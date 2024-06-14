Guns Are Stored Insecurely At Home By Up To 43% Of Owners, CDC Study Finds

The issue has contributed to the high rate of unintentional firearm deaths among children. Also in the news: the Lewiston, Maine, shooting commission, melanoma, and more.

ABC News: New Study Shows Up To 43% Of US Households Are Not Storing Guns Securely

Firearms are the leading cause of death in the United States for children aged 0-19 years, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting over 4,700 pediatric gun-related deaths in 2021. Many of those deaths are unintentional. A new study published by the CDC described how often guns are stored in different U.S. states. Up to 43% of households store loaded guns, which is not considered safe, while half of the households that store guns loaded with ammunition do not put them in locked containers, according to the study. (March and Parekh, 6/13)

Military.com: Army Doctor Tells Lewiston Shooting Commission That Oversight Of Mental Health Differs For Reservists

A U.S. Army mental health expert told Lewiston shooting commission members Thursday that reservists in charge of Robert Card did not have to follow the same protocol for follow-up care as those who supervise active-duty military personnel. But Col. Mark Ochoa, a doctor stationed at Fort Liberty in North Carolina (formerly Fort Bragg) involved in the Army's psychological health program, also acknowledged under questioning that Card's commanders ultimately had the responsibility for ensuring he was being treated properly. (Russell, 6/13)

In cancer news —

Axios: Melanoma Skin Cancer Rates Rising Across U.S.

Doctors are diagnosing more people with melanoma. Although melanoma accounts for only about 1% of skin cancers, it's responsible for the large majority of skin cancer deaths, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS). (Mallenbaum, 6/14)

Central Florida Public Media: More Cancer In Younger Adults? Experts Look For Answers In Colorectal Mystery

Erin Susino disconnected from reality when her doctors told her she had colorectal cancer. The 42-year-old is part of a growing trend of cancer diagnosis among people ages of 20 to 49. (Pedersen, 6/13)

CNN: Suntegrity Sunscreen Foundation Recalled Due To Possible Mold Contamination

Las Vegas-based skincare company Suntegrity is recalling nine lots of Impeccable Skin Sunscreen Foundation after tests revealed “higher than acceptable” levels of Aspergillus sydowii mold in some tubes, according to a notice posted on the US Food and Drug Administration’s website Wednesday. (Davis, 6/13)

In other health and wellness news —

CIDRAP: Survey Reveals Many Americans Don't Know Much About STIs Like Syphilis

Many US adults harbor misconceptions about sexually transmitted infections (STIs) such as syphilis, despite its potential seriousness and cases rising around the world, the latest University of Pennsylvania Annenberg Public Policy Center (APPC) survey shows. Just over half of respondents (54%) knew that syphilis can be cured, most (84%) mistakenly believed that a vaccine to prevent the disease is available, and 45% said they weren't sure whether there is a vaccine. (Van Beusekom, 6/13)

CBS News: Safety Concerns Arise Over Weighted Baby Sleeping Products After Commission's Warning

Sleep-deprived new parents are increasingly turning to weighted sleep sacks and blankets to help their infants sleep better and longer. But the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Consumer Product Safety Commission have raised serious safety concerns. The AAP says these products are unsafe for infants, and the CPSC told CBS News investigating "multiple fatalities associated with" weighted infant products. (Werner and Novak, 6/13)

USA Today: Heat Wave In Forecast For USA: Cities Try To Keep Residents Safe

Forecasters warn a dangerous and potentially record-breaking heat wave will spread across much of the central and eastern U.S. next week, a moment health officials have been dreading and preparing for. The incoming heat could set records from Texas to New England and will put people not prepared for the extreme temperatures at risk. ... The stakes are high: Every day of extreme heat in the United States claims about 154 lives, according to a 2022 study. (Cuevas and Rice, 6/14)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription