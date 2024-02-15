Joyous Super Bowl Celebration Turns To Horror After Gunfire Erupts In KC

Tens of thousands of people fled the scene in chaos after shots were fired into the crowd, killing one woman and injuring 21 other people, including children. The attack came on the sixth anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., that killed 17 people.

USA Today: Chiefs Super Bowl Parade Shooting Leaves 1 Dead And 21 Injured

Bullets ripped through crowds of spectators following a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade attended by tens of thousands Wednesday, killing one and injuring at least 21 others in the nation's latest shooting assault at a major sports or concert venue. Lisa Augustine, spokesperson for Children’s Mercy Kansas City, said the hospital was treating 12 patients from the rally, including 11 children, some of whom suffered gunshot wounds. (Arshad and Nurse, 2/14)

The Hill: Lawmakers Lament Kansas City Shooting On Sixth Anniversary Of Parkland

The parade shooting comes on the sixth anniversary of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., that killed 17 people and injured 17 more. It remains the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history. “I’m heartbroken for the victims of the senseless mass shooting in Kansas City. On the anniversary of one of America’s deadliest school shootings, the persistent cycle of gun violence is a painful reality,” Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost (D-Fla.), said on X, formerly Twitter, Wednesday. “We ALL deserve to live without the fear of being shot, whether at school, home, or celebrating special moments with our communities,” he continued. “We don’t have to live like this.” (Robertson, 2/14)

Kansas City Star: Biden: Kansas City Chiefs Rally Shooting Should ‘Shock Us’

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the country should be shocked by the shooting in Kansas City that killed at least one and injured 22 after the Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade. He also reiterated his long-standing call for more action to address gun violence. “Today’s events should move us, shock us, shame us into acting,” Biden said. “What are we waiting for? What else do we need to see? How many more families need to be torn apart?” “It is time to act. That’s where I stand.” (Desrochers, 2/14)

Also —

USA Today: 4 Students Shot At Atlanta High School Campus Parking Lot; No Arrests

Someone opened fire from a car at an Atlanta high school, wounding four students on Wednesday. The victims were hospitalized and treated for non-life threatening injuries after being shot at the Benjamin E. Mays High School campus parking lot, according to NBC News and FOX 5. The Atlanta Public Schools district said the shooting occurred shortly after dismissal. "No other students, faculty, or staff were injured," the district said in a statement sent to news media outlets. "The safety and security of our students and staff are paramount." (Robledo, 2/14)

AP: Student, 18, Charged With Plotting Deadly Shooting At His Southern California High School

An 18-year-old student authorities say had researched school shootings and had an arsenal of guns at his home was charged Wednesday with planning to attack a Southern California campus. Sebastian Villasenor of Eastvale was charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of attempting to make criminal threats, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. He remained jailed. Investigators determined that Villasenor wasn’t “bullied or harassed” but had difficulties “forming relationships with other students and in his social interactions.” (2/14)

The Post andCourier: North Charleston Tried A New Approach To Fighting Gun Violence. No One Knows If It Worked

A year ago, the city pumped more than a million taxpayer dollars into a raft of nonprofits in hopes of quelling a surge of shootings that marred dozens of lives. But after doling out the cash, officials kept few tabs on where the money went or what was accomplished. Now the money is running out as hard questions surface about the program’s effectiveness. Officials are pointing fingers at one another for the lack of oversight. Everyone — from council members to police officers to city staffers — said that responsibility fell to someone else. (Herscowitz and Grzeszczak, 2/14)

WUWF: Escambia Experts Shed Light On The Hidden Toll Of Gun Violence On Infants

A study finds infants exposed to gun violence before birth were as much as 25% more likely to be born premature or with low weight. Northwest Florida experts say this research should resonate in the region. (Strickland, 2/14)

