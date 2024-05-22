In Just One Year, Over 1,000 People Called California’s Anti-Hate Hotline
The California vs. Hate network was launched last May in response to rising hate-related issues. Meanwhile, the California Senate passed a bill that addresses social media addiction in kids and teens.
San Francisco Chronicle:
California Anti-Hate Hotline Logged 1,000-Plus Reports In First Year
California’s anti-hate hotline, launched in response to a rising number of hate incidents in the state, documented slightly more than 1,000 reports in its first year, officials announced this week. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement of the California vs. Hate network last May noted that hate crimes in recent years had reached their highest level since 2001. Hate crimes spiked 33% in 2021 from 2020, which saw the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, a historic racial justice movement and nationwide increases in hate crimes against Black and Asian Americans. (Flores, 5/21)
CBS News:
California Bill Targeting Social Media Addiction In Teens Passes State Senate
In a bipartisan vote, the California State Senate approved a bill from a Bay Area lawmaker aimed at targeting social media addiction among children and teens. On Monday night, senators approved Senate Bill 976 by State Sen. Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) on a 35-2 vote. The bill now goes onto the Assembly for consideration. (Fang, 5/21)
Los Angeles Times:
Assembly Passes Bill To Require Farmers To Notify Before Using Pesticides Near Schools
The state Assembly on Tuesday passed legislation that would require farms within a quarter-mile of a school to notify county officials before spraying pesticides. The intent of Assembly Bill 1864, authored by Assemblymember Damon Connolly (D-San Rafael), is to reduce exposure to pesticides in young children, who are uniquely impacted by the carcinogens. (Sosa, 5/21)
Sacramento Bee:
California To Examine Medical Staffing At State Prisons And Hospitals. Here’s Why
California will evaluate the outsourcing of medical and mental health care services at state prisons and hospitals with an audit request suggesting it costs the state up to three times more for contracted medical staff compared to using state employees. The Joint Legislative Audit Committee’s approval of Assemblyman Josh Lowenthal’s request comes on the heels of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s release of his proposed May revisions to fill a remaining current fiscal year gap of $27.6 billion, in which Newsom called for the elimination of 10,000 unfilled state positions for a savings of $762.5 million to the state. (Jolly, 5/21)
Also —
AP:
Matthew Perry's Death Under Investigation Over Ketamine Level Found In His Blood
Authorities have opened an investigation into how Matthew Perry received the supply of ketamine that killed him, police said Tuesday. Los Angeles police are working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service with a probe into why the 54-year-old “Friends” star had so much of the drug in his system, LAPD Capt. Scot Williams said in an email. (5/21)
KFF Health News:
California Pays Meth Users To Get Sober
Here in the rugged foothills of California’s Sierra Nevada, the streets aren’t littered with needles and dealers aren’t hustling drugs on the corner. But meth is almost as easy to come by as a hazy IPA or locally grown weed. Quinn Coburn knows the lifestyle well. He has used meth most of his adult life, and has done five stints in jail for dealing marijuana, methamphetamine, and heroin. Now 56, Coburn wants to get sober for good, and he says an experimental program through Medi-Cal, California’s Medicaid program, which covers low-income people, is helping. (Hart, 5/22)