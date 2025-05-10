Donate
Journalists Zero In on Potential Medicaid Cuts and Social Security Hiccups
KFF Health News On Air

KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed funding cuts at the Department of Health and Human Services on CBS News’ “24/7” on May 7.

KFF Health News correspondent Darius Tahir discussed Social Security and the Trump administration’s plans on CBS on May 6.

