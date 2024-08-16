Groundwater, Food Tainted With Rocket Fuel Chemical, Study Finds
Perchlorate is more likely to be found in types of food given to youngsters, a Consumer Reports study found. There is no strict definition of what is considered to be a "dangerous level" of perchlorate, which is found in such items as fireworks, matches, and now french fries and chicken nuggets.
USA Today:
Perchlorate, a chemical found in rocket fuel, has contaminated water and food and is more likely to be found in food given to babies and children, a study from Consumer Reports found. The chemical is naturally occurring and man-made, but it is being found more often in groundwater, according to the Department of Toxic Substances Control. This is an issue, according to James Rogers, Ph.D., the Director of Food Safety Research and Testing at Consumer Reports. (Gomez, 8/15)
The Mercury News:
U.S. Has Lowest Life Expectancy Among Rich, English-Speaking Countries: Study
A new study has found that Americans have the lowest life expectancy of similar English-speaking countries. The researchers from Penn State University who conducted the study compared mortality rates from 1990 to 2019 from six English-speaking nations and found that people in Canada, Ireland, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand all on average live longer than their American counterparts. (Matthews, 8/15)
Reuters:
US FDA Seeks Fresh Curbs On Sodium Levels In Packaged, Processed Foods
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday laid out fresh goals to cut sodium levels in packaged and processed foods by about 20%, after its prior efforts to address a growing epidemic of diet-related chronic diseases showed early signs of success. The FDA in October 2021 had set guidelines to trim sodium levels in foods ranging from potato chips to hamburgers in a bid to prevent excessive intake of salt that can trigger high blood pressure, a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke. The agency is now seeking voluntary curbs from packaged-food makers such as PepsiCo, Kraft Heinz and Campbell Soup. (8/15)
Reuters:
PepsiCo Can Be Sued Over Health Claims For Gatorade Protein Bars, Judge Says
PepsiCo can be sued for marketing its Gatorade protein bars as good for you though they have more sugar than protein and more sugar than typical candy bars, a federal judge ruled. In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Casey Pitts in San Jose, California said three self-described fitness enthusiasts leading a proposed class action plausibly alleged that PepsiCo's marketing and labeling was deceptive. (Stempel, 8/15)
The Washington Post:
A TikTok Candied-Fruit Recipe Is Causing Burns, Hospital Warns
Colleen Ryan, a surgeon at Shriners Children’s Boston, said Wednesday that she had seen two patients in two weeks who had suffered burns while participating in the trend. “Word of mouth” among colleagues in the United States and around the world indicates that many doctors are seeing an uptick in related deep-scald burns, she said in a statement released by the hospital this week. The hospital warned parents to be wary of their children’s attempts to make tanghulu’s dipping syrup, in which sugar is melted in the microwave or in a pan. (Heil, 8/15)