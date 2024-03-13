House Panel Unanimously Advances Bill To Prevent Health Worker Burnout
The Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Reauthorization Act of 2024 is named after a New York physician who died by suicide in 2020, Modern Healthcare reports. The bill would authorize five years of grant programs. Other news is on the Affordable Care Act, doxycycline, and more.
Modern Healthcare:
Healthcare Provider Anti-Burnout Bill Advances In Congress
A bill to support healthcare workers struggling with burnout, stress and other work-related mental health problems advanced in Congress on a unanimous subcommittee vote Tuesday. The Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Reauthorization Act of 2024, named after a New York physician who died by suicide in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, authorizes five years of grant programs, building on the previous, shorter-term legislation, which expires at the end of the year. (McAuliff, 3/12)
The Hill:
McConnell: Battle To Repeal Affordable Care Act ‘Largely Over’
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) poured some cold water on former President Trump’s recent comments about launching another effort to repeal and replace the 2010 Affordable Care Act, telling reporters Tuesday the fight over the law seems “largely over.” McConnell said he would not weigh in directly on the “development” of Trump’s policy agenda and acknowledged the possibility that Republicans would tackle health care reform if Trump can come up with a viable policy alternative. (Bolton, 3/12)
Politico:
Taxes, Cannabis Banking, Drug Prices: What Senate Dem Incumbents Hope To Tackle Next
In interviews this week, Democrats sketched out their top priorities: The House-passed tax deal; a rail safety bill responding to the disaster in East Palestine, Ohio; cannabis banking legislation, a new farm bill, a package of community health center funding and action to lower drug prices; and a new FAA bill. (Everett, 3/12)
CIDRAP:
Senator Questions CDC's Proposed Post-Exposure Doxycycline Recommendation
US Senator Marc Rubio (R-FL) yesterday sent a letter to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Mandy Cohen, MD, MPH, expressing his concerns about the CDC's proposed guidelines recommending the use of doxycycline post-exposure prophylaxis (doxy-PEP) to reduce sexually transmitted infections (STIs). (Dall, 3/12)
Fox News:
Sen. Braun Demands Full Audit Of Medicare After Massive Fraud Discovery
Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., led several senators in a letter Wednesday demanding an audit of Medicare after reports of massive fraud emerged. (Johnson, 3/13)