Administration News

CNN: More Than A Dozen States, DC Sue Trump Administration Over ‘Dismantling’ Of Federal Health Agencies Democratic attorneys general across 19 states and Washington, DC, have filed a lawsuit against the US Department of Health and Human Services, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other federal health officials, alleging that the agency’s restructuring endangers the American public after several public health programs were dismantled and thousands of federal health workers fired in the process. (Howard, 5/5)

KFF Health News: HIV Testing And Outreach Falter As Trump Funding Cuts Sweep The South Storm clouds hung low above a community center in Jackson, where pastor Andre Devine invited people inside for lunch. Hoagies with smoked turkey and ham drew the crowd, but several people lingered for free preventive health care: tests for HIV and other diseases, flu shots, and blood pressure and glucose monitoring. (Maxmen, 5/6)

ProPublica: Trump Decimates NOAA Lab Protecting Great Lakes From Toxic Algae Blooms The Trump administration’s slashing of budgets and staff have Great Lakes scientists concerned that they have lost the ability to protect the public from toxic algal blooms, which can kill animals and sicken people. (Clark, 5/6)

Bloomberg: DOL Cutting Mental Health, Child Care Benefits For Own Employees The US Department of Labor has told staff it is terminating benefit programs supporting mental health and dependent care, with most of the cuts scheduled to take effect this week. DOL’s Worklife4You program, which offers prenatal kits for expecting parents, nurse visits to help with eldercare, and personal finance and wellness advice, is being discontinued effective May 9, a DOL labor relations specialist informed union officials in a March message viewed by Bloomberg News. (Eidelson, 5/5)

ProPublica: Internal VA Emails Reveal How Trump Jeopardizes Veterans’ Care Earlier this year, doctors at Veterans Affairs hospitals in Pennsylvania sounded an alarm. Sweeping cuts imposed by the Trump administration, they told higher-ups in an email, were causing “severe and immediate impacts,” including to “life-saving cancer trials.” The email said more than 1,000 veterans would lose access to treatment for diseases ranging from metastatic head and neck cancers, to kidney disease, to traumatic brain injuries. (Umansky and Coleman, 5/6)

Modern Healthcare: FEMA Cuts Leave Hospital Disaster Preparedness Funding In Limbo The federal government's cuts to disaster preparedness grant funding will cost providers millions of dollars and potentially jeopardize patient care. President Donald Trump’s administration last month eliminated roughly $3.3 billion in annual federal grants when the Federal Emergency Management Agency ended the 2025 Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities and Flood Mitigation Assistance programs. (Kacik, 5/5)

Stat: Europe Unveils $565 Million Package To Retain Scientists, And Attract New Ones The European Commission on Monday unveiled a roughly $565 million package to retain and attract scientists, as other countries try to leverage the Trump administration’s dismantling of research programs in the U.S. to build up their own enterprises. (Joseph, 5/5)

CBS News: National Institutes Of Health Lays Off Hundreds More Staff, Including At Cancer Research Institute The National Institutes of Health has laid off hundreds more staff, multiple current and laid-off employees of the health agency told CBS News, including at its cancer research institute. Around 200 employees began receiving layoff notices Friday evening, said three people who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The move surprised NIH officials, since the department previously claimed no further cuts were planned at the agency. (Tin, 5/5)

Politico: Trump Administration Bars Harvard From New Federal Research Funding The Trump administration announced Harvard University is ineligible to receive new research grants from the federal government, the latest escalation in the battle between the White House and the prestigious university. Education Secretary Linda McMahon, in a letter sent Monday to Harvard President Alan Garber, slammed the institution for “engaging in a systemic pattern of violating federal law” and advised him that the university won’t be eligible for the funds. (Quilantan, 5/5)

NPR: Trump Restricts Funding For Controversial 'Gain-Of-Function' Research President Trump issued an executive order Monday restricting federal funding for research that involves a controversial field of scientific study known as "gain-of-function" research. The research, which is also known as "dual-use" research, involves experimenting with viruses and other pathogens that have the potential to trigger a pandemic. Those studies could discover how infectious agents might become more transmissible or make people sicker. (Stein, 5/5)

The latest executive order is aimed at preventing possible pandemics as scientists study viruses and other pathogens, the White House says. Separately, Harvard has been told it won't receive any new research funding from the government.

Taking Unusual Stance, Justice Dept. Urges Dismissal Of Abortion Pill Case

The lawsuit, which aims to restrict access to mifepristone, was to be heard in the Texas courtroom of Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointee who opposes abortion. One legal expert said President Donald Trump might be acting cautiously on abortion ahead of the midterm elections.

The New York Times: Trump Administration Asks Court To Dismiss Abortion Pill Case

The Trump administration asked a federal judge on Monday to dismiss a lawsuit that seeks to sharply restrict access to the abortion pill mifepristone — taking the same position as the Biden administration in a closely watched case that has major implications for abortion access. The court filing by the Justice Department is striking, given that President Trump and a number of officials in his administration have forcefully opposed abortion rights. (Belluck, 5/5)

In related news about mifepristone —

KFF Health News: Despite Historic Indictment, Doctors Will Keep Mailing Abortion Pills Across State Lines

When the news broke on Jan. 31 that a New York physician had been indicted for shipping abortion medications to a woman in Louisiana, it stoked fear across the network of doctors and medical clinics who engage in similar work. “It’s scary. It’s frustrating,” said Angel Foster, co-founder of the Massachusetts Medication Abortion Access Project, a clinic near Boston that mails mifepristone and misoprostol pills to patients in states with abortion bans. But, Foster added, “it’s not entirely surprising.” (Westwood, 5/6)

More updates on the Trump administration —

The Wall Street Journal: U.S. to Pay $1,000 to Migrants Who Self-Deport

The Trump administration plans to begin paying immigrants in the country illegally a stipend of $1,000 to self-deport, the Department of Homeland Security said Monday. The administration has set up a mobile app that migrants can use to make departure plans. The app provides assistance in booking flights whose costs the government would cover in addition to facilitating payment of the stipend. (Hackman, 5/5)

KFF Health News: At Social Security, These Are The Days Of The Living Dead

Rennie Glasgow, who has served 15 years at the Social Security Administration, is seeing something new on the job: dead people. They’re not really dead, of course. In four instances over the past few weeks, he told KFF Health News, his Schenectady, New York, office has seen people come in for whom “there is no information on the record, just that they are dead.” So employees have to “resurrect” them — affirm that they’re living, so they can receive their benefits. (Tahir, 5/6)

NBC News: Many In Autism Community Say Health Secretary RFK Jr. Doesn’t Understand Their Needs

In just two months on the job, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has raised the profile of autism more than any recent public official. Autism advocacy groups typically welcome more attention to their cause. But many autistic people say Kennedy is exploiting their community — and perpetuating harmful stereotypes — as part of his decadeslong campaign against vaccines, even as the Trump administration threatens to eliminate services that help people with autism reach their full potential. (Szabo, 5/4)