Sources: Harris Picks Walz For VP; Minn. Governor Has Long Pushed For Lower Health Costs, Abortion Rights

Plus, it's official: Vice President Kamala Harris has secured the Democratic nomination for president.

The Washington Post: Harris Picks Tim Walz As VP Ahead Of Multistate Tour

Vice President Harris has told allies that he she has chosen Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate, opting for a former high school teacher and Midwestern Democrat to complete a newly assembled presidential ticket, according to two people familiar with the pick who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a decision that is not yet public. Walz is scheduled to appear with Harris in coming days in each of the seven most competitive states — Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada. (8/6)

Becker's Hospital Review: Tim Walz On Healthcare: 8 Things To Know

Mr. Walz, 60, has led Minnesota as a two-term governor, taking office in 2019. He was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Minnesota's 1st congressional district, from 2007 to 2019. The state is home to some healthcare heavyweights, including Mayo Clinic based in Rochester, UnitedHealth Group based in Minnetonka and Medtronic in Minneapolis. (Gamble, 8/6)

Forbes: Here’s What To Know About Tim Walz

As Minnesota governor, some of Tim Walz’ political accomplishments include ensuring tuition-free meals at participating state universities, enshrining abortion rights into state law, banning conversion therapy and providing protections for gender-affirming healthcare—Walz recently defended those measures against right-wing criticism in a CNN interview earlier this month, joking: “What a monster! Kids are eating and having full bellies so they can go learn and women are making their own healthcare decisions.” (Bushard, 8/5)

The New York Times: Harris Officially Secures Democratic Party’s Nomination For President

Vice President Kamala Harris has secured the Democratic nomination for president, becoming the first woman of color to win a major party’s nomination and officially setting up her matchup against former President Donald J. Trump. Ms. Harris, 59, earned the support of 99 percent of the 4,567 delegates who cast ballots, the Democratic National Committee said in a statement late Monday. In an unusual move meant to avoid potential legal headaches, the roll call was held virtually over five days, instead of in-person at the Democratic National Convention, which begins on Aug. 19 in Chicago. (Nehamas, 8/6)

USA Today: Agenda47 On Healthcare: Trump's Proposal On Lowering Drug Prices

Agenda47 is Trump's official campaign platform for the 2024 election. ... While Trump's proposals on healthcare are slim, he has put forward a few policies focused on drug shortages, prices and addiction. The U.S. faces an uphill battle against private, for-profit pharmaceutical companies that develop our drug supply, according to Colleen Grogan, a professor at the University of Chicago Crown Family School of Social Work, Policy, and Practice. (Crowley, 8/5)

KFF Health News: Inside Project 2025: Former Trump Official Outlines Hard Right Turn Against Abortion

From his perch in the Trump administration’s Department of Health and Human Services, Roger Severino made a controversial name for himself, working to shield health workers who declined to perform medical procedures including abortion on religious grounds. After President Donald Trump left office, Severino helped the conservative Heritage Foundation develop a plan to expand that conservative stamp to the broader department, recasting HHS with a focus on traditional marriage and family. (Armour, 8/6)

Politico: Usha Vance Calls ‘Childless Cat Ladies’ Comment A ‘Quip’

Usha Vance downplayed her husband’s past comments about unmarried, childless women as a “quip” that opponents have taken out of context, defending him amid criticism that has surged since his nomination to be the Republican vice presidential candidate. “The reality is, he made a quip in service of making a point that he wanted to make that was substantive,” Usha Vance said in a “Fox & Friends” interview about her husband, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, on Monday. “And I just wish sometimes that people would talk about those things and that we would spend a lot less time just sort of going through this three-word phrase or that three-word phrase.” (Ramirez, 8/5)

Chicago Tribune: Chicago Hospitals Prepare For Democratic National Convention

Each summer, Rush University Medical Center holds a drill to make sure it’s prepared for disasters — events such as mass shootings and chemical attacks. The focus of this year’s drill? An explosion at a political convention in Chicago. “Sitting on the doorstep of the United Center, we have to be on edge and on guard, and really be prepared,” said Dr. Nick Cozzi, EMS and disaster medical director at Rush University Medical Center. (Schencker, 8/6)

