that are part of Thriving Texas Families, a state program that supports parenting and adoption as alternatives to abortion and provides counseling, material assistance and other services. (Jaramillo and Kohler, 7/10)
The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer:
Ohio Court Allows Advanced Practice Clinicians To Provide Medication Abortions
A Hamilton County judge granted a third preliminary injunction on Tuesday blocking Ohio from enforcing state restrictions that could prevent advanced practice clinicians from providing medication abortions. The restrictions, the court held, likely violate reproductive rights guaranteed in the Ohio Constitution. (McGowan, 7/9)
Wyoming Public Radio:
The Mountain West Is Seeing The Steepest Fertility Rate Declines In The Country
In the past two decades, Mountain West states have seen the sharpest declines in the rates that women are having babies. Fertility rates are declining nationwide as families decide to have children later or not at all. But Utah, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Colorado, Idaho and Wyoming all ranked in the top ten for drops between 2005 and 2023, according to a recent Lending Tree analysis of federal data. (Merzbach, 7/9)
News from Minnesota, Maryland, California, and New Jersey —
CBS News:
Twin Cities Addiction Center Hopes To Remove Barriers To Treatment Through Free Program
For Minnesotans suffering from chemical addiction, there are barriers to treatment. ... An estimated 290,000 adults in Minnesota are in need of substance use disorder treatment. Barriers include cost, lack of insurance, waitlists and co-occurring disorders. Only 18% of substance use programs and 9% of mental health programs are equipped to properly treat both. (James, 7/9)
CBS News:
Baltimore Residents Impacted By Opioid Overdoses Give Input On Tackling City's Crisis
Baltimore City won millions in settlements and awards after taking on pharmaceutical companies for their role in the opioid crisis. Now, the Mayor's Office of Overdose Response is looking for input from neighbors who have been affected by this crisis on how to put those funds to use and reduce overdose deaths. Dozens of residents joined city leaders on Wednesday at Cherry Hill Elementary/Middle School to discuss the Overdose Strategic Plan that was released last week. (Foreback, 7/9)
The New York Times:
Life Expectancy In California Has Not Rebounded After Covid
If the nation’s largest state is any gauge, American life expectancy in the post-Covid era has not bounced back. A new analysis published on Wednesday in the medical journal JAMA found that life expectancy in California not only decreased sharply in the peak pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, it remained lower in 2024 than it was in 2019, primarily as a result of causes other than Covid. (Baumgaertner Nunn, 7/9)
NBC News:
N.J. Woman Hospitalized With Liver Damage From Turmeric Supplement After Seeing NBC News Report
Katie Mohan started taking daily turmeric pills in March after seeing a doctor on Instagram tout its benefits for inflammation and joint pain relief. A few weeks later, the 57-year-old started having stomach pain, nausea and fatigue. “I just did not feel well generally,” she said. “I also noticed that despite drinking a lot of water every day, that my urine was darker.” Mohan didn’t connect her symptoms to the herbal pills. Not until she saw an NBC News report in May on the growing rates of liver damage from herbal supplements. (Kopf and Ikeda, 7/9)
Fungal Infections Getting Harder To Treat, More Drug-Resistant: Study
The study looked at infections caused by Aspergillus fumigatus, which tops the World Health Organization's list of worrying fungal diseases. Other research news is on an experimental treatment that helped an 8-year-old walk again, robotic surgery on humans, and more.
NBC News:
Fungal Infections Are Getting Harder To Treat
Fungal infections are getting harder to treat as they grow more resistant to available drugs, according to research published Wednesday in The Lancet Microbe. The study focused on infections caused by Aspergillus fumigatus, a fungus that is ubiquitous in soil and decaying matter around the world. Aspergillus spores are inhaled all the time, usually without causing any problems. But in people who are immunocompromised or who have underlying lung conditions, Aspergillus can be dangerous. (Sullivan, 7/9)
Stat:
Child Walks Again After Experimental Treatment For Genetic Condition
In what experts are calling a “dream come true,” scientists used a recent biochemical discovery to help an 8-year-old boy with a rare genetic condition regain mobility. (Russo, 7/9)
MedPage Today:
Oral Antibiotics Eliminated UTI After Robotic Cystectomy
The risk of infection, especially urinary tract infection (UTI), after robot-assisted radical cystectomy (RARC) almost disappeared in patients who received extended oral antibiotic prophylaxis, according to a small randomized trial. No patient developed a UTI within 90 days of RARC with prophylactic antibiotics -- with 14% having any kind of infection, a third as many compared with patients who received standard of care (SOC), which did not include oral antibiotics. (Bankhead, 7/9)
The Guardian:
Robot Surgery On Humans Could Be Trialled Within Decade After Success On Pig Organs
Automated surgery could be trialled on humans within a decade, say researchers, after an AI-trained robot armed with tools to cut, clip and grab soft tissue successfully removed pig gall bladders without human help. The robot surgeons were schooled on video footage of human medics conducting operations using organs taken from dead pigs. In an apparent research breakthrough, eight operations were conducted on pig organs with a 100% success rate by a team led by experts at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore in the US. (Booth, 7/9)
Research Roundup: The Latest Science, Discoveries, And Breakthroughs
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of the latest health research and news.
CIDRAP:
Global Data Suggest DoxyPEP May Have Limited Effectiveness Against Gonorrhea
High and rising levels of tetracycline resistance globally will likely limit the ability of doxycycline post-exposure prophylaxis (doxyPEP) to prevent gonorrhea infections, according to a study published today in JAC-Antimicrobial Resistance. (Dall, 7/9)
NPR:
After Quitting Antidepressants, Some People Suffer Surprising, Lingering Symptoms
The symptoms can include nerve pain, emotional numbness and sexual dysfunction and can last for years after stopping the drugs. Patients are pushing for recognition and more research. (Corwin, 7/9)
CIDRAP:
First-Trimester Antibiotic Use For Urinary Tract Infections Tied To More Congenital Malformations
A study of more than 70,000 US pregnancies suggests a commonly used antibiotic for urinary tract infections (UTIs) may be tied to increased risk of congenital malformations when taken during the first trimester of pregnancy. (Dall, 7/9)
Modern Healthcare:
Mendaera's Focalist Needle Placement Device Clears FDA
Mendaera announced Tuesday its Focalist handheld robotic needle placement device has received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration. The device used ultrasound to help clinicians guide needles during procedures that require reaching organs, performing biopsies and delivering treatment. (Dubinsky, 7/8)
Stat:
Cogent Drug Improves Symptoms Of Chronic Immune Disorder, Study Shows
Cogent Biosciences said Monday that its experimental drug reduced the symptoms of a chronic immune disorder called indolent systemic mastocytosis. The results mean the drug achieved the goals of a Phase 3 study, but a comparison to a rival treatment from Blueprint Medicines remains muddled. (Feuerstein, 7/7)
Viewpoints: We Can Thank RFK Jr. For This Measles Milestone; Medicaid Cuts Will Harm Most Pregnant Patients
Opinion writers delve into these public health issues.
Bloomberg:
RFK Jr. Could Have Ensured This Grim Measles Record Wasn't Broken
In a grim milestone for public health, measles cases in the US have reached their highest annual level since the virus was declared eliminated in 2000. It’s only July. (Lisa Jarvis, 7/9)
The New York Times:
Pregnancy Is Going To Be Even More Dangerous In America
Medicaid covers over 40 percent of births in the United States, and an even higher percentage in rural areas. According to an analysis from the National Partnership for Women & Families, a nonprofit advocacy organization, “144 rural hospitals across the country with labor and delivery units are at risk of closure or severe service cutbacks” based on the Medicaid cuts outlined in the bill. (Jessica Grose, 7/9)
Stat:
CMS Should Launch A Value-Based Care Pilot Project For GLP-1s
Today, more than 40% of adults over 60 are considered obese, fueling chronic disease and straining Medicare’s budget. With the price tag for obesity-related care rising, some experts suggest covering GLP-1 medications for weight loss through Medicare could save billions, citing data that estimates Medicare spending could drop by $1,262 to $5,442 annually per beneficiary for a weight loss of 5% percent or 25%, respectively. (Soumi Saha and Somaieh McMullan, 7/10)
The Boston Globe:
The Loophole That Could Allow Another Private Equity Debacle In Mass. Health Care
In 1936, a Massachusetts optometrist named Raymond McMurdo sued a rival optometry firm in Worcester. The rival firm’s owner, Jon Getter, wasn’t an optometrist. But he hired one to examine patients and write eyeglass prescriptions. Other staff members then made the glasses. By state law, only registered professionals could practice optometry. (Neil Mehta, 7/10)
Chicago Tribune:
Illinois Must Hold Gunmakers Accountable For Mass Shootings
At least 18 were shot, four fatally, in River North after a drive-by shooting last week. Four families will prepare expenses for funeral services and seek mental health support in the wake of their loss. Or they may be so paralyzed by this event that they lose all functionality. The 14 who survived the shooting will fall anywhere along a spectrum of permanent disability to a “normal” life with bullet wounds as a reminder of their trauma. The shooters will be held accountable. Illinois, its citizens, will pay for it. The firearm industry will profit from it. (Anthony Douglas, Selwyn Rogers, Mallory Williams and Arne Duncan, 7/9)