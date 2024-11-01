Longer Looks: Interesting Reads You Might Have Missed

Each week, KFF Health News finds longer stories for you to enjoy. Today's selections are on Kamala Harris' mom, dietary guidelines, drugs, and more.

The New York Times: The Rebellious Scientist Who Made Kamala Harris

The presidential candidate’s mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, was a breast cancer researcher whose egalitarian politics often bucked a patriarchal lab culture. (Mueller, 10/28)

Stat: 5 Questions About Dietary Guidelines And An 'impossible Restriction'

Here’s the paradox: The most influential set of rules for the foods we eat are the ones most of us ignore. But they still matter for millions of Americans. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans, reviewed and issued by the federal government every five years, have broad impact on what goes into federal nutritional assistance programs, from WIC for women and young children to school lunches to meals for veterans or seniors. Yet 63% to 90% of people in the United States, depending on the nutrient, exceed recommended levels for added sugar, saturated fats, and sodium; 75% fall below standards set for vegetables, fruits, and dairy. (Cooney, 10/27)

The New York Times: A Trans Researcher’s Pursuit Of Better Data On Detransition

Kinnon MacKinnon leads the world’s largest study on people who stop or reverse their gender transitions, a group embroiled in intense political fights. (Ghorayshi, 10/26)

The Wall Street Journal: The Places Across America Where Child Care Is On The Ballot

At Ebenezer Child Development Center in Austin, Texas, one of the infant rooms has been closed for a year. The cribs and highchairs are still there, just no kids. A separate room that was previously a prekindergarten classroom is now a gym. That is not for lack of demand. The wait lists are long. But the preschool’s director, Jordan Maclay, says a big problem is that she can’t find enough teachers who can work at the wages she’s able to offer. (Torry, 10/29)

The Wall Street Journal: The Middle East Drug Fueling War, Crime And All-Night Parties

Another urgent conflict in the Middle East is playing out on the border between Syria and Jordan: a war against captagon, an amphetamine-like drug that’s taken off across the region. The drug cuts across social class and borders. It’s used by taxi drivers handling late-night shifts, militia fighters looking to induce courage, students studying for exams, and high-powered executives wanting to work, or party, long hours. (Rasmussen, 10/27)

The New York Times: The Mysterious ‘Ketamine Queen’ At The Center Of The Matthew Perry Case

A few weeks after Matthew Perry was discovered floating facedown in a hot tub, the woman who prosecutors say supplied the ketamine that killed the actor was indulging in afternoon tea at a five-star hotel in Japan and taking mirror selfies while modeling a kimono. Several months later, she posted highlights from a trip to Mexico, where she enjoyed caviar at the airport, sitting poolside at the beach and admiring a drink within a coconut. The woman, Jasveen Sangha, liked to share images of a glamorous life on social media, of herself rubbing elbows with celebrities and traveling around the world to Spain, China and Dubai. (Stevens, 10/28)

The New York Times: What Ants And Orcas Can Teach Us About Death

In the summer of 2018, off the coast of British Columbia, an orca named Tahlequah gave birth. When the calf died after just half an hour, Tahlequah refused to let go. For more than two weeks, she carried her calf’s body around, often balancing it on her nose as she swam. The story went viral, which came as no surprise to Susana Monsó, a philosopher of animal minds at the National Distance Education University in Madrid. Despite the vast chasm that seems to separate humans and killer whales, this orca mother was behaving in a way that was profoundly relatable. (Anthes, 10/29)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription