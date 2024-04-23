Hospitals Push For Medicare Advantage Boost To Cover 340B Drugs
Hospitals are arguing that since a Supreme Court ruling has reversed cuts made to 340B rates in 2018, Medicare Advantage reimbursement must be adjusted accordingly. Separately, a study shows drug representatives who meet with doctors have no effect on cancer patients' survival rates.
Modern Healthcare:
Medicare Advantage Plans Must Adjust 340B Drug Pay: Hospitals
Hospitals’ fight to boost Medicare Advantage reimbursement has extended to plans' pay for 340B drugs. The hospitals’ plea to adjust Medicare Advantage pay stems from regulation aimed at making providers that participate in the drug discount program whole after the Supreme Court reversed 340B rate cuts that were in place from 2018 to 2022. (Kacik, 4/22)
NPR:
Study: Drug Rep Meetings With Doctors Don't Improve Survival For Cancer Patients
When drug company reps visit doctors, it usually includes lunch or dinner and a conversation about a new drug. These direct-to-physician marketing interactions are tracked as payments in a public database, and a new study shows the meetings work. That is, doctors prescribe about five percent more oncology drugs following a visit from a pharmaceutical representative, according to the new study published by the National Bureau of Economic Research this month. But the researchers also found that the practice doesn't make cancer patients live longer. (Lupkin, 4/22)
Los Angeles Times:
FDA Approves ImmunityBio's Bladder Cancer Treatment
The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved a new treatment for a type of bladder cancer. The treatment, which will be sold under the brand name Anktiva, is intended for some patients suffering from certain types of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, according to an FDA statement announcing the approval. (4/22)
Reuters:
Contaminated Cough Syrup In Africa No Longer Available - WHO
A contaminated batch of Benylin Paediatric Syrup is no longer available in the African countries where it was sold, the World Health Organization said on Monday. Earlier this month, Nigeria recalled a batch of the children's cough and allergy medicine after tests found that it contained unacceptable levels of the toxin, diethylene glycol. Five other African countries have also pulled the product from shelves - Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and South Africa, where the drug was made. (4/22)
Modern Healthcare:
A Timeline Of Walgreens CEO Tim Wentworth’s First 6 Months
It’s been a busy six months for Walgreens CEO Tim Wentworth. The former Cigna executive came out of retirement last October to take the helm at one of the nation’s largest retail pharmacy chains, which employs 240,000 people and operates almost 9,000 stores across the U.S., Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Walgreens estimates it has a store within 5 miles of 78% of consumers. (Hudson, 4/19)