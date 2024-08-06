- KFF Health News Original Stories 2
- Native American Public Health Officials Are Stuck in Data Blind Spot
- Inside Project 2025: Former Trump Official Outlines Hard Right Turn Against Abortion
- Political Cartoon: 'Fussy Baby?'
- Elections 1
- Sources: Harris Picks Walz For VP; Minn. Governor Has Long Pushed For Lower Health Costs, Abortion Rights
From KFF Health News - Latest Stories:
KFF Health News Original Stories
Native American Public Health Officials Are Stuck in Data Blind Spot
For decades, state and federal agencies have restricted or delayed tribes and tribal epidemiology centers from accessing public health data, a blackout that leaves health workers in Native American communities cobbling together information to guide their work, including tracking devastating disease outbreaks. (Jazmin Orozco Rodriguez, )
Inside Project 2025: Former Trump Official Outlines Hard Right Turn Against Abortion
Former President Donald Trump has distanced himself from a Heritage Foundation document that outlines positions on abortion and a range of other social issues. But Democrats view it as a window into the far right’s to-do list and a clear opening for political attack. (Stephanie Armour, )
Political Cartoon: 'Fussy Baby?'
KFF Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'Fussy Baby?'" by Crowden Satz.
Here's today's health policy haiku:
WE HAVE YOU COVERED
Journalists are great.
Especially reporters
on the health care beat.
- Anonymous
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
Summaries Of The News:
Sources: Harris Picks Walz For VP; Minn. Governor Has Long Pushed For Lower Health Costs, Abortion Rights
Plus, it's official: Vice President Kamala Harris has secured the Democratic nomination for president.
The Washington Post:
Harris Picks Tim Walz As VP Ahead Of Multistate Tour
Vice President Harris has told allies that he she has chosen Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate, opting for a former high school teacher and Midwestern Democrat to complete a newly assembled presidential ticket, according to two people familiar with the pick who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a decision that is not yet public. Walz is scheduled to appear with Harris in coming days in each of the seven most competitive states — Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada. (8/6)
Becker's Hospital Review:
Tim Walz On Healthcare: 8 Things To Know
Mr. Walz, 60, has led Minnesota as a two-term governor, taking office in 2019. He was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Minnesota's 1st congressional district, from 2007 to 2019. The state is home to some healthcare heavyweights, including Mayo Clinic based in Rochester, UnitedHealth Group based in Minnetonka and Medtronic in Minneapolis. (Gamble, 8/6)
Forbes:
Here’s What To Know About Tim Walz
As Minnesota governor, some of Tim Walz’ political accomplishments include ensuring tuition-free meals at participating state universities, enshrining abortion rights into state law, banning conversion therapy and providing protections for gender-affirming healthcare—Walz recently defended those measures against right-wing criticism in a CNN interview earlier this month, joking: “What a monster! Kids are eating and having full bellies so they can go learn and women are making their own healthcare decisions.” (Bushard, 8/5)
The New York Times:
Harris Officially Secures Democratic Party’s Nomination For President
Vice President Kamala Harris has secured the Democratic nomination for president, becoming the first woman of color to win a major party’s nomination and officially setting up her matchup against former President Donald J. Trump. Ms. Harris, 59, earned the support of 99 percent of the 4,567 delegates who cast ballots, the Democratic National Committee said in a statement late Monday. In an unusual move meant to avoid potential legal headaches, the roll call was held virtually over five days, instead of in-person at the Democratic National Convention, which begins on Aug. 19 in Chicago. (Nehamas, 8/6)
More election updates —
USA Today:
Agenda47 On Healthcare: Trump's Proposal On Lowering Drug Prices
Agenda47 is Trump's official campaign platform for the 2024 election. ... While Trump's proposals on healthcare are slim, he has put forward a few policies focused on drug shortages, prices and addiction. The U.S. faces an uphill battle against private, for-profit pharmaceutical companies that develop our drug supply, according to Colleen Grogan, a professor at the University of Chicago Crown Family School of Social Work, Policy, and Practice. (Crowley, 8/5)
KFF Health News:
Inside Project 2025: Former Trump Official Outlines Hard Right Turn Against Abortion
From his perch in the Trump administration’s Department of Health and Human Services, Roger Severino made a controversial name for himself, working to shield health workers who declined to perform medical procedures including abortion on religious grounds. After President Donald Trump left office, Severino helped the conservative Heritage Foundation develop a plan to expand that conservative stamp to the broader department, recasting HHS with a focus on traditional marriage and family. (Armour, 8/6)
Politico:
Usha Vance Calls ‘Childless Cat Ladies’ Comment A ‘Quip’
Usha Vance downplayed her husband’s past comments about unmarried, childless women as a “quip” that opponents have taken out of context, defending him amid criticism that has surged since his nomination to be the Republican vice presidential candidate. “The reality is, he made a quip in service of making a point that he wanted to make that was substantive,” Usha Vance said in a “Fox & Friends” interview about her husband, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, on Monday. “And I just wish sometimes that people would talk about those things and that we would spend a lot less time just sort of going through this three-word phrase or that three-word phrase.” (Ramirez, 8/5)
Also —
Chicago Tribune:
Chicago Hospitals Prepare For Democratic National Convention
Each summer, Rush University Medical Center holds a drill to make sure it’s prepared for disasters — events such as mass shootings and chemical attacks. The focus of this year’s drill? An explosion at a political convention in Chicago. “Sitting on the doorstep of the United Center, we have to be on edge and on guard, and really be prepared,” said Dr. Nick Cozzi, EMS and disaster medical director at Rush University Medical Center. (Schencker, 8/6)
Millions Left Uninsured As States Redetermined Medicaid Eligibility
As reported by Stat, more than 27 million people had no form of health insurance as of March 2024, compared with more than 25 million people at the same time in 2023, the CDC reported Tuesday.
Stat:
Millions Of People Became Uninsured As Medicaid Programs Cut Coverage, New Data Show
The national uninsured rate rose from 7.7% to 8.2% earlier this year, a result of states booting millions of Americans from their state Medicaid programs, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Herman, 8/6)
Axios:
The States With The Most Uninsured Americans, Mapped
Texas is home to the country's largest share of Americans under 65 without health insurance, according to new Census Bureau data, with 18.8% of residents uninsured as of 2022. That's a big improvement over 2006, when 27.6% of Texans were uninsured — but still nearly double the national uninsured rate of 9.5%. (Fitzpatrick and Beheraj, 8/6)
Axios:
Charted: Uninsured Population Grows
1.6 million more people lost health coverage in the first quarter of this year as states continued to cut their Medicaid rolls and unemployment ticked up, according to preliminary Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. (Goldman, 8/6)
Maine Morning Star:
Maine Manages To Retain Most Medicare Enrollees Even As Pandemic-Era Protections End
As pandemic-era protections end, Maine has managed to keep almost 70 percent of people formerly relying on state healthcare on Medicaid, a rate better than the national average and many other states. More than 300,000 Mainers have renewed their MaineCare coverage so far, according to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services. MaineCare is the state’s name for federal Medicaid, which provides health coverage to millions of low-income adults, children, pregnant individuals, elderly adults and people with disabilities. (Pendharkar, 8/5)
Medicaid news from Minnesota, Indiana, Oklahoma, and New Mexico —
The Star Tribune:
UnitedHealthcare Sues Minnesota Over Ban On For-Profit HMOs In Medicaid
UnitedHealthcare has filed a lawsuit challenging a new state law that bars for-profit HMOs from running Medicaid health plans. The measure, which takes effect next year, was part of a massive omnibus bill passed on the last day of the legislative session in May. It covered topics ranging from higher education and traffic cameras to veterinary licensure and power plant emissions and thereby violates the “single subject clause” of the state Constitution, according to the company’s complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court. (Snowbeck, 8/5)
Indiana Public Media:
Indiana Wants Medicaid Members To Pay Premiums, Again. A Federal Judge Says It Violates The Law
Mulugeta Wolfe, 24, is one of the hundreds of thousands of people on Medicaid in Indiana. Specifically, Wolfe is part of Indiana’s Medicaid expansion program, called the Healthy Indiana Plan, or HIP. The program covers non-disabled adults between the ages of 19 and 64. Wolfe enrolled earlier this summer and in May, he received mail from the state that explained he would have to make a monthly, income-based payment — like a premium — starting in July to keep his coverage. Those premiums are commonly referred to as POWER account contributions. (Thorp and Rhuman, 8/6)
2 News Oklahoma:
'Providers Are Stressed': Healthcare Agency Worried Over Medicaid Billing Issues
Billing issues are causing major concerns for some healthcare providers. It comes after the state switched to SoonerSelect earlier this year. “Our providers are stressed,” said Therapeutic Life Choices Clinical Director Tiara Delonia. Delonia said since the state switched to SoonerSelect in April, contracting with 3 insurance agencies, Aetna Better Health of Oklahoma, Humana Healthy Horizons of Oklahoma, and Oklahoma Complete Health, they’ve seen multiple issues. “We still have a lot of money that we haven’t received for our providers just for the services they’ve been providing,” said Delonia. (Keit, 8/5)
Santa Fe New Mexican:
State Wins Federal Approval For Medicaid Behind Bars And Other Social Programs
Nobody gets out of jail free, but one effort underway in New Mexico would make it possible to get out with health insurance. A plan to start reactivating inmates’ Medicaid benefits while they’re still behind bars — a move state leaders say will help stop New Mexicans from falling into the medical and behavioral health care gap upon release — scored an initial victory last month after the federal government signed off on the concept. (Porter, 8/5)
In related news —
HCP LIve:
Medicaid Enrollees Struggle To Receive Psychiatric Care
A recent study revealed Medicaid enrollees struggle to receive psychiatric care.1 The largest Medicaid-managed care plans across 4 US cities only had 17.8% of psychiatrists or mental health professionals listed as in-network for Medicaid who were reachable, accepted Medicaid, and could provide a new patient appointment. (Derman, 8/5)
Managed Healthcare Executive:
Study Finds More Than 20% Of Children With Medicaid Receive Metformin For Type 1 Diabetes
Health plan costs in the first three months after diagnosis with type 1 diabetes were more than 2.5 times higher in children with a commercial health plan than in patients with Medicaid, finds a new study. In this study, which was conducted by Sanofi, researchers found that patients in Medicaid plans had higher emergency room visits for hypoglycemia compared with those with commercial plans. Additionally, researchers saw higher rates of comorbidities in children with the Medicaid health plans and less use of continuous glucose monitoring and insulin pumps. (Myshko, 8/5)
Cancer Screenings In The US Cost Roughly $43B A Year, Study Shows
The study's author says that figure is probably higher, though, because of limitations on the data collected. Despite the hefty price tag, the American Cancer Society chief executive maintains that “early detection allows a better chance of survival. Full stop.”
The New York Times:
Study Puts A $43 Billion Yearly Price Tag On Cancer Screening
The United States spent $43 billion annually on screening to prevent five cancers, according to one of the most comprehensive estimates of medically recommended cancer testing ever produced. The analysis, published on Monday in The Annals of Internal Medicine and based on data for the year 2021, shows that cancer screening makes up a substantial proportion of what is spent every year on cancer in the United States, which most likely exceeds $250 billion. The researchers focused their estimate on breast, cervical, colorectal, lung and prostate cancers, and found that more than 88 percent of screening was paid for by private insurance and the rest mostly by government programs. (Kolata, 8/5)
More on the high cost of health care —
Modern Healthcare:
Medicare Doctor Pay, PBM Bills In Limbo As Congress Takes A Break
Members of Congress headed home for the summer over the weekend, leaving the healthcare community in an all-too-familiar position: Wondering how key priorities will turn out after lawmakers failed to address them in the first part off the year. At the top of the list is money, with billions of dollars in cuts to physician pay and safety net hospitals funding set to begin in January, as well as appropriations for expiring programs such as community health centers. (McAuliff, 8/5)
Modern Healthcare:
Low-Paid Nursing Aides, Assistants Have More Medical Debt: Report
Extensive training requirements and lower wages lead healthcare professionals to accrue more debt than other workers, according to a recent analysis published in JAMA Health Forum. The study, which used 2018 through 2021 data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Survey of Income and Program Participation, found physicians and registered nurses are more likely to have student loan debt. Nursing aides and environmental service workers have more medical debt. (Devereaux, 8/5)
CPR News:
New Survey Finds Many Coloradans Delay Or Go Without Health Care Due To Cost
High health care costs continue to hit Coloradans hard, with two in three respondents to a new survey saying they delayed or went without health care due to cost in the last 12 months. Almost three in four said they experienced an issue with health affordability in the past year. That’s according to a survey of 1,400 Coloradans released Monday by the Colorado Consumer Health Initiative, a nonprofit health care advocacy group. The poll, part of the Healthcare Value Hub’s Consumer Healthcare Experience State Survey (CHESS), was conducted from March 26 to April 12. (Daley, 8/6)
As 700 Hospitals Face Closure Risks In 2024, Big Providers' Profits Soar
Axios notes the rich-poor divide in U.S. hospitals actually widened in the first half of the year, with big, mostly for-profit health systems reaping rewards as smaller, remote facilities struggled. Tenet Healthcare, Steward Health Care, Novant Health, and more are also in the news.
Axios:
Rich-Poor Divide In U.S. Hospitals Widens As 700+ At Risk Of Closing
Some of America's largest hospital systems saw their financials soar in the first half of 2024. And yet, more than 700 facilities across the country still are at risk of closing. It's a familiar tale of the rich getting richer, as big, mostly for-profit health systems see improved margins while smaller facilities in outlying areas are barely hanging on. (Reed, 8/6)
Modern Healthcare:
Tenet To Sell Majority Stake In 5 Hospitals To Orlando Health
Tenet Healthcare is selling its majority stake in Brookwood Baptist Health to Florida-based Orlando Health in a $910 million cash deal. The transaction is expected to close this fall and involves five Alabama hospitals: Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, Princeton Baptist Medical Center, Walker Baptist Medical Center, Shelby Baptist Medical Center and Citizens Baptist Medical Center, as well as affiliated physician practices and other operations, according to a Monday news release. (Hudson, 8/5)
The Boston Globe:
Steward Hospital Bidder Says It Wanted Carney, Nashoba, Others
A physician-owned health system that operates hospitals for low-income residents in Michigan and Illinois said it made a bid for all Steward Health Care hospitals in Massachusetts but couldn’t reach an agreement that would allow it to take over the struggling hospitals. “We remain interested in being part of the solution to keep the hospitals’ doors open,” Atif Bawahab, chief strategy officer for Insight Health Systems, based in Flint, Mich., said in a statement. (Weisman and Carson, 8/5)
Modern Healthcare:
Novant To Buy UCI Medical’s Urgent Cares, Physical Therapy Sites
Novant Health said Monday it is acquiring UCI Medical Affiliates, which includes the urgent care business Doctors Care and Progressive Physical Therapy, from BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. The transaction is expected to close in the fall, Novant said. Financial details were not disclosed. (Hudson, 8/5)
Also —
Stat:
Disparities Increase In Post-Hospital Care For Heart Patients
Recovery from a cardiac-related hospitalization requires coordinated, timely care to prevent a return to the hospital for an avoidable readmission. A new study concludes that while the picture is getting brighter for all Medicare patients, persistent racial disparities are widening. (Cooney, 8/5)
KFF Health News:
Native American Public Health Officials Are Stuck In Data Blind Spot
It’s not easy to make public health decisions without access to good data. ... The 2010 reauthorization of the Indian Health Care Improvement Act gave tribal epidemiology centers public health authority and requires the federal Department of Health and Human Services to grant them access to and use of data and other protected health information that’s regularly distributed to state and local officials. But tribal epidemiology center workers have told government investigators that’s not often the case. (Orozco Rodriguez, 8/6)
The Texas Tribune:
Mental Health Students Held Back From Lack Of Supervisors
It was early 2022, and Kiany Casillas was in a panic. It had been two years since she and her newborn daughter had followed her husband from California to the Texas Panhandle, and during that time, she had enrolled at Texas Tech University Health Science Center to pursue a career as a psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner. (Simpson, 8/5)
Red Cross Urgently Needs Blood Donors
The organization said its national blood inventory dropped by more than 25% since July 1. In legal news, a second trial win for GSK and a lawsuit from the family of Henrietta Lacks. Other pharma and tech news is on Adaptimmune, Roche, BioMarin, and more.
ABC News:
Red Cross Declares Emergency Blood Shortage After National Inventory Falls By 25% In July
The American Red Cross said Monday that it is experiencing an emergency blood shortage, and extreme heat may be partly to blame. In a press release, the organization said its national blood inventory fell by more than 25% since July 1. Rolling heat waves and record temperatures have impacted more than 100 drives in the last month in every state where the Red Cross collects blood. (Kekatos, 8/5)
In legal news —
Bloomberg:
GSK Prevails In Second Zantac Cancer Case To Go To Trial
GSK Plc convinced an Illinois jury that the former heartburn drug Zantac was not liable for a woman’s colorectal cancer in a second trial win for the British drugmaker. It comes just over two months after jurors in Chicago also found that GSK and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH weren’t liable for another woman’s illness. (Furlong, 8/6)
The Baltimore Sun:
Henrietta Lacks' Family Files Third HeLa Cell Line Lawsuit
The family of Henrietta Lacks filed a lawsuit Monday against two large pharmaceutical companies, alleging the firms have profited from exploiting the Baltimore County woman’s cell line. The lawsuit against Novartis and Viatris serves as the third installment of a legal saga that started with the family of the Turner Station resident hiring prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump and suing a biotechnology firm in 2021. (Belson, 8/5)
Reuters:
Biotech Firm Drops Defamation Suit Against Short-Sellers After Researcher Charged
Cassava Sciences ended its defamation lawsuit against four short sellers who expressed doubts about its experimental Alzheimer's drug after a medical professor whose research underpinned the treatment was charged with fraud. The biotechnology company sued in 2022 after the short sellers, who were also scientists who investigated Cassava's statements about its simufilam drug, claimed on social media and the website "cassavafraud.com" that Hoau-Yan Wang's research for simufilam was fabricated. (Cohen, 8/5)
More pharma and tech developments —
Reuters:
US FDA Approves Adaptimmune's Therapy For Rare Type Of Cancer
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it has approved Adaptimmune's first-of-its-kind treatment for a rare type of cancer in the soft tissues that most often affects young people. The therapy, branded as Tecelra, was approved to treat synovial sarcoma — a potentially life-threatening cancer — in certain patients who have received prior chemotherapy. (Sunny, 8/5)
Stat:
Roche Cancels Rare Disease Trial, Infuriates Parents, Scientists
Roche, the Swiss pharmaceutical giant, earlier this year abruptly cancelled an international clinical trial of a drug being studied to treat children with a rare genetic disorder, citing “trade-offs made … to increase the overall portfolio value.” The news stunned parents of children enrolled in the Phase 2 study, as well as the academic researchers running it. (Cohen, 8/6)
Stat:
BioMarin To Restrict Sales Of Hemophilia Therapy, Seeking To Overcome Slow Sales
Struggling to find new patients, BioMarin Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it would restrict sales of its gene therapy for hemophilia A to three countries where it is currently approved, including the United States — a restructuring intended to reduce costs and help the treatment become profitable by next year. (Feuerstein, 8/5)
Reuters:
Lilly, Novo Nordisk Battle For Weight-Loss Market Lands At The Pharmacy Shelf
As Eli Lilly's weight-loss drug Zepbound gains ground in the U.S. against Novo Nordisk's Wegovy, some doctors say their guiding principle for writing prescriptions is simple: which drug can my patients actually get at the pharmacy? (Fick and Wingrove, 8/6)
The Washington Post:
Getting A Continuous Glucose Monitors Soon Won’t Require A Prescription
In a groundbreaking expansion of technology previously aimed at diabetics who need to carefully control their blood sugar, Abbott Laboratories and Dexcom are poised to begin selling continuous glucose monitors over the counter, meaning they can be purchased by adults without first seeing a doctor. (Gilbert, 8/5)
Colorado Funeral Home Ordered To Pay $950 Million Over Stashed Bodies
AP reports that the home was allegedly storing 190 rotting bodies and had sent fake ashes to grieving families. But the families might not see the money as the company had been in financial trouble for years. Also in the news: Baltimore's opioid crisis; Missouri nursing home inspections; and more.
AP:
Families Whose Loved Ones Were Left Rotting In Colorado Funeral Home Owed $950M
The Colorado funeral home owners who allegedly stored 190 decaying bodies and sent grieving families fake ashes were ordered by a judge to pay $950 million to the victims’ relatives in a civil case, the attorney announced Monday. The judgment is unlikely to be paid out since the owners, Jon and Carie Hallford, have been in financial trouble for years. They also face hundreds of criminal charges in separate state and federal cases, including abuse of a corpse, and allegations they took $130,000 from families for cremations and burials they never provided. (Bedayn, 8/5)
The Baltimore Sun:
Baltimore, Drug Companies Tussle In Court Over Responsibility For City’s Opioid Crisis
The city of Baltimore’s high-stakes lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors is facing a major test in court this week that will decide whether the case goes to a jury. Baltimore City Circuit Judge Lawrence Fletcher-Hill heard arguments Monday on whether he should throw out the lawsuit because, the drug companies argue, the city has not provided enough evidence to show they are responsible for the harms of the opioid crisis. (O'Neill, 8/5)
The Missouri Independent:
Missouri Reduces Backlog Of Nursing Home Inspections
Over the past year, Missouri has made significant progress in reducing its backlog of overdue nursing home inspections, recent federal data shows. However, the state continues to be notable for the low levels of nursing staff at many of its facilities. (Bates, 8/5)
New Hampshire Public Radio:
New Law Aims To Speed Up Insurance Pre-Approvals In New Hampshire
Medical treatments often need to be pre-approved by insurance – what’s known as “prior authorization.” But many doctors and patients complain the process can be burdensome, causes delays and sometimes prevents people from getting necessary care. A new state law aims to address those issues, by reforming how prior authorizations work in New Hampshire starting next year. (Cuno-Booth, 8/5)
The CT Mirror:
CT To Spend $6 Million To Boost Safety Of Home Health Care Workers
State officials Monday outlined a new safety program for home health care workers that will include GPS monitoring and escorts to potentially risky clients. The program comes in response to the murder last year of a visiting nurse who was killed when she went to administer medications to a registered sex offender. (Altimari, 8/5)
Stat:
North Carolina Urges HHS To License Novo, Lilly Obesity Drugs
Frustrated by the lack of access to expensive weight loss drugs, North Carolina officials are urging the Biden administration to negotiate licenses with the manufacturers so that lower-cost alternatives can be made available. (Silverman, 8/5)
The Texas Tribune and ProPublica:
Carbon Monoxide Poisonings Spike After Hurricane Beryl
Texas lawmakers nearly three years ago promised changes to prevent the devastation from a deadly winter storm from happening again. But the damage caused by Hurricane Beryl last month shows that much remains the same, particularly when it comes to preventing carbon monoxide poisoning. (Churchill, 8/5)
On reproductive health care —
The San Diego Union-Tribune:
California Anti-Abortion Group Sues To Protect Access To ‘Abortion Pill Reversal’
A San Diego-based Catholic nonprofit filed a lawsuit this week against California Attorney General Rob Bonta that seeks to protect access to a treatment that’s said to reverse medication-induced abortions if taken quickly enough. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in San Diego, is a response to a state lawsuit Bonta filed last year alleging that a national anti-abortion group and five crisis pregnancy centers in Northern California were using “false and misleading statements” to advertise and promote what they call “abortion pill reversal,” or APR. (Riggins, 8/5)
CBS News:
States Have Spent Nearly $500 Million On Anti-Abortion Counseling Centers Since Fall Of Roe
States that ban or restrict abortion have flooded anti-abortion counseling centers with nearly $500 million in taxpayer funding since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago, according to a new report. Equity Forward, a nonprofit advocacy group focused on issues including reproductive rights, analyzed budgets from 23 states that dedicate public funding to what are known as crisis pregnancy centers. ... The study found that ... $489 million, was appropriated in the last two years. (Kegu, 8/5)
Three More H5N1 Outbreaks Confirmed In Dairy Cattle, USDA Reports
Some 181 outbreaks in 13 states are now confirmed, CIDRAP reports, with the latest being from Colorado, South Dakota, and Texas. Meanwhile, reports say that as raw milk grows in popularity, its producers are having to tread carefully amid bird flu and increasing expert scrutiny.
CIDRAP:
USDA Confirms More H5N1 In Dairy Cows, Wild Birds, And Small Mammals
The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed three more H5N1 avian influenza outbreaks in dairy cattle, raising the national total to 181 from 13 states. The latest confirmations are from Colorado, South Dakota, and Texas. (Schnirring, 8/5)
Harvest Public Media:
Raw Milk Producers Navigate New Concerns About Bird Flu
Raw milk continues to grow in popularity, despite bird flu in dairy cattle bringing increased scrutiny from health experts. (Rossi, 8/6)
On the covid surge —
CIDRAP:
US COVID Markers Continue Steady Rise
Nationally, test positivity is 16.3%, up slightly from the previous week. Levels are highest in Texas and surrounding states, averaging 25.7%, followed by the Southeast, the Midwest, and the Northwest. ... In its latest variant proportion update, the CDC said the percentage of KP.3.1.1 sequences jumped from 14.4% to 27.8% over the past 2 weeks. The variant is cutting into the proportion of its parent variant KP.3, which currently makes up 21.1% of sequences. (Schnirring, 8/5)
CIDRAP:
After Pandemic, School Openings Linked To Poor Mental Health
While many studies have shown that COVID-19 pandemic-era school closures had negative effects on student mental health, a new study in JAMA Network Open shows the opposite: the re-opening of schools trigged an increased incidence of acute psychiatric emergencies, suggesting school can be a substantial source of stress for some students. The study is based on 13,014 psychiatric emergency department (ED) visits at 9 university hospitals in Italy from January 1, 2018, to December 31, 2021. (Soucheray, 8/5)
Oropouche virus suspected in fetal deaths, newborns with microcephaly —
CIDRAP:
PAHO Upgrades Oropouche Virus Risk, Probes More Fetal Deaths
The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) recently issued an epidemiological alert for rising Oropouche virus infections, urging countries to step up surveillance amid spread to new areas, reports of the first deaths, and suspected maternal transmission. ... Brazilian officials are investigating a link between Oropouche virus and poor fetal outcomes. So far, the country has reported one fetal death, a miscarriage, and four newborns with microcephaly. The country is also investigating three more possible cases of maternal transmission, all involving fetal deaths reported from Pernambuco state. In one of the three cases, the Oropouche virus genome was detected in fetal tissue and blood samples. (Schnirring, 8/5)
Using Smartphones Too Much Can Hurt Teens' Mental Health: Study
CBS News reports that scientists have found more evidence that links excessive smartphone use with damage to teenagers' mental health. Separately, reports say a teenager from New York is suing Meta over the "addictive" features built into Instagram.
CBS News:
Excessive Smartphone Use Can Negatively Impact Teen's Mental Health, Researchers Find
Researchers have found more evidence that excessive smartphone use could impact a teen's mental health. Scientists refer to it as "problematic smartphone use" or PSU; in other words, behaviors around smartphone use akin to an addiction. ... Researchers at King's College London found that teens with PSU were twice as likely to have anxiety and almost three times more likely to suffer from depression compared to teens without problematic smartphone use. (Marshall, 8/5)
The Washington Post:
Teenager Sues Meta Over ‘Addictive’ Instagram Features
A minor from New York on Monday filed a lawsuit seeking class-action status against Meta, alleging that the social media giant sought to keep teens hooked on Instagram while knowingly exposing them to harmful content. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, argues that Meta implemented features its leaders knew would make Instagram addicting for teens, such as displaying counts of how many “likes” posts receive, even as internal evidence grew that the service could harm their mental health. The 13-year-old girl is seeking $5 billion in damages, to be shared among eligible Instagram users if the suit is certified as a class action. (Nix, 8/5)
What's next for 'Dr. Google'? —
The Wall Street Journal:
Google Loses Antitrust Case Over Search-Engine Dominance
A federal judge ruled that Google engaged in illegal practices to preserve its search engine monopoly, delivering a major antitrust victory to the Justice Department in its effort to rein in Silicon Valley technology giants. Google, which performs about 90% of the world’s internet searches, exploited its market dominance to stomp out competitors, U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta in Washington, D.C. said in the long-awaited ruling. (Wolfe and Kruppa, 8/5)
In other health and wellness news —
USA Today:
Boar's Head Recall, Listeria Outbreak Prompts Lawsuit In New York
Boar’s Head, the popular deli meat and cheese company, is now facing a potential class action lawsuit after more than 7 million pounds of Boar's Head products were recalled and linked to a deadly listeria outbreak. Filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on August 1, the lawsuit alleges that Boar’s Head Provisions, Co. Inc. “improperly, deceptively, and misleadingly labeled and marketed its products,” by failing the full extent of possible contamination by Listeria monocytogenes, a disease-causing bacteria. (Hauptman and Walrath-Holdridge, 8/5)
Stateline:
Ice Rink Fumes Have Sent Kids To The Hospital. Still, Few States Require Tests
Last December, dozens of young hockey players were rushed to hospitals in the Buffalo, New York, area — some vomiting, lethargic and suffering from headaches. The skaters had been exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide at an indoor ice rink, a problem that is far from uncommon. Most rinks use ice resurfacing machines — often known by the brand name of Zamboni — and edgers that often run on propane or other fuels. (Brown, 8/5)
Reuters:
As U.S. Heat Deaths Rise, Some Landlords Oppose Right To Air Conditioning
Across the United States, about 12 percent of homes – or about 12.7 million households – had no access to air conditioning in 2020, according to the most recent government data. Many more had some air conditioning, like Gay, but not enough to beat the heat. Most often, homes with little or no air conditioning are occupied by low-income residents – often renters — and people of color, a 2022 Boston University analysis of 115 U.S. metro areas found. (Dickie, 8/5)
Viewpoints: Republicans Must Care About Extreme Heat Deaths; Fertility Treatments Should Be Insured
Editorial writers discuss these issues and others.
USA Today:
Extreme Heat Is Causing My Patients To Suffer - And Die. Trump Republicans Don't Care.
We are on track for more than a year of monthly record warm temperatures, and the National Weather Service has advised “major to locally extreme heat risk” throughout the nation. This translates to direct effects on human health. (Dr. Thomas K. Lew, 8/5)
The Boston Globe:
Let’s Help ‘Childless Cat Ladies’ Who Want To Conceive, Not Mock Them
Fertility treatments can cost thousands of dollars, in addition to being physically and emotionally grueling. Expanding insurance coverage of fertility services would help interested families, regardless of income, get the help they need to conceive. (8/6)
Stat:
How The Restaurant Drama 'The Bear' Mirrors Working In A Hospital
Many chefs describe the television series “The Bear” as an accurate portrayal of the demands of a restaurant kitchen. I believe it can also be seen as a characterization of work in a hospital, in which future physicians are simultaneously gaining remarkable skills and enduring career-altering abuse. (Abraham Nussbaum, 8/6)
The Washington Post:
Have Asthma? You Might Not Be Using The Most Effective Treatments.
For many years, the standard treatment for asthma was an inhaler with a medication called albuterol. Only if that wasn’t enough would additional medicines be added. If symptoms became especially bad, patients would receive oral steroids. (Leana S. Wen, 8/6)