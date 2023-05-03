Hospital Infection Rates Worsened During Covid: Leapfrog Safety Data

Though rates of infection and hospital performance on safety measures continued to get worse during peak covid in late 2021 and 2022, data from the Leapfrog Group’s spring 2023 Safety Grades Rankings showed some hospitals got the top A grades — like the Cleveland Clinic.

Modern Healthcare: 2023 Leapfrog Group Safety Grades Reflect High Infection Rates

Rates of infection and hospital performance on safety measures continued to worsen during peak periods of the pandemic in late 2021 and 2022, according to data released Wednesday by the Leapfrog Group. (Devereaux, 5/3)

The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer: Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals Get Top Marks For Patient Safety In Leapfrog Rankings

The Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals lead Northeast Ohio hospital systems for patient safety with the only area hospitals receiving the top A grades, according to the Leapfrog Group’s spring 2023 Safety Grades Rankings released Wednesday. (Washington, 5/3)

Chicago Tribune: One Illinois Hospital Earns An F For Safety, While Another Climbs From An F To An A In New Ratings

A South Side hospital has earned an F for safety, while another has clawed its way from an F to an A, according to new ratings from the nonprofit Leapfrog Group. Roseland Community Hospital was the only hospital in Illinois to earn an F this spring. Meanwhile, St. Bernard Hospital and Health Care Center in Englewood earned an A for safety, after getting an F just two years ago. (Schencker, 5/3)

In other health care industry news —

CIDRAP: WHO Survey Finds Signs Of Health System Recovery From Pandemic

The World Health Organization (WHO) has been tracking health system impacts since the early days of the pandemic, and its latest survey of countries shows that health services are starting to recover, according to new findings released today. ... The WHO said disruptions continue in both the demand and supply part of health services, which reflect lower levels of health-seeking from the public and limited availability of health workers and other resources such as clinics, medicines, and products. (Schnirring, 5/2)

Modern Healthcare: Community Health Services Profits Dragged Down By Medicare Advantage

Changes to payer mix and higher specialist fees took a toll on Community Health Systems' bottom line in the first quarter, despite a promising rebound in patient volume. Same-facility admissions grew 4.8% year-over-year, and surgeries grew by 10.6%. However, about two-thirds of the growth in volume came from patients covered by government payers, particularly Medicare Advantage, Chief Financial Officer Kevin Hammons told investors on Tuesday's earnings call. Medicare Advantage often pays rates below traditional Medicare. (Hudson, 5/2)

Modern Healthcare: UnitedHealth Lawsuit: Envision Healthcare To Receive $91M

Envision Healthcare has notched a win in its ongoing out-of-network reimbursement dispute against UnitedHealth Group, the physician staffing company announced Tuesday. (Tepper, 5/2)

More on the lawsuit over Apple's health technology —

Stat: Legal Battle Between Apple And Masimo Ends In Mistrial

A California jury was unable to reach a verdict in a messy, drawn-out legal battle between Apple and patient-monitoring company Masimo. James Selna, the judge presiding, announced the case a mistrial on Monday. (Lawrence, 5/2)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription