Longer Looks: Interesting Reads You Might Have Missed
Each week, KFF Health News finds longer stories for you to enjoy. This week's selections include stories on the solar eclipse, asbestos, incest, gambling, and more.
The New York Times:
Eclipses Injured Their Eyes, and the World Never Looked the Same
A young woman visited New York Eye & Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai Hospital shortly after the eclipse of Aug. 21, 2017. She told Dr. Avnish Deobhakta, an ophthalmologist, that she had a black area in her vision, and then drew a crescent shape for him on a piece of paper. When Dr. Deobhakta examined her eyes, he was astonished. He saw a burn on her retina that was exactly the same shape. It was “almost like a branding,” he said. (Kolata, 3/20)
Stat:
Asbestos Ban Is Immediate, But Health Effects Will Linger For Decades
The mineral is still present thousands of buildings. Mesothelioma, a lung disease caused by asbestos exposure, can take 40 years to manifest. (Merelli, 3/20)
The Atlantic:
DNA Tests Are Uncovering The True Prevalence Of Incest
People are discovering the truth about their biological parents with DNA—and learning that incest is far more common than many think. (Zhang, 3/18)
The Washington Post:
Biden’s Stutter Surges Into The Presidential Campaign
The election may ultimately be decided by sweeping issues like the economy, immigration, abortion and democracy. But the early phase has also been marked by a discussion, in ways both crass and subtle, of a far more personal topic — Joe Biden’s stutter. That back-and-forth reflects the candidates’ sharply differing views of disability and struggle, and their role in a divided political culture that can reward ridicule more than acceptance. (Viser, 3/21)
Politico:
The Ohtani Gambling Scandal Is Revealing The Risks Of Unfettered Sports Betting
Despite public health concerns and mounting scandals, lawmakers on Capitol Hill have mostly ignored the issue. (O'Brien, 3/21)
The Boston Globe:
For Years, No One Noticed Body Parts Disappearing From Harvard’s Morgue. Then Came A Phone Call.
A tip would blow open the doors to a dark but not-so-secret nationwide network, leading investigators into the Harvard morgue and a gruesome American market. (Krueger, 3/20)